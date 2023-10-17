Since the introduction of Apple's MagSafe technology with the iPhone 12, the ring of magnets that ensure the handset's wireless charging puck is lined up with the charging coil in the phone has lead way to a sprawling accessory industry, with products ranging from MagSafe compatible cases and chargers, to MagSafe wallets and battery packs.

While phone battery packs aren't anything new, a wireless and lightweight device that seamless holds itself in place while charging adds a whole new level of convenience that makes a great practical yet fun gift this holiday season.

Having tested many battery packs with my new iPhone 15 Pro Max, I've rounded up six different MagSafe battery packs, each one with a unique use case. For example, the Otterbox offering comes with an entire ecosystem of mounts and accessories, while the ESR battery pack has a wallet built into it. And my favorite battery pack, the Anker 622, comes with a flexible, yet durable kickstand built-in for a completely hands-free charging and display experience. That said, here's an in-depth break-down of my top picks.

Best MagSafe battery packs: Our top picks

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) 1. Best MagSafe battery pack overall Anker's MagGo 622 battery pack is affordable and powerful, combined with a sturdy design and a kickstand that's super handy. Pros Cool design and colors

Built-in kickstand

Sturdy

Dependable battery Cons Average wired charging speed

More to maintain than super-charge battery $65 at Anker $50 at Amazon

Anker is known for its portable battery packs and charging accessories, and the Anker 622 MagGo battery pack is no exception. Coming in only slightly bigger than Apple's own MagSafe battery pack, it's more lightweight and sleek. Plus, it comes in five different colors, including a nice light blue, purple, white, black and green. The battery pack wirelessly charges any compatible device at 7.5W, or if you use the USB-C port located at the bottom of the pack to connect it to another device, it'll output about 12W. To charge 5,000 mAh pack itself, use the USB-C port at the pack's end, where you'll find five LED lights to let you know how much of a charge it has, along with a power button. While the device is a bit slower to charge itself, the battery does last a good few days before needing to top it off. When it comes to topping up your phone itself, I'd say the device works better for a trickle charge rather than a power surge, but it will get you from 80 to 100 per cent battery in about 45 minutes.

On the backside of the pack is a kickstand made of a svelte material that folds out much like Apple's iPad Smart Covers do, allowing you to prop your phone up while it's charging. Or if you turn the pack off to save battery, it makes for a reliable kickstand on its own. Ultimately, its multi-functional and lightweight design, reliable charging speed, strong magnetic grip and kickstand make this our top pick for the best MagSafe battery pack.

ESR HaloLock Power Bank Wallet 2. Best MagSafe battery pack with a wallet ESR HaloLock Power Bank Wallet uses Apple's MagSafe tech to charge your phone while also holding all of your credit cards. Pros Built-in kickstand

A wallet for up to three cards

Strong magnetic connection Cons A little thicker than most MagSafe packs $50 at Amazon

If you're looking for a MagSafe battery pack that does more than just keep your iPhone and other devices charged, look no further than the ESR HaloLock Power Bank Wallet. And it's mouthful of a name reflects the pack's multi-functional performance. First and foremost, the ESR HaloLock is a power bank with a total capacity of 5,000 mAh. On the left edge of the pack is a lone USB-C port for charging it, with indicator lights that make it easier to know when the pack itself could do with some juice. The back of the pack folds out using a hinge at the top of the housing allowing you to use it as a kickstand, but it also has a built-in wallet that's big enough to hold three cards. And along the bottom, here's an intuitive housing slot that makes it easy to remove stubborn cards.

The pack itself can charge your iPhone at up to 7.5W via wireless charging, or you can use the USB-C port to charge another device via a wired connection at up to 12W. Oh, I almost forgot. The HaloLock portion of the name is a nod to its compatibility with ESR's HaloLock cases for a stronger magnetic attachment.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack 3. Best minimal MagSafe battery pack $94 $99 Save $5 Apple's MagSafe battery pack was the first to market, but it's also one of the smallest. To some, however, that's a good thing. Pros Integrated into iOS

Apple's own solution

Small footprint Cons Lightning port

Small capacity $94 at Amazon $99 at Best Buy $94 at Walmart

Without Apple's MagSafe tech, there wouldn't be any MagSafe battery packs, so it's only right we include the original MagSage Battery Pack from the iPhone-maker. The small, white battery pack is still available for purchase, even though Apple has made the switch from its Lightning port technology to USB-C with the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup in September.

Apple's MagSafe battery pack is the smallest in terms of actual size and battery capacity. It has enough capacity to charge a Pro Max model iPhone up to roughly 90 per cent at 7.5W and that's about it. You can't connect a cable to its Lightning port and charge another device - it can only charge other MagSafe devices.

But, in exchange for smaller capacity and the Apple logo on the back of it, you get a battery pack that's designed for and integrated into the overall iOS experience. Meaning, you'll see animations on your iPhone's screen when you connect it to the phone, as well as view its current charge status in the iPhone's battery widget. Furthermore, you can reverse-charge the battery pack by attaching it to your iPhone while your phone is plugged in.This is the battery pack to get if you insist on having something made by Apple, or if you want a small battery pack that's easier to tuck into pockets and travel with.

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank (6,000 mAh) 4. Best budget MagSafe battery pack The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank is affordable and impressively capable thanks to its 20W wired charging speed for faster charging. Pros Fast wired charging

Neat design Cons Magnets are a little weak $35 at Amazon

The Baseus Magnetic Battery Pack is a great budget-friendly option without sacrificing fantastic capability. It looks similar to the official Apple MagSafe battery pack, only bigger and with a USB-C port - which runs along the bottom surrounded by handy LED indicator lights. The pack has a 6,000 mAh capacity, and can wirelessly charge your iPhone or compatible devices at up to 7.5W. Where the Baseus pack really stands out from the rest of our test group, however, is that it can charge at speeds of up to 20W via a wired connection. That means you can plug a USB-C to USB-C cable into the battery pack and charge the iPhone 15 Pro at 20W, or even charge an Android phone.

My lone complaint about the Baseus pack is that the magnetic connection it has with the back of the iPhone 15 is fairly weak, especially the more mobile you are. When it's sitting in place, say on your desk while it charges, it's fine. But if you start moving around and aren't holding the battery pack and the phone with a tight grip, the pack will slide around and can even fall off.

OtterBox Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe 5. Best MagSafe battery pack for faster charging The Otterbox Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe is a clever system for charging your iPhone at your desk or overnight, but it also offers a portable battery pack with fast charging - wirelessly and wired. Pros Fast charging, wired and wirelessly

Very strong magnetic connection

Biggest capacity out of those packs tested Cons The entire setup can be bulky $150 at Apple $150 at Otterbox

The fastest charging battery pack out of the group also features the most unique form factor. At $150, Otterbox's Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe isn't cheap, but it's more than just a standard MagSafe battery pack. Included in the box is a 7,000 mAh MagSafe battery with a USB-C in/out port, a charging stand with a 36W wall adapter and a USB-C to USB-C cable for powering the stand, and an air vent mount for the battery pack.

The entire system is based on the battery pack itself, with mounts shaped to grip the pack while it's attached to your phone. It's a little awkward looking, but in practice it starts to make sense. The magnetic attachment between the pack and the iPhone is impressively strong, which makes sense due to the fact you're supposed to attach the battery to your phone, and then place the battery in the stand or car mount.

When it's in the stand, it uses pins inside the housing to charge the battery pack and your phone at the same time. The pack can wirelessly charge your iPhone or accessories at up to 15W - the highest out of the packs included on this list - or 20W via a wired connection. Not only is it the fastest charging pack we tested, but it also has the biggest capacity.

It's a novel idea, really. You can leave the battery pack in the stand, ensuring it's constantly charged, and even use it to charge your phone on your nightstand overnight. But when you need extra battery on the go, you remove the pack and away you go.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5K + Stand 6. Best MagSafe battery pack for simplicity Belkin's BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5K + Stand is so simple it's brilliant. A 5,000 mAh battery pack with a metal kickstand? Go on, we're listening. Pros Simple design

Strong kickstand Cons Average wired charging speed $60 at Belkin $60 at Amazon

Belkin's BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5K + Stand is an extraordinarily long name for such a simple and straightforward pack.

The nearly all-white pack has a lone USB-C port on its bottom for charging the pack or for charging another device via a wired connection. On the right edge is a power button and LED indicator lights. The only thing that breaks up the design is a metal kickstand that folds out from the back of the pack to prop up your iPhone in vertical or horizontal orientation. The kickstand is stout, and sure feels like it won't snap off or fold in on its own.If you don't like the white housing, you can opt for black, pink or purple.

The pack itself has a total capacity of 5,000 mAh, with a wireless charging speed of 7.5W. Its wired charging speed is 10W. It's not the most impressive battery pack when it comes to overall speed, but its simplistic design and sturdy kickstand earned it a spot on our list.

Best MagSafe battery pack: The bottom line

There really isn't a bad pick when it comes to the MagSafe battery packs I've tested and included here. Seriously. Anker's 622 MagGo battery pack offers a streamlined experience, a kickstand that's sure to help you stream a movie or keep up on a FaceTime call while charging your phone, and it's not overly expensive. Apple's has first-party integrations that other battery packs can't dream of matching, and the Otterbox solution not only has a high capacity, but it charges your phone with speed and includes a stand.

How I chose these best MagSafe battery packs

I've been using iPhone's with Apple's MagSafe tech since it was first introduced with the iPhone 12 lineup. A staple of that MagSafe tech that's always been with me is a battery pack. I selected these packs based on past and current experience with multiple battery packs, as well as testing all of those on this list myself.

What iPhone models support MagSafe?

Apple first introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12 line in Oct. 2020. Since then, Apple has continued to use the technology in the iPhone 13, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and more recently, the iPhone 15 lineup.While all of these battery packs will work with any iPhone that has MagSafe built-in, you may find that most (if not all) of them are too big for any Mini iPhone model.

What’s the difference between MagSafe and Qi charging?

MagSafe just refers to the magnets that hold the charging pad/battery pack in place, Qi charging is still the underlying wireless charging technology.

Can I charge non-MagSafe devices using a MagSafe battery pack?

MagSafe isn't a proprietary wireless charging technology that will only charge Apple devices. At its core, MagSafe chargers all use the Qi wireless charging standard, which will charge all Qi-compatible devices, such as most Android phones, wireless earbuds and other devices.

What you lose out on, however, is the automatic alignment of the magnets that encircle the charging pad on the phone and in the battery pack. Instead, of just placing the pack on the back of the phone and letting the magnets do the work, you'll need to power on the battery pack using its power button and then place your phone or other accessory atop the back and fiddle with it until it's properly lined up.

Additionally, a lot of newer MagSafe battery packs have a two-way USB-C port. Meaning you can charge the battery pack using it, or you can connect the battery pack to another device for a faster, more reliable charging experience. Said device can be anything as long as you have a compatible cable, be it an Android device or a gaming controller.