Apple is usually very good at naming its products in ways that make it clear what's what. That's unfortunately not the case here as Apple calls two very different technologies MagSafe. There's the MagSafe that holds your MacBook charging cable in place, and allows it to come free if you trip over the cable, rather than bringing your expensive MacBook Pro crashing to the floor. Then there's the MagSafe in iPhones, which allows precise alignment of wireless charging accessories, so that your iPhone can take advantage of faster charging speeds. For the sake of clarity, you should know that this list refers to that second type of MagSafe.

All the products on this list are intended to be used with your iPhone, to help you get faster charging speeds, to hold your iPhone in place, or both. There's a huge range of MagSafe accessories available, including car phone mounts, kickstands, 2-in-1 chargers and wireless power banks. In this guide, we'll be highlighting the very best that the Pocket-lint team has tried on our devices, as well as a few things to know about MagSafe before you buy.

Best MagSafe accessories for iPhone: Our top 12 picks

Apple MagSafe Charger 1. Best Apple MagSafe accessory Apple's official MagSafe charger to juice your iPhone at fast speeds Apple's official MagSafe charger allows you to reach the fastest possible charging speeds. It's not the most beautiful product in the world, but it does its job perfectly. $31 at Amazon $31 at Best Buy

If you're just getting started with MagSafe accessories, picking up Apple's official charger is a great jumping off point. It's Apple's own product, so you know that it's going to work perfectly with your iPhone. It might not be the cheapest option, but like with many Apple products, you're paying a premium for Apple's reliability and performance.

Unlike some wireless chargers that aren't fully compatible with Apple's MagSafe tech, this charger is able to reach the technology's maximum output of 15W, ensuring that you get your iPhone's battery topped up as quickly as possible.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand (2nd Gen) 2. Best 3-in-1 MagSafe iPhone charger stand Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time with this 3-in-1 stand. There is fast charging for iPhones and compatible Apple Watches, and you can position your iPhone in landscape if you want to use StandBy mode. Pros Fasting charging for iPhone and Apple Watch

Ideal for StandBy mode

One charger for three devices Cons Expensive $143 at Amazon $150 at Apple (US)

The second-generation model of this Belkin 3-in-1 stand not only offers fast charging for your iPhone, thanks to the MagSafe connection, but can also fast charge a compatible Apple Watch (Series 7 or higher) with charging speeds up to 33% faster than standard charging.

You can even charge your AirPods at the same time, just by placing them on the base. It's also a great stand for taking advantage of StandBy mode on your iPhone, as you can rotate your phone into landscape orientation and still have room to charge your Apple Watch.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe 3. Best MagSage accessory for travel A clever travel companion for charging your Apple gear If you're traveling, this 3-in-1 charger is a great option. It folds into a cube that's small enough to stow in your hand luggage, but can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time from a single power supply. Pros One charger to charge three devices at once

Folds away into a portable cube

Fast wireless iPhone charging Cons Can feel a little cramped

Expensive $150 at Amazon $150 at Apple (US)

If you're packing for travel, the last thing you want to have to do is throw three chargers into your case and hope that you have enough sockets and travel adapters when you get to your location. This Anker 3-in-1 cube is ideal for travel, allowing you to charge three devices from one power supply.

The other thing that makes this MagSafe charger stand perfect for travel is that it folds up into a compact cube, making it easy to stuff into a corner of your bag. Unfold the lid, and you have a MagSafe charger for your iPhone, but you can also pull out a secret drawer to charge your Apple Watch, and rest your AirPods case on the top of the cube to charge those up, too.

Twelve South Butterfly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe Wireless Charger 4. Most portable MagSafe accessory This dual charger is the next best thing to the unavailable MagSafe Duo If you're missing the MagSafe Duo charger, don't worry, this Twelve South 2-in-1 charger can do the job. It charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, and snaps together into a compact shape for the ultimate in portability. Pros Incredibly compact

Apple Watch or iPhone can be charged in StandBy mode

Vegan leather Cons Can't use iPhone in StandBy when charging the Apple Watch $130 at Apple (US)

The MagSafe Duo is Apple's own dual charger that can fast charge your iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time. However, the device has currently been pulled from Apple's website. Whether a new (USB-C?) version will make an appearance at some point remains to be seen. In the meantime, this 2-in-1 MagSafe charger from Twelve South fills the hole left by the MagSafe Duo.

The simple but effective design joins a MagSafe iPhone charger and an Apple Watch charger with a strip of vegan leather. When you're not using the device, you can fold it in two and the two chargers will snap together magnetically, creating a tiny footprint that means you can easily stow the charger in a bag or even a purse.

Belkin BoostCharge PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe 5. Most stylish MagSafe charging dock A 2-in-1 charging dock that you won't want to hide away A lot of wireless chargers look fine when they're in use but not so great when they're empty. This Belkin 2-in-1 charger has a stylish design that looks great even when not in use. Pros Stylish design

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch together

Fast charge your iPhone and Apple Watch Cons Apple Watch isn't visible when charging $130 at Apple (US)

A lot of MagSafe accessories do a great job, but don't really look that great when they're not in use. That's not the case with this new Belkin 2-in-1 wireless charging dock. It's a small but mighty device that doesn't look out of place on your nightstand, even when you're not charging.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charging dock is designed with StandBy mode in mind, with a top section that tilts up so that you can have your iPhone in landscape mode at the perfect viewing angle. The Apple Watch charging surface is hidden away at the back of the device, so you can charge your Apple Watch without obscuring the view of your iPhone. You can even charge your AirPods on it — although not at the same time as you're charging your iPhone.

Mophie Wireless Charging Vent Mount With MagSafe 6. Best MagSafe car accessory A MagSafe car vent mount for eye-line viewing A clever mount that clips into an air vent in your car to hold your iPhone in place. The MagSafe connection allows you to take advantage of faster charging, too. Pros Supports faster charging

Holds your iPhone securely in place

Can mount your iPhone in portrait or landscape Cons Can block your air vent depending on your setup $80 at Apple

Satellite GPS navigation were once expensive standalone devices that were for navigation only. These days you can download a navigation app onto your iPhone and get turn-by-turn instructions for free. You can even use amusing voices for your navigation if you wish. However, you still have the problem of how to charge your iPhone and keep it visible when you're driving.

Charging car mounts can solve both problems. Simply plug this Mophie mount into an air vent in your car, and you can use MagSafe to hold your iPhone in place as you drive. Not only that, but you can charge your iPhone at the same time, and it even allows you to take advantage of 15W fast charging.

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks 7. Best MagSafe charging mount for MacBook Use your iPhone camera for video calls on your MacBook Take your video calls to the next level by using the high-quality camera on your iPhone as your webcam. This simple mount lets you clip your iPhone to your Mac and use it for video calls. Pros Use your iPhone camera for video calls

Doubles as a kickstand

Mount your iPhone in portrait or landscape Cons May not fit if you have a protective case on your MacBook $24 at Amazon $30 at Apple

The working world has shifted dramatically since 2020, with more people than ever working from home at least some of the time. All of which means a lot more meetings being held on video conferencing apps. Your MacBook may have a decent webcam, but it's no match for the rear camera on your iPhone.

This clever mount allows you to clip your MagSafe compatible iPhone to your MacBook, and use your iPhone camera for your video calls, by harnessing the power of Apple's Continuity Camera feature. Now everyone can see your carefully curated shelf of books you've spent hours setting up in the background of your video call in the highest quality possible.

PopSockets Round Phone Grip 8. Best MagSafe grip Take better selfies with your iPhone MagSafe and iPhone grips are a perfect match, allowing you to attach and remove your grip quickly and easily. This PopSockets grip will attach firmly using MagSafe, but can be quickly removed when you're not using it. Pros Easy to attach and remove

Wide range of colours and styles

Multiple uses Cons Can get in the way $30 at Amazon

PopSockets and similar products are incredibly popular accessories for smartphones. These simple devices allow you to get a better grip on your phone, make it easier to take selfies, can prop up your phone for video calls, and even offer a great place to store your wired earbuds.

One downside of many of these grips is that you need to use an adhesive disc to attach them to your phone. With MagSafe, your PopSockets can be installed or removed in moments by magnetically attaching to your iPhone. This PopSockets iPhone grip is available in a wide range of colors and designs, and once you've tried one, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Anker 622 Magnetic wireless power bank 9. Best MagSafe battery pack Charge your iPhone without it being too bulky Do you find yourself trying to coax your iPhone battery to the end of the day? This Anker battery pack may be just what you need to help you make it to the end of the day with your iPhone still going. You can charge wirelessly using MagSafe or via a USB cable. Pros Includes built-in kickstand

Only 0.5 inches thick

Charge wirelessly or via USB Cons Kickstand isn't the sturdiest $70 at Amazon

As smartphones get ever smarter, the amount of juice they need is ever-increasing. Gone are the times when your Nokia 3310 would go days without a charge; these days, getting to the end of the day without topping up your iPhone can be a challenge.

That's where MagSafe battery packs can be a lifesaver. These clever devices connect to your MagSafe iPhone and charge it while still allowing you to hold and use your iPhone mostly as normal. This Anker battery can charge your iPhone at 7.5W through the case, or up to around 12W if you connect it via USB. It holds enough power to provide up to 17 hours of use.

Apple Silicone with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max 10. Best MagSafe case Apple's own MagSafe case allows for faster wireless charging Apple's own silicone cases have magnets built into the case so that your MagSafe chargers will lock perfectly in place. This ensures you can wirelessly charge your iPhone even with the case still on. Pros Wirelessly charge with the case still on

Works with other MagSafe accessories

Perfect fit for your iPhone Cons Not the cheapest option $49 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy $49 at Apple

One issue with MagSafe is that the tech is built into your iPhone. If you then add a case on top of your iPhone, you may not be able to take advantage of all the benefits that MagSafe provides. Thankfully, there are plenty of cases that are MagSafe compatible, although not all of them will allow faster wireless charging with the case still on.

This official Apple case allows you to keep your iPhone protected but still take advantage of faster charging thanks to the magnets built into the case itself that ensure your MagSafe charger is always perfectly aligned with your iPhone. You'll never need to take your case off again.

Belkin Fitness Mount 11. Best MagSafe accessory for fitness Keep an eye on your iPhone when you're working out If you use your iPhone when you're working out, this mount can be really useful. It allows you to mount your iPhone on gym equipment from weight machines to exercise bikes, and you can angle your iPhone just how you need it. Pros Magnetic attachment to gym equipment

Can be strapped to handlebars of exercise bikes

Easily reposition your iPhone Cons Won't attach to all gym equipment $35 at Apple $35 at Amazon

If you're working out with your iPhone, using the Fitness+ app or a third-party fitness app, it can be very helpful to have your phone clearly visible, whether that's to see your current heart rate or follow the workout instructions.

This clever fitness mount has a magnetic rear, meaning you can use it to attach your phone to most fitness equipment, but it's also possible to use the strap to attach it to the handlebars of an exercise bike or fix it to your treadmill. You can also adjust your iPhone to any angle you need thanks to the 360-degree ball joint.

Spigen Valentinus Phone Wallet 12. Best MagSafe wallet Store your cards on your iPhone for easy access $30 $50 Save $20 If you want to keep your cards with you, then what better place than on your iPhone? This MagSafe wallet can store two cards at once, but will still allow you to comfortably fit your iPhone in your pocket. Pros Low profile

Can fit two cards at once

Easy to attach and remove Cons Can't wirelessly charge with the wallet in place $30 at Amazon

Apple Pay makes it easy to make purchases with your iPhone or even your Apple Watch, but there are still sometimes when you might need your debit or credit cards with you. MagSafe card wallets are the ideal solution, letting you keep your cards securely attached to your iPhone for when you need them.

This Spigen Valentinus faux leather wallet comes in three different colours and can hold two cards without adding too much bulk to your iPhone. You can still easily slip your iPhone with the cards attached to your coat or pants pocket with no problems.

How to choose a MagSafe accessory

Since MagSafe for iPhone devices is a fairly new technology, it's normal to have a few questions about what it is and how it works. That's what we'll be delivering the answers to in this section.

What is MagSafe for the iPhone?

Apple essentially took the iPhone's wireless charging coil and added new components to create a new type of improved wireless charging with continued support for Qi. Plus, it allows for the mounting of different accessories - some that we've detailed above.

MagSafe for iPhone adds a magnetometer and a single-coil NFC reader. It basically uses magnets to help properly align your iPhone on a wireless charger. Previously, with a standard Qi wireless charger, if your phone wasn't perfectly aligned, it would charge much slower than normal. However, with a MagSafe charger, placement is a breeze, and you'll get up to 15W of power.

If you use Qi charging, Apple says you will be limited to the same 7.5W, the same with older-generation iPhone models such as the iPhone 11. More on this below.

What about MagSafe for Mac?

Apple introduced its proprietary MagSafe technology in 2006 on a MacBook Pro. This original version is essentially a magnetic power connector for the MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. The idea is, if your MacBook is tugged by someone tripping over the power cord, the MagSafe connector will pull out of the socket without damaging itself, the power socket, or your laptop.

Interestingly, Apple started replacing MagSafe in 2016 with USB-C connectors, though it has now returned to the technology in laptops since the 2021 MacBook Pro model release.

Should you consider third-party MagSafe chargers?

Particularly for those interested in charging speeds, there's an important distinction to look out for when trawling through the many MagSafe accessories.

Apple-approved accessories feature the official MagSafe technology inside them. You can spot these devices easily, as they'll be marked with a 'Made for MagSafe' badge on the retail packaging, and they'll provide the full 15W power output.

This isn't to say those accessories that don't feature this aren't worthwhile, though. In fact, some accessory makers offer some MagSafe accessories that have the 'Made For MagSafe' badge, and others that don't. All this really means is that those that are simply compatible with MagSafe don't have the official technology inside. They'll still meet industry standards of wireless charging and offer the same precision and magnetic ring - but they'll just be limited to 7.5W.