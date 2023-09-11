Unfortunately, the basic hardware doesn't support much else. A docking station, however, is a great solution as it lets you expand your MacBook Pros input and output capabilities by providing a variety arrangements and ports. We tracked down eight of the top docking stations with assorted options of ports and styles to meet your specific needs. Here's a rundown of what we consider to be the best MacBook Pro docking stations on the market.

Apple has a reputation for sleek and simple design, but sometimes they trade out familiar functions that users expect, to achieve the cleanest model. They've been slowly and steadily dropping ports from their laptops, with the latest MacBook Pro only having three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output and a SDXC card slot.

Designed specifically for the MacBook Pro, the Tobenone 15-in-2 has a massive variety of ports to choose from, including seven USB ports split across 3.0 and 2.0. Dual HDMI output lets you pump your laptop to multiple displays, and you can also use it to charge with 87 watts of pass-through power.

Although it doesn't support Thunderbolt 4, the EZQuest 8-in-1 USB-C hub is a great portable choice. It's built solidly and simply, with ports on three sides and the USB-C connector for your MacBook Pro on the fourth. Zippy 5Gbps data transfer speeds will serve your needs, and it also includes an Ethernet port and more.

Just about every docking station on the market delivers solid speeds through multiple USB-C ports, and the j5Create is no exception, delivering dual 4K video, 10Gbps USB-A, 1000 watts of pass-through power and more. But what differentiates it is its included M.2 NVMe/SATA PCIe SSD Slot, which lets you use it as an external drive too.

The Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 is designed specifically for laptops like the MacBook Pro that work off of advanced USB-C connections. It sports twelve port connections, including monitor output at single 8K 30Hz and dual 4K 60Hz. Ethernet, SD cards, headphone jack and more are all included in a sturdy and solid casing.

The Moshi Symbus Q portable MacBook Pro hub incorporates fewer ports than the competition, but it trades them for some innovative features. Turn your laptop into a desktop with pass-through HDMI 4K video, connect two additional USB-A ports and gigabit Ethernet. Most interestingly, it also includes Qi-EPP certified wireless charging to top off your phone as well.

The Ascrono MacBook Docking Station is designed to hold your laptop vertically and connect it to a desk ecosystem through its robust assortment of ports. The Thunderbolt ports support data speeds of up to 40Gbps reliably, and the elegant design provides heat dissipation to keep your MacBook Pro cool as it runs.

A combination stand and docking station, Anker's 675 is a powerful and sturdy device made from aluminum alloy with plastic legs. It includes a plethora of ports, including five USB ports split between USB-A and USB-C, a headphone jack, HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, SD and micro SD.

If you need the maximum number of ports, this dock will handle it. A staggering eight USB ports, DisplayPort 1.4, SD & microSD 4.0, three Thunderbolt USB-C ports that can push 40 GB a second, three audio outputs, Ethernet and more. It's a powerhouse.

How did we choose the best MacBook Pro docking stations?

We've tried and tested multiple docking stations for laptops and desktops, prioritising units that are flexible, compact and reliable. To interface with the MacBook Pro, they are required to support USB-C Thunderbolt ports. We selected models that apply to various needs, from multiple monitor setups to external storage, included stands and variety of supported port formats. We also worked to include docking stations at a variety of price points.

We picked the CalDigit TS4 as the top choice for its robust Thunderbolt 4 functionality. With multiple port options and some of the fastest transfer speeds on the market, it accomplishes everything we need a laptop dock to do. If you have more niche needs, a vertical dock like the Ascrono MacBook Pro Docking Station is a space-effective way to convert your laptop to a desktop. And the Moshi Symbus Q won our love for incorporating wireless phone charging.

