Whether you're browsing the web for fun, streaming content, or working remotely, you can hardly use the internet today without worrying about online privacy and security. So, how do you worry less and enjoy your online activities? Getting a decent VPN service could give you some reassurance. A VPN not only offers you security and privacy by encrypting your internet traffic, but it also allows you to access geo-restricted content, providing a gateway to services locked to specific regions.

For Mac users, there are many VPN options out there to pick from, we also have a guide for Windows users VPN - if you are a two OS household. As we always do at Pocket-lint, we'll bring you the best VPNs that have passed through our assessment and hold the potential to guarantee your privacy and enhance your online security. Here's our picks for the best VPN providers for Mac users.

Best VPN for Mac: Our top picks

Surfshark Surfshark 1. Best Mac VPN overall Budget-friendly and supports multiple devices Surfshark VPN supports unlimited device connection and works perfectly on all macOS versions. Pros Supports unlimited device connections

Offers a 7-day free trial with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost-effective for first-time subscriptions Cons The renewal is expensive

It does not offer split tunneling on the macOS app See at Surfshark

Surfshark is a budget-friendly VPN service that offers excellent value for its affordable monthly subscription. It's great for unblocking popular streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. While it lacks some specialized servers found in competitors like NordVPN, it compensates with impressive connection speeds, particularly when using the WireGuard protocol. You won't experience noticeable internet slowdowns, provided you choose WireGuard and connect to nearby servers. Surfshark runs all its servers in RAM instead of traditional hard drives found in servers and offers two-factor authentication (2FA), a feature not commonly found in other VPN services.

Surfshark stands out because it offers lower monthly prices compared to its competitors, and it allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices. However, keep in mind that the renewal cost can be relatively higher than other competitors. As a Mac user, you can run Surfshark on any version of macOS and web browsers. It includes essential security features like a kill switch, ad-blocker, cookie pop-up blocker, real-time email and credit card breach alert and a strict no-logs policy. The service also offers a Multi-Hop feature for routing your connection through two VPN servers for added security.

Surfshark offers a three-tier pricing plan for Mac users, with a one-month free bonus attached to all three plans.

Surfshark Starter: Starts at $2.39 per month

Surfshark One: Starters at $3.06 per month

Surfshark One+: Starts at $4.7 per month

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN 2. Best Mac VPN for speed Express VPN sets the standard when it comes to user-friendliness and speed. Pros Offers VPN servers in 94+ countries

Advanced leak protection

Multilingual interface Cons It sometimes connects you to Australian servers when you select the U.S

Only allows eight simultaneous device connections See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is another reliable VPN option for Mac users and can be used for gaming, streaming, or working from remote locations due to its speed. While it may not offer unlimited simultaneous connections like Surfshark, it is still packed with great features that can guarantee your privacy and online security.

Some features include a network kill switch, advanced leak protection, RAM-based servers, a no-log policy and a user-friendly interface connecting you to your preferred server in just one tap. ExpressVPN is compatible with a wide range of Mac versions and can easily be set up in three steps - subscribe to your favorite plans, download and install the VPN app for Mac, and connect to your preferred location in one tap.

The introduction of the Lightway protocol has significantly boosted ExpressVPN's speeds. While ExpressVPN is undoubtedly one of the powerhouses in the VPN market for Mac users, it should be noted that it tends to be on the pricier side compared to some of its more budget-friendly competitors.

Express VPN offers one-month, six-month and 12-month subscription plans.

12-month: Starts at $8.32 per month

Six-month: Starts at $10 per month

One-month: Starts at $12.95 per month

NordVPN NordVPN 3. Best Mac VPN for extensive server reach International server coverage is vast NordVPN has one of the most extensive servers in sixty countries and has advanced security features that some of its competitors lack. Pros Dark web monitor

DNS leak protection

Supports app kill switch Cons It can only run on macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or later versions

Supports only six simultaneous connections See at NordVPN

NordVPN allows you to connect to only six devices in one subscription but compensates for having the most extensive network servers (5,800+ servers) spanning approximately 60 countries.

In terms of functionality, NordVPN offers a robust set of features that are easily accessible through its user-friendly interface. These include a kill switch, dark web monitor, threat protection and meshnet features, DNS-leak detection, the option for a dedicated IP address (available as an add-on), and the convenience of split tunneling.

There is also a team-centric version featuring management dashboards for teams. For enhanced performance, NordVPN runs on the NordLynx protocol and advanced encryption, which offer reliable security when connected to public Wi-Fi. This modern and secure protocol surpasses older alternatives like OpenVPN and IKEv2 in terms of efficiency and speed.

You can get NordVPN under a 2-year, 1-year and Monthly plan. Each plan currently comes with a 3-month-free bonus and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2-year plan: Starts at $3.19 per month for the Standard package, $3.99 under the Plus package and $5.19 under the Complete package

1-year plan: Starts at $4.99 per month for Standard, $5.79 for Plus and $7 for Complete

Monthly plan: Starts at $13 for Standard, $13.79 for Plus and $15 for Complete

PrivateAccess Private Internet Access 4. Best Mac VPN with free email breach monitor Great for multiple devices PIA offers simultaneous connection to an unlimited number of devices through a single subscription and places no cap on bandwidth. Pros Places no cap on bandwidth

Offers ads and malware blocker

Advanced kill switch Cons Still runs on the OpenVPN

The Mac app looks clunky See at Private Internet Access

PIA is an open-source VPN solution with multiple security and privacy features for macOS users, starting from version 10.13 and beyond. The VPN offers 128-bit and 256-bit AES encryption that protects your online data, rendering your IP address anonymous and safeguarding your browsing history from cybercriminals and ISPs.

Other notable features include multi-hop, which brings a higher level of privacy and security, split tunneling, an advanced kill switch and an automation feature that can help you connect and disconnect automatically for different types of networks.

With server locations spanning 91 countries, you can have a broad option of IP locations. The service also puts no caps on your bandwidth usage, ensuring unrestricted online activity. PIA's support for P2P file sharing and the inclusion of an ads and malware blocker further enhance the user experience.

You can get PIA for a few different options.

3-Year + 4 Months free plan, which costs $2 per month

1-Year plan at $3.33 per month

1-Month plan at $11.97 per month

ProtonVPN/Pocket-lint ProtonVPN 5. Best Mac VPN for portability Good for remote work and travel ProtonVPN's appeal revolves around its portability, speed accelerator feature and ad blocker capabilities. Pros Supports a no-log policy

VPN accelerator for enhanced speed

Built-in malware and tracker blockers Cons Slow customer support See at ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is another open-source VPN on our list and offers over 2900 servers across 65 countries. With one subscription, you can connect up to ten devices simultaneously. Its simple user interface makes it easy to connect to your preferred location with a single tap on the Connection button. Like every VPN on our list, Proton runs a strict no-logs policy and offers IPv6 leak protection to ensure your real IP address remains hidden. The open-source nature of the app allows anyone to review and verify its code for added transparency and security.

You're also treated to some interesting features like split tunneling, which enables you to choose which websites use the VPN, a VPN accelerator designed to boost your VPN speed, a kill switch for added IP protection, and NetShield for blocking ads and malware. Proton VPN also supports P2P file sharing, making it a versatile choice for sharing and downloading files through BitTorrent and other P2P protocols.

ProtonVPN offers two main pricing categories – Proton VPN Plus and Proton Unlimited.

Proton VPN Plus pricing: $5 per month for the 2-year plan, $6 per month for the 1-year plan and $9 per month for the Monthly plan.

Proton Unlimited pricing: $8 per month for the 2-year plan, $10 per month for the 1-year plan and $13 per month for the Monthly plan.

The bottom line: What is the best VPN for Mac?

While the VPN providers on our list are great options for Mac users, what may truly qualify as the best VPN for you may not be the same for another user. This is because some VPN services lay more emphasis on some features than others. So, choosing your best VPN boils down to your needs and priorities.

For instance, Surfshark stands out as the top choice for its perfect blend of security, streaming geo-restricted content and limitless connection features. So, if you need a VPN service that offers these features in one package, you can take a shot at Surfshark.

Another strong contender for Mac users is NordVPN, known for its robust security and privacy features. NordVPN offers additional layers of protection, including dark web monitor, dedicated IP, and advanced threat protection features. The flexibility of its subscription plans also ensures that you can find a pricing option that aligns with your budget.

Express VPN is a good option if you're interested in a Mac VPN with the best speed. Due to its speed capabilities, it's an excellent choice for streaming geo-restricted content, gaming, and accessibility needed for successful remote work.

How I chose the best Mac VPN

My choice of these VPNs is based on my experience using and testing some of them. I have used both Surfshark and ExpressVPN and have first-hand experience with what each brings. To learn about the others, I read up extensively on them and ran quick free trials. Below are some of the parameters that informed my choice of the above VPNs.

Availability of no-logs policy : All the VPN services above offer a strict no-logs policy, meaning that the VPN provider does not store any details about your online activities. I made this feature part of my criteria because a no-logs policy limits the possibility of the VPN provider handing over your data to third parties.

: All the VPN services above offer a strict no-logs policy, meaning that the VPN provider does not store any details about your online activities. I made this feature part of my criteria because a no-logs policy limits the possibility of the VPN provider handing over your data to third parties. Server reach : The quantity and global distribution of servers significantly affect a VPN's capacity to offer fast and dependable connections. So, I checked to ensure that all the VPNs in our list have a large server network distribution.

: The quantity and global distribution of servers significantly affect a VPN's capacity to offer fast and dependable connections. So, I checked to ensure that all the VPNs in our list have a large server network distribution. Encryption : Encryption protocols have evolved over the years. So, I narrowed down my pick to VPNs that employ industry-standard encryption methods like AES-256.

: Encryption protocols have evolved over the years. So, I narrowed down my pick to VPNs that employ industry-standard encryption methods like AES-256. Speed : While VPN solutions are known to reduce the speed of your connection, my selection was based on VPN services that can deliver acceptable speed levels. Please note that your network carrier also plays a part in the speed and quality of your connection.

: While VPN solutions are known to reduce the speed of your connection, my selection was based on VPN services that can deliver acceptable speed levels. Please note that your network carrier also plays a part in the speed and quality of your connection. User-friendliness: Every customer-facing software should have an easy-to-use interface. While all the VPNs on this list do not measure the same regarding user-friendliness, anyone who can read and drag the mouse around a computer screen can install these Mac VPNs without running into hitches. Take a look at these VPN tips and tricks if you're new to using VPNs and want to learn how to make the most out of them.

Do I really need a VPN on my Mac?

Yes, using a VPN on your Mac is essential to enhance your online privacy, protect against cyber threats, and access geo-restricted content while ensuring anonymity.

Are there free VPNs for Mac, and are they safe to use?

Yes, there are free VPNs for Mac, but they often come with limitations and potential security risks with no guarantee for a no-logs policy. So, it's crucial to carefully research and choose a reputable free VPN provider to ensure your online safety.