Looking for a new Mac keyboard? You've come to the right place. Here's our roundup of the best keyboards we've tested out.

As you'd expect, there are options for all requirements, from people who type all day, to those who prefer low-profile keyboards, or even if you want something a bit more niche like an ergonomic split keyboard or premium mechanical keyboard for Mac. There's something for everyone.

There are also options to suit a range of different budgets, whether you're prepared to buy something more premium or just want a cheap utilitarian keyboard. We've put together a handy guide at the bottom of the list where you'll find some useful tips and tricks to find the perfect keyboard, for your needs.

And, if you're looking for something more adept at handling intense PC gaming sessions, then check out our alternative guide to the best gaming keyboards.

Pocket-lint Logitech MX Keys Mini 1. Best overall Low profile wireless Mac keys Logitech's MX Keys Mini is a brilliant smaller keyboard that's a real joy to use. Pros Small, wireless and portable

Multi-computer switching

Not the most ergonomic

You'll notice this list is dominated by Logitech, and rightly so. The MX Keys Mini is - we think - the pick of the bunch for most people looking for a decent all-round experience.

It's a smaller version of the MX Keys, just like the name implies, with lots of great features. Chief among them is easy device switching which enables you to quickly switch between three different devices using Bluetooth, and has some of the comfiest keys for typing that we've ever used.

All this in a lightweight design that still manages to have good key travel and lovely backlighting that reacts to the ambient light around you. It's a premium keyboard, but one that'll elevate your work.

While the Logitech MX Keys Mini is at the peak of this list, it's not necessarily the right keyboard for everyone, especially with such a wide range of styles and price points on the market. That's why we've also selected the following devices for you to consider.

Pocket-lint Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard 2 2. Runner Up Best for convenience Apple shows that simplicity is often its own reward with its straightforward and great keyboard. Pros Apple ecosystem compatibility

Small, light and portable

Very thin and low to the surface, may not suit everyone

If you have a Mac, the most convenient place to start is with Apple's own peripherals. The Magic Keyboard isn't literally magic, but because it's Apple, it pairs automatically with any Mac with very little effort.What we love about Apple's keyboard is how small and portable it is. It's very slim, and the keys are nice and big, plus they're light and easy to type on quickly.

The low-profile keyboard ensures your hands aren't at too much of an angle, making it comfortable to type on over long periods as well.

And because of its size and compatibility with iPad, it's easy to throw in a bag with the tablet when you're out and about.

Pocket-lint Logitech MX Mechanical Mini 3. Best low-profile mechanical Mac keys Simple and easy A brilliant mechanical keyboard that's perfect for the office and leisure. Pros Great quiet mechanical switches

Perfect size

Satisfying action Cons Not cheap at all

Not cheap at all

Still clackier than non-mechanical

If you're drawn by the allure of mechanical switches but want something super reliable and easy to connect, that requires no expertise at all, Logitech is here to answer your call.

The MX Mechanical Mini (a superb full-size option is also out) is a brilliant little keyboard that uses super-quiet mechanical switches for a really satisfying typing experience that shouldn't alienate anyone else working near you.

You get three-device switching like Logitech's other keyboards, can connect with Bluetooth or a receiver, and it's compact and light enough to easily slip into a bag for travel. We almost prefer it to the standard MX Keys Mini, but it's just a heck of a lot more expensive.

Pocket-lint Logitech ERGO K860 4. Best ergonomic keyboard for Mac Comfy as heck Superb for added comfort while you type, this is a brilliant ergonomic keyboard. Pros Reduces wrist strain

Lovely padded wrist support

The split keys can take some getting used to

Logitech has returned to ergonomic keyboards with a splash in the form of the K860, and we've loved transitioning to it.

It carefully gets your wrists into a more natural position to ease the strain on them and has a soft but firm wristpad built-in for added comfort.

With raisers that make it perfect for standing or sitting desks, the same superb key system as the Logitech MX Keys, and totally silent operation, it's a dream to use.

Easy pairing and device switching make it even smoother, and once you're used to it you'll struggle to go back to a normal keyboard, at least for work.

Das Keyboard Das Keyboard MacTigr 5. Best full-sized mechanical Mac keyboard High-end Mac keys Das Keyboard applies its premium design and mechanical nous to a Mac keyboard for the first time. It's a no-frills, but incredibly solid and practical keyboard that's wonderful to type on. Pros Typing experience is first class

High quality build and structure

Volume knob and media keys

Built-in USB-C dock Cons No backlighting

It's pricey

No wireless option See at Amazon

If what you're after is a fully functional, full-sized mechanical with a sublime typing experience, few do it better than Das Keyboard, and with the MacTigr it's launched its first Mac-centric keyboard. The company is well-regarded in the keyboard world for producing incredibly well-made keyboards with a typing experience that's second to none, and that's exactly what you get with the MacTigr.

The slim, slanted keyboard body features a strong, matte black stainless steel plate beneath the keys and is encased in dark grey aluminium. The keys themselves feature low profile doubleshot PBT keycaps design not to wear or fade over time, while the Cherry MX red switches provide that accurate, clicky feel when typing that's easy to speed type on and sounds fantastically clacky. Plus, because it's a low profile mechanical keyboard you don't need a wrist rest to raise your arms to a comfortable level.

There are caveats - of course - being a no-frills keyboard means you miss out on some nice-to-have things. For instance, there's no backlight of any description, and the keyboard is wired, not wireless. Neither of these is a particular problem for touch typists who need reliability more than a cable-free desk and RGB.

Plus it more than makes up for those misses by featuring two USB-C ports which you can use for charging your devices, or transferring files and data to your Mac. it also features all the correct Mac keys, as well as a rotating volume knob and media keys.

Keychron Keychron Q1 Pro 6. Best compact mechanical 75% mechanical wireless keyboard for Mac Keychron's Q-series offers an incredibly solid build, noise-dampening and hot-swappable switches, so you can build it the way you want. The Q1 Pro is a small platform-agnostic 75 per cent keyboard, and it's wireless. Pros Heavy build means it doesn't slip around at all

Great noise-dampening

Ships with Mac and Windows keys

Chunky design demands a palm rest

Chunky design demands a palm rest $199 on Keychron.com

Keychron has been churning out all manner of keyboards over the past few years, but the Q1 Pro is arguably the pinnacle of its achievements. It's a platform-agnostic keyboard - so works for Windows or Mac users and ships with keys for both. More importantly, it's built really well, crafted from a solid chunk of CNCd aluminium, has pre-lubed hot-swappable switches and - unlike previous Q-series models - is wireless (although you can use a wired connection if you want).

Pocket-lint Keychron K14 7. Great value wireless keys Retro feel Keychron delivers a beautiful design that sounds just as good in use, even if it's not to everyone's taste. Pros Superb build quality

Very comfortable to type on

No rest for wrists

Keychron is no stranger to delivering superbly rounded keyboards, and the K14 is among the very best we've used. It has a bit of a chunky profile and a retro feel to it, which perhaps won't be to everyone's taste, but we've found it an absolute joy to type on.

It's comfortable, it delivers a satisfying sound without it being too loud for open offices, and there are even some RGB backlights to keep you entertained if you're using it in lower lit environments.

Where the K14 stands out, compared to other Keychron models, is that it's a more compact, 72-key design. It's also able to work over Bluetooth or USB-C, and we've not noticed any significant latency issues during testing.

All in all, if you want something that feels and sounds like a premium keyboard, this is absolutely one to learn more about.

Our only real gripe with the K14 is that there's no wrist rest, but it's still very useable even for those who don't have a third-party rest to draft in.

How to choose a keyboard

With such a wealth of options on the market, it can be hard to narrow down the right keyboard for you. With that in mind, we've put together a shortlist of things to think about before you commit to your next keyboard.

Keyboard Sizes

A traditional keyboard has 105 keys and includes a number pad as well as arrow keys and a function row, many modern keyboards remove the number pad in favour of a smaller and more portable design. These keyboards are called tenkeyless (TKL) designs, and many prefer them as they take up less desk space, leaving more room for your mouse.

Some designs are even smaller and are usually referred to as a percentage of the size of the traditional keyboard. For example, 60% is a popular size that removes the function row and either relocates or removes the arrow keys. These styles are largely reserved for keyboard enthusiasts as they take a fair bit of getting used to, for the majority of people we'd recommend sticking with either full-size or TKL.

Switch Types

The two main types of switch you will encounter on your search are membrane and mechanical. Some keyboards are advertised as "mechanical" but this is mostly just a marketing term, it means that the keyboard is membrane but the brand has taken some steps to make the keyboard feel closer to a mechanical design.

In reality, both styles work just fine, the majority of the keyboards you will have used are membrane. It's the cheaper option and is found across the widest number of devices. Mechanical keyboards have a cult-like following and offer a tactile typing experience that's almost reminiscent of using a typewriter.

Mechanical keyboards are available in a variety of switch choices that vary in the sound produced as well as the weight needed to actuate the key. If you want to learn more about mechanical keyboards, have a browse through our gaming keyboard roundup.

Special Keys

Some keyboards have special keys that allow you to control functions on your computer. Media keys are the most commonly found, these allow you to play and pause music and videos on your PC as well as skip songs and control the volume.

Some keyboards have more niche keys for specific activities like gaming or video editing and if they're the kind of thing that will be useful for you, then you'll likely know it.

We are also starting to see keyboards with special emoji keys included. This is something we're expecting to see more of in the future as emojis certainly aren't going anywhere and dedicated keys are undeniably useful for spamming cry-laughing faces in your group chats.

Wired or Wireless?

While a keyboard spends most of its life sitting on a desk, going wireless can add a lot of flexibility, as well as allow for a more minimalist look. There is something to be said for never having to worry about charging, though. So, if you know you'll never take the keyboard away from the desk, you might prefer a wired option.

When it comes to wireless options, there are two main types. Some require a USB dongle to be inserted into the computer to function, while others use Bluetooth to connect - some even offer both in the same device.

Bluetooth allows for the most flexibility as it can enable you to connect to smartphones and tablets. Using Bluetooth on a desktop device means you won't have to sacrifice a precious USB port either. That said, the wireless dongle options often provide a more rock-solid connection with PCs and can be easier to set up initially.