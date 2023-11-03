So, you've run your trusted pair of budget Bluetooth headphones into the ground, and you feel like it's time for a step-up. If you're looking to splash some cash and get the cream of the crop then you'll want the best luxury headphones on the market. The term 'luxury' can be pretty vague, but we've determined it to be any set of headphones that cost more than $500. Most casual listeners won't spend much more than a few hundred on their headphones and the $500 mark is where you start seeing some serious quality and technology on display.

The best luxury headphones will have undeniably fantastic audio, plenty of connectivity options, a premium design and the most comfortable wearing experience. Whether that be from opulent brands like Bang and Olufsen or from Hi-Fi aficionados like Mark Levinson, there are plenty of luxurious choices on offer. However, since there is a lot of money on the line, choosing the best luxury headphones for you becomes a bit more serious - and that's where we come in. We've accumulated all of our collective knowledge and through hands-on experience, detailed research and industry knowledge have selected the best luxury headphones that are currently available, starting with our top choice - the HiFiMan's HE1000se over-ear cans.

Best luxury headphones: Our top six picks

Hifiman / Pocket-lint HiFiMan HE1000se 1. Best overall luxury headphones It doesn't get much more luxurious than this If you're looking for the best of the best, look no further than HiFiMan's HE1000se headphones. With an incredibly detailed and rich audio quality, they are everything you'll ever need and more. Pros Comfortable Asymmetrical Earcups

Utilizes sophisticated diaphragm technology

Plenty of connectivity options Cons Might be too above budget for some $1999 at Amazon

When a $2000 set of headphones isn't a company's flagship offering, you know they are a seriously luxurious audio brand. However, HiFiMan's HE1000se certainly deserve the hype surrounding them and a place on our list.

If you're after a wired set of luxury headphones, then the HE1000se's are the choice for you. HiFiMan supplies you with three high-quality cables in the box; a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 1/4-inch jack and an XLR balanced connector, whatever your preferred connection, HiFiMan has you covered.

The HE1000se's are planar headphones, a type of headphone that uses a special kind of flat and lightweight diaphragm to create sound. In this instance, it's a nanometer-thickness diaphragm which is complemented by an acoustically invisible stealth magnet. Setting the audio jargon aside, what this hardware provides is a distortion-free, balanced, detail-oriented set of headphones that any audiophile would die for.

The headphones' metal structure displays a level of craftsmanship that is expected for a product this expensive and HiFiMan's iconic asymmetrical earcups are luxuriously comfortable and will follow the natural shape of your ear. Altogether, if money is no objective, treat yourself to the HiFiMan's HE1000se, they are well worth the hype.

Bowers & Wilkins / Pocket-lint Bowers & Wilkins Px8 2. Best wireless luxury headphones Exceptional wireless headphone listening B&W's premium headphones effortlessly meet all the criteria for exceptional audio, offering a sound that is not only detailed but also expansively refined. Pros Incredibly comfortable

Opulent design

Fantastic noise cancellation

Detailed sound Cons No passive listening $700 at Amazon $699 at Bowers & Wilkins $699 at B&H Photo

Bowers & Wilkins are stalwarts in the audiophile section of the headphone world, with their slightly more affordable PX7 S2s being a go-to option for those looking to spend a little less. However, if you're after the best luxury headphones, look no further than their flagship wireless model, the Bowers & Wilkins PX8.

The PX8s are around $220 more expensive than the PX7 S2s, so is it worth the extra cash? Absolutely. First things first, the PX8s look fantastic, the aluminum cast arms aren't just incredibly sturdy they give the headphones that premium look. The aluminum logo plate and bright diamond-cut edge finish off the headphone's opulent aesthetic.

But, most importantly, how do they sound? Well, thanks to the upgraded 40mm Carbon Cone drive unit the PX8s have an incredibly controlled performance. The drive unit was inspired by the company's 700 Series loudspeaker range and was implemented to reduce distortion across the frequency range. We found that this culminates in incredible clarity, resolution and detail, and it knocks other wireless competition out of the park.

Other fantastic details include three levels of noise cancellation, 30-hour battery life and a useful 'wear sensor' that will pause the music if you lift an earcup. There really isn't a lot to dislike about Bowers & Wilkins PX8 headphones and if you are looking for the best wireless luxury headphones, the PX8s should be your first choice.

Bang & Olufsen / Pocket-lint Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 3. Second best wireless luxury headphones A Danish audio delicacy Danish audio aficionados Bang & Olufsen are never far away from a 'luxury' audio list and their Beoplay H95 headphones earn them a well-deserved spot thanks to a comfortable and fantastic battery life Pros Adjustable ANC

Little chance of ear fatigue

Tremendous battery life

Comfortable but durable Cons Animal-derived materials will put people off $975 at Amazon

There are Bang and Olufsen products out there that will cost you well over $100,000, so it's perhaps no surprise to find them on our best luxury headphones list. The Danish brand has exceeded expectations with the Beoplay H95s, and they are our pick of the next best wireless luxury headphones after the B&W PX8s.

Launched to celebrate the brand's 95th birthday, these headphones ooze quality at every corner. The memory foam, soft-lambskin-covered earcups feel like two little clouds on your ears and the usual fatigue that headphones can cause is a million miles away. The cowhide headband is equally comfortable, and the additional hard shell carry case will protect them on your travels. However, using animal materials may put some people off.

The headphones house 40mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets which deliver powerful, enchanting audio that will draw you in like a sailor to a mermaid. The audio is defined, and although the H95s have a powerful bass response, it never overpowers the other frequencies.

With a 38-hour battery life, they have one of the best playback endurance on the wireless headphone market. For those who like to tweak, the Bang & Olufsen app will allow you to change audio settings and adjust the EQ. The ANC is also adjustable through the app, and you can have it at maximum or completely turned off for passive listening.

Mark Levinson / Pocket-lint Mark Levinson No. 5909 4. Best passive noise cancelling luxury headphones Mark Levinson providing the luxury goods Mark Levinson's debut wireless headphones, the No. 5909s, feature 40 mm Beryllium-coated drivers tuned to the Harman Curve for balanced audio. Pros Different color options available

Staggering audio detail

Very robust construction Cons A little bit heavy $999 at Crutchfield

Mark Levinson has been producing high-end audio products out of the United States since the early 1970s. The No. 5909s see the company's first entry into the world of wireless headphones, which have been very well received by audiophiles everywhere.

If you go online and search for the Mark Levinson No. 5909s, you'll quickly come across the term 'Harman Curve.' This is because the headphones have two 40mm Beryllium coated drivers which are acoustically optimized to the Harman Curve. This frequency curve is considered the perfect frequency response for detailed, balanced and articulate audio and the 5909s are no exception. If you appreciate headphones that deliver sparkling, crystalline sound, stop what you're doing and buy a pair.

The digital circuitry is pretty much the best it can be with 24-bit/96kHz processing with an acoustic response up to 40kHz. There are three different ANC modes that can be toggled through the Mark Levinson app. The app opens up other possibilities and will allow you to choose between different EQ sound profiles, activate on-head detection and set auto-timer shutdown.

As for the build quality, the Mark Levinson No. 5909s have been built to last. They are incredibly durable but have been cleverly designed to fold down into a compact shape, ideal for travel. The earcup leather padding is very comfortable and also provides fantastic passive listening, if you aren't the biggest fan of ANC they'll still sound great if you have it turned off.

Sony / Pocket-lint Sony MDR-Z1R 5. Best luxury headphones for bass Sony providing the luxury bass Sony's MDR-Z1Rs, despite Sony's diverse product range, deserve a spot among luxurious audio gear. They boast powerful 70mm dynamic drivers with a magnesium dome in an aluminum-coated liquid crystal polymer ring, offering an impressive frequency response up to 120kHz. Pros Incredible build quality

Fantastic for dance music

Powerful low-end Cons They are pretty large $1550 at Amazon

When you think of luxury products, Sony may not be the first brand on your mind. The Japanese giants proudly make a plethora of products that encompass every budget imaginable, but make no mistake, the Sony MDR-Z1Rs certainly earn a place on our luxurious list.

First things first, these headphones are powerful. The dynamic drivers are large, specifically, the headphones utilize a two-piece 70mm diaphragm that is made up of a magnesium dome. The dome is situated in the middle of an aluminum coated liquid crystal polymer ring. This amounts to an incredible frequency response, which Sony claims is up to 120kHz.

The most noticeable thing about the MDR-Z1Rs is the authority of the low frequencies. Although it doesn't overpower the mids and treble frequencies, the bass is commanding and suits dance music perfectly. The headphones' closed-back design assists in channeling all the bass and power into your ear, and we can't complain about their openness, which is surprisingly good for closed-back headphones.

One thing to note about the MDR-Z1Rs is their size, they are pretty chunky. If you're looking for headphones to take on your travels, perhaps look elsewhere. If this doesn’t bother you, all the pros certainly justify the large price tag.

Focal / Pocket-lint Focal Bathys 6. Best ANC luxury headphones The French luxury brand deliver noise cancelling opulence $699 $799 Save $100 If you want the best luxury headphones to have top-of-the-range active noise cancellation, the Focal Bathys are the choice for you. Pros Fantastic ANC

A really comfortable fit

A huge sound

Relatively affordable Cons Quite chunky $699 at Amazon

Although most of the headphones on our list include active noise cancellation, the Focal Bathys are by far the best. The French company is no stranger in the premium audio world and the Bathys have topped many 'best of' lists since their fairly recent release.

Their chunky over-ear design has been borrowed from the Bathys much more expensive, wired headphone sibling and the large earcups are both comfortable and useful at keeping out external noise. However, you don't have to rely on passive listening for blocking out intrusive noise as the Bathys ANC is fantastic. Choose between silent, soft or transparency which can be toggled with onboard buttons.

Focal has marketed the Bathys as 'Hi-Fi' wireless headphones, accounting for their fantastic audio quality to the patented aluminum/magnesium 'M'-dome speaker drivers. The Bathys also support one of the best resolution Bluetooth codec currently available, aptX Adaptive. This accumulated hardware and technology work very well in tandem and provide a succinct and detailed listening experience that any audiophile will appreciate.

The Bathys also perform well as wired headphones; if you use a digital-to-analogue converter then the Bathys have a handy USB-DAC output which is capable of supporting 24-bit/192kHz through the USB-C port. The headphones also come with a standard 3.5mm jack cable for connection through your phone. If you appreciate the lossless audio that a wired connection can bring, the Focal Bathys are more than capable of doubling up as a wired set.

The bottom line: What is the best luxury headphone set?

If you're looking for an audiophile-endorsed set of headphones that will deliver the best audio possible, look no further than HiFiMan's HE1000se. These planar headphones feature a nanometer-thin diaphragm and stealth magnet for distortion-free, detailed sound. They come with three high-quality cables (3.5mm, 1/4-inch, and XLR). Crafted with precision, they offer supreme comfort and exceptional audio quality, making them a top choice for audiophiles.

Hifiman / Pocket-lint HiFiMan HE1000se Editor's Choice If you're looking for the best of the best, look no further than HiFiMan's HE1000se headphones. With an incredibly detailed and rich audio quality, they are everything you'll ever need and more. $1999 at Amazon

If you'd prefer wireless then check out Bowers & Wilkins PX8 headphones. These headphones impress with their premium design, featuring aluminum cast arms and a refined aesthetic. Sound-wise, the upgraded 40mm Carbon Cone drive unit ensures remarkable clarity and detail, inspired by B&W's 700 Series loudspeakers. They are also a little less expensive than the HE1000se.

How did we choose the best luxury headphones?

There were a few different criteria taken into account when creating our list of the best luxury headphones. Firstly, we wanted to pick products that were currently on the market and widely available. Specifications such as build quality, battery life, portability, durability, audio quality, connection options, included technology and price were the main factors that influenced our decision. Also, there's nothing quite like first-hand experience and when a member of our Pocket-lint team has reviewed a product, we have included it in our list.

Are luxury headphones worth the money?

Without a doubt, the headphone market is saturated with excellent and affordable options that can deliver impressive audio quality and a host of features. These budget-friendly headphones have democratized high-quality audio, making it accessible to a broad audience. However, whether luxury headphones are worth the investment ultimately comes down to your priorities and personal preferences.

Luxury headphones are designed with the audiophile in mind. They're crafted using the finest materials and engineering expertise to provide an unparalleled listening experience. When you put on a pair of luxury headphones, you're not just buying a sound device; you're investing in a piece of audio craftsmanship.

Why are luxury headphones so expensive?

One of the primary reasons luxury headphones are expensive is because of their unparalleled sound quality. These headphones typically employ advanced audio technology, including high-quality drivers, precise tuning, and often come with support for lossless audio formats. The result is a listening experience that captures every subtle detail in the music, providing an immersive and resonant sound that sounds like you are experiencing a live performance.

Another reason for the expense is the build quality. The best luxury headphones are typically built to last. They are constructed with premium materials, often featuring real leather, metal components, and high-quality cushioning for comfort during long listening sessions. The durability of these headphones ensures that they can withstand years of use, making them a long-term investment. Also, the best luxury headphones often come equipped with advanced features such as noise cancellation, touch controls, customizable sound profiles, and premium wireless/wired connectivity options.