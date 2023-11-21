We love the Linux operating system mostly because it's secure and flexible in terms of customization. However, the OS has been sidelined by most developers, making it difficult to find tailored VPN apps to boost security. Things are starting to look up as some of the best VPN services are now focusing on Linux users.

In my regular research and software tests, I have identified some of the best VPNs that seamlessly work with various Linux distribution versions (distros), including Ubuntu. If you're new to VPNs, check out our feature which explains what a VPN is and why you would use one. My handpicked VPNs for Linux are straightforward to install and offer reliable features to support a myriad of web-based activities, including streaming and torrenting.

Best VPNs for Linux: Our top picks

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN 1. Best VPN overall for Linux Always performs with no excuses Against all odds, ExpressVPN provides the best features to facilitate fast and secure connections on Linux. Pros Proprietary protocol with fast speeds

Obfuscated secure servers in 105 countries

Linux app control via a browser extension Cons No native Linux app

Slightly expensive plans

ExpressVPN has built a strong reputation for Linux, offering high-end performance tools just like it has done for Windows and macOS. It trumps most rivals in speed, thanks to a proprietary Lightway internet tunneling protocol that uses less code and is also secure. I was impressed by how fast speeds were even if I connected to distant servers.

The vast server network spanning 105 countries offers you ready connections and IP addresses in any location of your choice. All the servers are obfuscated to disguise your VPN traffic as regular internet when accessing geographically restricted content and websites. There are also ample features to protect your security and privacy on Linux.

You can easily set up ExpressVPN on Linux via its command-line interface (CLI) Linux app (set-up guides provided on the site). If you prefer to control the app via a graphical user interface (GUI), you can simply install the ExpressVPN browser extension and do it from there. The VPN is compatible with multiple Linux distros, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Mint, and Arch. Subscriptions start from $8.32/month.

NordVPN NordVPN 2. Best Linux VPN for strong security A VPN to keep snoops at bay With its watertight security features on Linux, NordVPN has the capabilities to keep away most threats lurking online. Pros Robust identity leak protection features

Threat Protection Lite tool for Linux

RAM only servers Cons Fewer server countries

Fewer simultaneous connections

NordVPN is ideal if you're looking for a few extra safety features for your Linux connections. Aside from using the robust AES 256-bit encryption to safeguard your data, it offers tools like a kill switch, leak protection, and private DNS servers to secure your identifiable details, including IP addresses and DNS requests.

A Threat Protection Lite feature is available on Linux to detect and warn you before opening any malicious links that can potentially harm your device with malware. It also blocks bothersome ads you may frequently encounter while browsing online.

All NordVPN 5,800+ servers across 60 countries are RAM-only, meaning any data that ends up on the servers is automatically deleted during regular reboots (to enhance privacy). Plus, it offers Double VPN/multihop servers that bounce your traffic on several servers to prevent anyone from tracking or monitoring your online activities.

Like ExpressVPN, NordVPN offers a fast and secure proprietary tunneling protocol (NordLynx) that works on Linux. The VPN can be installed on several Linux distros, including CentOS and RHEL systems. There are also multiple subscription plans to choose from, starting at $3.79/month.

Surfshark Surfshark 3. Best user-friendly Linux VPN A streamlined VPN for beginners Surfshark takes the pain of setting up a VPN on Linux with its ready-to-use app that works on various Linux distributions. Pros Offers Linux GUI app

Supports international streaming

Unlimited connections Cons Expensive monthly plans

Doesn't support port forwarding

Unlike ExpressVPN and NordVPN, Surfshark offers a Linux native app that you can easily install and connect to servers without touching the command-line terminal. The GUI app makes it convenient for novices who want to avoid unnecessary Linux setup complications. You can directly install it on distros such as Ubuntu, Debian, and Mint. Especially helpful for beginner VPN users looking for the easiest option to set up a VPN.

Surfshark's straightforward app offers many more features on Linux, including the fast WireGuard and OpenVPN tunneling protocols. You also have access to over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, should you need secure IP addresses to watch international content. Finding an optimal server is easy, thanks to a quick connect feature that automatically picks one based on your location.

Another advantage of Surfshark is that it allows unlimited connections, so you can simultaneously connect as many devices as you want with one license. Although the monthly plans are a bit expensive, longer subscriptions are very affordable, starting from just $1.99/month.

Private Internet Access Private Internet Access 4. Best customizable VPN settings for Linux Flexibility in a VPN PIA's usability in different settings makes it convenient if you're fond of switching between home and outdoor Wi-Fi networks. Pros Ready Linux GUI apps

Customizable encryption

Automatic Wi-Fi protection feature Cons Based in the US (not privacy-friendly)

May not work on some streaming platforms

PIA VPN also offers GUI apps for Linux like Surfshark. The ready-to-use native apps integrate several settings and features, which means you can easily adapt the VPN based on your needs. Choosing between 128-bit and 256-bit encryption allows you to enjoy faster speeds and advanced security while browsing on your Linux laptop.

A split tunneling feature available on the Linux app enables you to securely tunnel some apps and websites through the VPN while other applications use the regular internet. Plus, you can configure the app with PIA's own private DNS, preventing exposure of your Linux device's details like IP address.

The network of over 30,000 servers in 94 countries minimizes server overcrowding and allows you to find reliable connections in any location. After choosing a favorite server location, you can set the VPN to automatically launch whenever your Linux system starts up. Like Surfshark, PIA offers unlimited device connections with all its plans, starting from just $2.03/month.

ProtonVPN/Pocket-lint ProtonVPN 5. Best VPN for Ubuntu Ubuntu-friendly VPN Proton VPN native app works seamlessly with Ubuntu distros, offering ready features to improve connectivity. Pros Ubuntu-compatible app

Port forwarding

VPN accelerator for faster speeds Cons The Linux app only has the OpenVPN protocol

Slow customer support service

Another VPN that has a downloadable GUI app for Linux, Proton VPN's intuitive app for Ubuntu, allows you to instantly set up a secure connection with a few clicks. Tweaking the app on Ubuntu is also simple, because you can access most settings from the app's home screen.

Aside from Proton VPN's robust encryption, it provides advanced protection features on Ubuntu, including IPv6 leak protection (which most VPNs don't provide) and an ad/malware/tracker blocker called NetShield. If you're an avid fan of torrenting, there are P2P-optimized servers and a port forwarding feature for configuring clients like BitTorrent.

You can also boost connection speeds on Ubuntu, thanks to Proton VPN's feature called VPN Accelerator. Although only the OpenVPN protocol is supported on the GUI app, you can manually set up the WireGuard protocol by following easy setup instructions. There's also a free version, but you only get servers in three countries. The premium version starts from $4.99/month and offers more features, including servers in 69 countries.

Windscribe 6. Best free VPN for Linux A truly free-for-life VPN Windscribe gives you a generous free package to get a sneak peek at what a VPN can do for your Linux connections. Pros Linux GUI app (beta)

Free servers in 11 countries

Offers Linux-based browser extensions Cons Limited premium plans

Unreliable customer service

Windscribe remains one of the best free VPNs that works on Linux. It's generous in features, offering free servers in up to 11 countries. There is also a GUI app (beta version) that allows you to set up the VPN on Linux without hassle.

You can even install Windscribe extension apps for Chrome, Firefox, or Opera and browse securely on Linux. This ensures you're always protected while accessing the web, although these browser apps are slightly limited in features.

The downside of the free version is that you're limited to 10GB of bandwidth per month. That said, you can have as many connections as you want with a free account. The server connections are also fast, ensuring you have the best experience on Linux. Upgrading to premium costs anything from $5.75/month and unlocks many more features.

PrivateVPN 7. Best open-source VPN for Linux A VPN coded with transparency in mind If you love open-source software, PrivateVPN offers straightforward ways to configure the Linux open-source OS. Pros Multiple open-source protocols

Cheap subscriptions

Knowledgeable support staff Cons Small server fleet

No WireGuard support

PrivateVPN is an open-source VPN that seamlessly integrates with the Linux OS. This adds a layer of security because you have more control of the VPN app, just as you have with the Linux OS. You can set up the PrivateVPN app on Linux via multiple guided methods, including Network Manager TUN (recommended), Network Manager TAP, or OpenVPN CLI (command-line interface).

A wide range of open-source tunneling protocols are offered on Linux, such as OpenVPN, L2TP, IPSec, and PPTP. It can be a turn-off that the VPN doesn't support WireGuard, but these available options still provide reliable connections. There are servers in 63 countries, giving you ample IP addresses to safely access the World Wide Web on Linux.

Best of all, you can easily reach out to the expert support team if you need help with setting up the VPN on Linux. They can do it remotely after you allow them permission on your device. Also, PrivateVPN plans are relatively affordable, starting from just $2.00/month.

CyberGhost CyberGhost 8. Best streaming VPN for Linux A VPN that unlocks streaming possibilities CyberGhost simplifies online streaming with its custom servers for accessing international content platforms. Pros Streaming optimized servers

Dedicated IPs

Wi-Fi protection feature Cons Minor server crowding issues

No native Linux apps

CyberGhost provides essential features for watching on Linux, including dedicated servers for platforms like Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+, YouTube TV and many more. That's alongside 9,200 servers spread over 100 countries to bypass global content restrictions. You can also purchase a dedicated IP address that one else uses for consistency with accessing your accounts.

A built-in kill switch on the CyberGhost app ensures your Linux device's IP address doesn't leak even if the VPN connection accidentally drops due to an unstable network. Also, you can set the VPN to automatically launch protection before using untrusted Wi-Fi networks.

Installing CyberGhost on Linux is easy with the VPNs CLI app (and there are ready instructions to guide you). It works on distros like Mint, Kali, CentOS, and PoP!_OS. You can subscribe starting from $2.19/month, and there is also a 45-day money-back guarantee on the longer plans.

The bottom line: What's the best VPN for Linux?

Until recently, most VPNs didn't pay much attention to Linux users. Things have greatly changed, and a few services now claim the top spot, providing seamless apps that work with various Linux distros. Hands down, ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs for Linux OS because it offers a rich set of features you can leverage to enhance your connections to Linux.

NordVPN comes in a close second to ExpressVPN with its very high-end protection features on Linux. It also provides a fast proprietary tunneling protocol, though its server coverage is relatively small. Surfshark doesn't require any CLI app to install on Linux, making it one of the best options for VPN newbies who simply want to download and connect on the go.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Editor's Choice See at ExpressVPN

How I chose the best VPNs for Linux

The Linux OS is a bit complex, and finding VPN apps that work reliably can be an uphill task. Therefore, there are things to be keen on when choosing the best Linux VPN. Here are some of the fundamentals I checked during my tests.

Compatibility with Linux: While this is one of the most obvious things, I highly prioritized usability and picked VPNs with easy installation options via a native GUI app or a simple CLI app.

While this is one of the most obvious things, I highly prioritized usability and picked VPNs with easy installation options via a native GUI app or a simple CLI app. Security and privacy: The shortlisted VPN services provide robust protection features on Linux, using the best encryption standards to safeguard your data from hacks. Open source OS are, in some circumstances, safer. However, they can be easily exploited to launch attacks.

The shortlisted VPN services provide robust protection features on Linux, using the best encryption standards to safeguard your data from hacks. Open source OS are, in some circumstances, safer. However, they can be easily exploited to launch attacks. Server network: You can enjoy international streaming, torrenting, or gaming on Linux with any of these VPNs because they offer secure servers globally, giving you IP addresses for accessing geo-restricted services anywhere.

You can enjoy international streaming, torrenting, or gaming on Linux with any of these VPNs because they offer secure servers globally, giving you IP addresses for accessing geo-restricted services anywhere. Fast speeds: My shortlisted Linux VPNs have great connection speeds to support data-intensive online activities, including smooth 4K content streaming for live sporting events.

My shortlisted Linux VPNs have great connection speeds to support data-intensive online activities, including smooth 4K content streaming for live sporting events. Price: The affordability and flexibility of these VPNs allow you to quickly find a plan that matches your budget and Linux needs.

Which is the fastest VPN for Linux?

ExpressVPN delivers impressive speeds on Linux. Its proprietary Lightway internet tunneling protocol is one of the fastest in the industry, and there are tons of other built-in features to optimize connection speeds. You can expect minimal speed drops even on some distant server locations.

Does Linux have a built-in VPN?

The Linux OS doesn't have a built-in VPN. However, most Linux distros support VPN connections, and you can easily install or configure third-party VPNs. You can also install protocols like OpenVPN, WireGuard, or L2TP/IPSec manually. This allows you to get the benefits of a VPN on your Linux device, including enhanced security and access to geo-restricted content.