When the first mainstream lightweight gaming mice hit the market, they were primarily targeted at competitive gamers because they aided quick reflexes. We've seen huge engineering gains in more recent models, and even lighter casings. Over the years, even casual gamers have realized that lightweight gaming mice are often more enjoyable to game with than regular mice.

Lightweight gaming mice tend to be better for ergonomics and immersion, since you're less aware of a mouse's weight under your palm. Lightweight mice should be under 70 grams and even better if they're under 65 grams. Our picks range from some excellent 55-65 gram picks packed with features, our heaviest - an outstanding MMO style 69 gram model, and even two selections for ultra-light mice under 50 grams.

Our experts have put a bunch of lightweight mice to the test, and we've given you our top picks below.

Best lightweight gaming mice: Our top choices

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 1. Best lightweight gaming mouse overall Premium and lightweight without the holes The Logitech G Pro X Superlight takes the much-beloved shape of the G Pro Wireless and makes it much lighter. It's the most premium-feeling (and premium-looking) mouse on this list. Weight 63g Sensor and DPI Hero sensor, 25,600dpi RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons 5 buttons Connectivity Lightspeed wireless Battery Life 70 hours Polling Rate 1,000Hz Pros No holes

Large PTFE feet

Premium build quality Cons Expensive

Micro-USB charging $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy $160 at Logitech

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight set the bar for lightweight gaming mice back in 2020 and, in our opinion, hasn't been surpassed since then - not even by its successor, the G Pro X Superlight 2.

Close

The original Superlight bucked the trend of honeycombing to shed weight, instead retaining an entire outer shell plus wireless capabilities while somehow weighing in at only 63g. Some lighter mice are out there, but none feel as premium in their build quality and pack in as much capable hardware. The Logitech G Pro Wireless was long hailed as one of the best gaming mice for all kinds of gamers, and the Superlight retains all of this allure but in a much lighter package. It's the mouse I use as a daily driver and gaming mouse, and there's no other lightweight mouse I'd swap it with.

Its successor, the Superlight 2, is great but probably not worth the extra money. It has heavier clicks, a slightly better sensor (on paper), USB-C charging, and hybrid optical switches. For all intents and purposes, though, the original version is a cheaper version of essentially the same stellar lightweight gaming mouse.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro 2. Fastest lightweight gaming mouse A classic design with some serious specs $131 $150 Save $19 The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro packs some serious hardware into a much-beloved design. It's great for palm grippers and has the fastest polling rate we've seen. Weight 63g Sensor and DPI Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor 30,000 DPI Switches Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 RGB Lighting None Programmable Buttons 5 Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless / Speedflex Charging USB-C Polling Rate Up to 8,000Hz with dongle Battery Life 90 hours Pros Up to 8,000Hz polling with dongle

Classic, comfortable design

Great sensor Cons Expensive

Not great for fingertip grip $131 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $150 at Razer

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro (when combined with a Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle) is one of the fastest lightweight gaming mice on the market. With a polling rate of up to a whopping 8,000Hz and an IPS of up to 750, this mouse all but eliminates any barriers to your in-game reaction time.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro has all the benefits that we might expect from its DeathAdder heritage. DeathAdder mice have been go-to's for pro gamers (especially palm-grippers) for almost two decades and for a good reason. They combine fantastic comfort (thanks to their mouse button curves) with solid hardware, and when we tested it we found the same to be true for the V3 Pro.

Close

The V3 pro doesn't shake up much because nothing needs shaking up considering the DeathAdder features a more than reliable design. The V3 Pro, though, weighs in at a low 63g, just like the G Pro X Superlight, but unlike the Superlight, and thanks to a recent Razer firmware update, it can hit a seriously high polling rate when paired with a HyperPolling dongle. This will drain battery life quicker, but you can up the polling when needed (for example, while playing a competitive shooter) and lower it when you don't.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3. Best budget lightweight gaming mouse No frills, low cost, and lightweight The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is worth every penny because it doesn't cost many pennies. It has all the basic specs and features one could want from a gaming mouse and weighs only a little more than the Superlight. Weight 59g Sensor and DPI Pixart PAW3335 16,000 DPI RGB Lighting Only on mouse wheel Programmable Buttons 6 Connectivity USB 2.0 Polling Rate 1,000Hz Pros Wallet-friendly

Comes with grip tape and replacement skates

RGB lighting Cons Wired

A little small $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

Not every great lightweight gaming mouse has to cost an arm and a leg, and the HyperX Pulsefire Haste proves this. When we got our hands on this mouse and tested it, we found it quite satisfying. First and perhaps most importantly, it's seriously light, weighing in at just 59g thanks to its honeycombed shell. It sacrifices wireless capabilities to achieve this weight, but this is expected given its lower price point. If you prefer the wireless style, check out the slightly pricier wireless HyperX Pulsefire Haste.

Apart from lacking wireless connectivity, though, the Pulsefire Haste sacrifices surprisingly little. It has dust-proof switches, so there should be no longevity issues caused by its honeycomb shell, and it has a nice finish that makes it comfortable to hold - although larger hands may find it to be too small.

Close

It even has RGB lighting and comes packaged with premium grip tape and replacement PTFE skates. These are some pleasant and unexpected additions, given the low cost. In all, this is a great, no-frills, lightweight mouse for those on a budget.

Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition 4. Best lightweight mouse for competitive gamers Designed by and for the pro gamer The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab gaming mouse was developed in collaboration with pro gamers, and we can tell. It's great for competitive gaming and even integrates with the Aim Lab aim trainer. Weight 54g Sensor and DPI ROG AimPoint 36,000 DPI RGB Lighting Mouse wheel only Programmable Buttons 5 Connectivity 2.4GHz SpeedNova wirelexx / Bluetooth LE Polling Rate 1,000Hz Switches ROG Micro Battery Life 90 hours Pros Developed with pro gamers

Aim Lab aim trainer integration

Great shape for competitive shooters Cons Expensive

No RGB $150 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab caters to the original lightweight gaming mouse target market: the competitive gamer. And it caters to this market better than any other mouse we've seen or tested. When ultralight mice started to hit the market, they were primarily targeted at competitive gamers because a lighter mouse means quicker movement and less of a barrier to a competitive gamer's lightning-fast reflexes. The Harpe Ace Aim Lab edition gaming mouse honors this lineage, focusing on competitive gaming.

The first thing to note is that this thing's "bio-based nylon" body helps keep it incredibly light at just 54g. And its hardware is up to the kind of spec necessary for eSports gaming: up to 36,000 DPI, a 70-million-click lifespan, and a battery rated for 90hrs life. We never expected less, though, given that it was "co-developed" with pro gamers.

Close

As its name suggests, what makes the Harpe Ace Aim Lab great, though, is its integration with the Aim Lab aim trainer. When using this mouse, you can complete mouse aim assessments in Aim Lab, and it will apply these settings to your mouse based on your performance, helping you find the right DPI and in-game sensitivity settings with the mouse to suit your playstyle. This could be a big convenience for the prospective pro gamer.

Cooler Master MM720 5. Best lightweight gaming mouse with an alternative grip Extraterrestrial aesthetic with a pinkie rest $25 $53 Save $28 The Cooler Master MM720 is made for those of you who want to look a little "extra" in your PC battle station Instagram pics. Your pinkie finger will thank you, though. Weight 49g Sensor and DPI PixArt PMW3389 16,000 DPI Switches LK optical micro switch RGB Lighting 2 zones Programmable Buttons 6 Connectivity USB Polling Rate 1,000Hz Pros Pinkie rest

Great for smaller hands

Cheap Cons Its shape won't suit everyone

Wired $25 at Amazon

Not everyone likes the same bog-standard gaming mouse designs, and for those of you wanting to try something a little different, the Cooler Master MM720 is a great choice.

You see, while many of us have gotten used to a traditional mouse design, the next time your hand's on your mouse, just take a look at where your ring finger and pinkie are resting. More likely than not, they're resting a little awkwardly off the side of the mouse, attempting to grip the side like the thumb, but without the ease of the opposable appendage.

This is where the MM720, with its "fresh-faced take on the legendary Spawn and Xornet shape," comes in. Instead of the somewhat more common thumb rest, the MM720 has a rest for your ring finger and pinkie, which makes it look a little like an alien, in our opinion. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, we'll leave it down to you.

ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air Gaming Mouse 6. Best ultra-light gaming mouse If mouse weight matters above all else $35 $50 Save $15 The Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air gaming mouse is the lightest mouse we've tested, so if lightweight is what you're looking for, with this mouse, lightweight is what you get. It misses out on premium features, but hit a fantastic price point. Weight 47g Sensor and DPI PAW3335 16,000 DPI RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons 6 Connectivity USB-C to USB-A Polling Rate 1,000Hz Pros Incredibly light

Budget-friendly

Decent sensor and specs Cons Wired

No RGB

Plain-looking $35 at Amazon

When it comes to gaming mice, many PC gamers will prefer a lightweight above all else, preferring to sacrifice other features in favor of a lightweight shell. If this is what you want, you'll definitely want to check out the Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air. The M4 Air is the lightest mouse we've tested, weighing just 47g.

And it doesn't even cost too much at $50 (and is often on sale), so you won't need to empty the bank to improve ergonomics and crack those flickshots. Thankfully, you don't need to sacrifice too much for all this on the features and specs front, either. The M4 Air has a respectable max DPI of 16,000 and 1,000Hz polling (which is standard for most well-specced gaming mice). And when we tested it, we found it comfortable, even for larger hands.

Close

The M4 Air, to put it simply, is a great no-frills lightweight gaming mouse. If you're just looking for a cheap, cheerful, ultra-light gaming mouse that leans into "lightweight," this might be the one for you.

Glorious Model I 7. Best lightweight mouse for MMO gaming Great for multiple hotkeys The Glorious Model I somehow keeps its weight down while cramming in more buttons than most non-lightweight mice, making it perfect for the MMO gamer. Weight 69g Sensor and DPI Glorious BAMF Sensor 19,000 DPI Switches Glorious Switches RGB Lighting Three zones Programmable Buttons 9 Connectivity USB 2.0 Polling Rate 1,000Hz Pros Light for an MMO mouse

Thumb rest

RGB lighting Cons Less buttons than non-lightweight MMO mice

Heavier than non-MMO lightweight mice $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

There isn't much overlap between MMO mice and lightweight mice, because MMO mice have more buttons than usual, and more buttons usually mean more weight. Not so with the Glorious Model I, though - this thing is button-heavy but lightweight. Sure, at 69g, it's not as light as others on this list, but it's light compared to many two or five-buttoned gaming mice. The Glorious Model I has nine buttons, including the mouse wheel, LMB, and RMB. The remaining six are on the top and side, four on the side and two below the wheel.

MMO games often require lots of keybinds, and a mouse with as many buttons as the Glorious Model I can be a lifesaver (often literally, in-game, at least). But most MMO mice are heavy, which can make the gameplay experience more uncomfortable as you're left wrestling with your mouse rather than having it move for you swiftly and easily. The Glorious Model I offers an alternative to this dilemma for MMO gamers.

It also has a thumb rest for extra comfort and three RGB lighting zones, in case you were worrying about sacrificing some aesthetics for its sub-70g weight. The only drawback is that it lacks wireless connectivity. If you want a lightweight MMO mouse that's also wireless, the Steelseries Aerox 5 Wireless is probably your best bet. But for those of you who don't mind a cable, the Glorious Model I is ideal.

The bottom line: What is the best lightweight gaming mouse?

From our research and personal testing, we've come to the conclusion that the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is the best lightweight gaming mouse. It's possibly the most premium-feeling lightweight mouse on the market, offering top-notch specs and an ultra-light body without a honeycombed shell. It's perfect for those of you who want a premium, understated wireless mouse with all the benefits of being light. And it's cheaper (in our opinion) than its almost identical successor, the G Pro X Superlight 2.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Editor's Choice Weight 63g Sensor and DPI Hero sensor, 25,600dpi RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons 5 buttons Connectivity Lightspeed wireless Battery Life 70 hours Polling Rate 1,000Hz $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy $160 at Logitech

But the Superlight might not be perfect for everyone. If you're looking for a lightweight mouse with an ultra-fast polling rate and an incredibly accurate sensor, then you can't go wrong with a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro combined with a Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. And if these options are too expensive, you can take a look at the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, which is a great no-frills lightweight option at an excellent price point.

How we chose these lightweight gaming mice

We've researched and tested most of the mice on this list, and we've painstakingly researched the couple that we haven't tested personally. When comparing these lightweight gaming mice, we considered their weight, price, DPI, polling rate, sensor, ergonomics, and extra features.

We also considered which gaming mice are readily available today and which are commonly accepted as being comfortable to use for different hand sizes and grip types. All the mice on this list passed our criteria across multiple dimensions, and our experts here at Pocket-lint personally recommend every mouse on this list, depending on your use case.

Does mouse weight matter?

If you're reading this guide, you probably care about the weight of your mouse, but you might have some reservations. Lightweight gaming mice often sacrifice other features to achieve such featherweight status - wireless connectivity, RGB lighting, and sometimes even parts of the outer shell itself. We might wonder whether these sacrifices are really worth it.

The first thing to note is, these days, few sacrifices are needed at all. True enough, we can't usually have a cornucopia of buttons on a lightweight mouse, and neither can we have the most decked-out RGB lighting. But plenty of lightweight mice have some RGB, wireless connectivity, and a couple of side buttons.

Secondly, we should note that a mouse's weight can often make more of a difference to one's gameplay experience than having an extra button or some extra RGB lighting would. And this isn't only true for competitive gamers. Even the casual gamer can appreciate that silky-smooth feeling of a lightweight mouse gliding over the mouse pad as if it were no more than an extension of their arm.