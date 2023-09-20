Apple has just launched the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups, and with it are finally taking a step into this decade by doing away with their proprietary lightning port in lieu of the almost universally used USB-C port. The port that was first used on a smartphone in 2015 makes its way to iPhone and AirPods in 2023. If you've been a longtime user of Apple devices then you may already own some USB-C cables from your iPad or MacBook, but if that's not the case then don't assume you have to throw out your old lightning cables and replace them all with USB-C.

Apple has a long history of retaining some degree of control over the consumer experience with its devices far past the point they leave the Apple Store. Actions to this end have ranged from serializing the parts on your phone to your motherboard and warning you when non-genuine parts have been used, to restricting the use of Face ID or Touch ID on phones repaired with after-market parts. It seems the migration to USB-C will be no different, as its clear Apple will be using their MFi certification program and some clever engineering to make sure the best options for adapters and cables are the ones it sells, and that certainly the ones with the most functionality are the ones baring its name.

If you find yourself in need of one, there are a couple of good options out there for lightning to USB-C adapters. These will come particularly in handy if you still have lightning port devices in your household and will be switching back and forth. We've done the research for you to highlight the best options currently available on the market, and explain what MFi certification is, and why it matters for the well-being of your new device.