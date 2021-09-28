LG has had a long-standing commitment to OLED TVs. It was one of the first manufacturers to release them on a wide scale, and now LG Display is the manufacturer making the vast majority of OLED panels for other TV makers, too.

The company certainly has a wide range of OLED televisions these days and you'll often find models at various price points. In fact, they are often priced pretty competitively towards in the lower ranges, so an OLED TV is no longer prohibitive to those on more humble budgets.

It recently announced some of its 2023 models which take the technology to a new level.

Here we look at the highlights of the ranges available, including those you can buy right now and some you might want to save up for.

Our recommendations: Which is the best LG OLED TV to buy?

LG's OLED TVs have been among our favourite TVs of the year, in every year since they launched. In 2022, in fact, the LG C2 won our TV of the year award - and we think it offers terrific value a year on. So that along with two of its 2023 TVs are our top picks this year.

LG/Pocket-lint LG C2 OLED The LG C2 is a 2022 model that still has a lot to love. It offers the first generation of LG's evo panels, which deliver brighter pictures than LG's 2021 OLEDs, making them a better fit for rooms with more ambient light. It's also great for gamers with a full complement of 4K/120Hz HDMI inputs. $1246.99 for 55in at Amazon

LG/Pocket-lint LG C3 OLED The LG C3 replaces our TV of the year last year, the LG C2. It is a more affordable OLED option than the G3. but because of that comes with less to shout about in 2023. However, if you're balancing out price and performance or you're on a budget, the LG C3 is going to be a popular choice with a lot of buyers.

LG/Pocket-lint LG G3 OLED evo The LG G3 brings some significant improvements on last year's G2, particularly in the brightness stakes. Micro Lens Array panel technology means it could be as much as twice as bright, which will be great for HDR, plus it packs new picture processing tech to improve colour accuracy.

While the trio above are our favourite picks, LG's OLEDs are easily some of the most recommendable TVs you can buy, and whether you pick up a 2023 model or bag an older one, you're unlikely to be disappointed. Here are some more details on those above as well as the rest of the range, including some older models you can still buy.

LG/Pocket-lint LG C3 OLED The best choice for most LG's C Series has been the company's best-selling range for years, and the C3 is going to be no different. There may not be such a stride forward from the C2 this year as in previous years, but it still is the best range for balancing performance and price. It will be one of the most affordable - and best - OLEDs you can buy in 2023.

Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

With such great TVs from LG's C Series in ranges past, a lot of eyes will be on the LG C3 OLED this year. And so far, it looks like it should deliver.

Like the G3, the G2 and some of the C2 sizes, it uses LG's OLED evo panel, which is capable of greater brightness than conventional OLEDs. This is coupled with LG's proprietary Brightness Booster tech, which uses clever algorithms to improve brightness, while ensuring dark areas of the screen continue to be deep and involving.

There's also the new α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6 running the show, and a suite of HDMI 2.1a ports to ensure you can feed it the best source material - be that gaming or otherwise.

There's a boost to the AI Sound Pro feature this year too, which is now capable of virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TV's speakers. Team it with an LG soundbar and you'll also unlock WOW Orchestra, which teams together the drivers in the TV and the soundbar for a fuller, punchier and more direct sound.

LG/Pocket-lint LG G3 OLED evo Bold, bright pictures The LG G3 is the flagship 4K OLED for 2023, and brings with it some suitably flagship tech to set it apart from the cheaper sets in the range. From what we've seen so far, if you care about the very best in picture quality and have the budget to spend on it, the LG G3 is absolutely worth the extra outlay.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in, 97in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

The LG G3 OLED has big flagship boots to fill, considering how great last year's G2 OLED was - and from what we've seen so far, it looks to be doing just that - and then some.

It sports the new α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6, for starters, which powers the new Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology that is built into the OLED panel itself, to reduce light loss and improve efficiency.

The result is a boost in light output from the screen towards the viewer, and means an even brighter screen than last year's accomplishments. Combined with LG's beefed up Brightness Booster Max algorithm, it's claiming up to a 70 per cent increase compared with traditional OLEDs - like this year's LG B3.

It also features LG's "zero gap design", which means it can be fixed closer to the wall than previously. In fact, this TV is made to be wall mounted, and as such there is no stand in the box. If you want to put it on a TV stand, you'll need to buy one separately.

LG/Pocket-lint LG B3 OLED Great for tight budgets LG's B3 will be the entry-level model in many countries - though some will also get the A3. Both use a traditional OLED panel, which is not capable of the brightness that sets like the C3 or G3 are capable of. You will get that reflected in the price, but with OLED tech moving forward so brilliantly, it would seem a shame to invest in older generation tech at this stage.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

We haven't been able to catch a glimpse of the LG B3 this year, but this will be the entry level set for the US and UK, and will offer a traditional 100/120Hz OLED panel, without the brighter evo tech.

This will also be joined by a less powerful processor - LG's α7 Gen 6.

The combination of the two will have an impact on picture quality, but also on price - you can probably save around £200, but maybe as little as $100 in the US, between the B3 and the improved C3. Which makes it a no brainer to us on which is the smarter choice...

However, if your budget is super strict and you'll be watching in a dimmer room that won't need the brightness improvements, the B3 may be worth a look.

LG/Pocket-lint LG C2 OLED Our favourite TV of 2022 10 / 10 LG's C2 was our TV of the year in 2022, and for good reason. Its brighter panel makes a huge difference to its performance, particularly in ambient light, and we love how cinematic it looks with 4K content. It does a great job with upscaling too, though, so HD and even SD content is safe here as well. Best of all it offered all of this at a price its competitors couldn't come close to, making it a bit of a no brainer. $1645 at Amazon

Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

The 2022 LG C2 OLED TV comes in many sizes, with some of the models also featuring the same OLED evo panel as the G2 above.

They also run on the α9 Gen5 AI processor and covers all the tech above to boost the visuals on the screen, along with support for 120Hz. There are 4x HDMI 2.1.

There are different stands depending on the size you choose - and the new 42-inch model means there's a premium OLED TV at a smaller size, ideal for bedrooms. There are different speaker arrangements depending on the size you buy.

LG/Pocket-lint LG G2 Great value If you're not bothered by the new brightness tech that's been pumped into this year's G3, you might be able to find last year's G2 at a great price. $1796.99 at Amazon

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in, 97in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

LG's 2022 gallery TV flagship is the G2 OLED evo. It features LG's 2022 α9 Gen 5 AI processing technology, which enables higher brightness than its TVs have managed before, although not quite as much as the newer system for 2023.

An AI Sound Pro feature renders virtual 7.1.2 surround sound from the built-in speakers, while new webOS smart functionality includes the ability to stream what's on one LG TV to another, including satellite and cable broadcasts.

LG also doubles down on gaming with its 2022 generation OLED TVs and onwards. A game optimiser menu gives access to the relevant settings at the click of just one button, and there is a sports mode for FIFA and the like too.

You also get up to four HDMI 2.1 ports - not something all TVs manage - so you aren't short on connections for 4K/120Hz support.

LG/Pocket-lint LG B2 Big screen, small prices The LG B2 follows the same pattern as this year's B3, in that it is a traditional OLED panel, with none of LG's brighter evo tech built into it. There was a larger price difference between the B2 and the C2 last year though, so you may find big screen sizes nearer the $1000 mark. $1089 at Amazon

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

You know the drill by now. The LG OLED B series is more affordable than the C and that's because, while offering a great 4K OLED panel, it uses the traditional OLED technology and an older processor, the α (Alpha) 7 Gen5 AI.

It still supports a full range of technologies, with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG and Filmmaker Mode all supported, as well as Dolby Atmos. But the sound system in this TV is 20W from a 2.0 speaker arrangement - you'll need an Atmos system to hear the benefits of the sound processing on board.

It has 4x HDMI 2.1, as well as offering a 120Hz display.

LG/Pocket-lint LG A2 OLED Basic but budget LG's A2 is the entry-level OLED model for 2022, and while it scrimps a fair bit on features and performance, if you're really keen for an OLED TV, you should be able to pick it up for a lot cheaper than the other sets in the range. $750 at Amazon

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

The LG A2 OLED is the set we don't have an equivalent of in many markets, in 2023.

As you might expect, you'll see further performance cuts on the B2, including a 60Hz refresh rate - so this isn't a TV that's going to suit gamers wanting top performance.

Otherwise, it offers a full range of TV tech to make your visuals look great, with at 4K resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker mode and all the rest, but like the B2 OLED, it uses the α7 Gen5 AI.

It's more affordable, but it's also slightly less premium with a more simple stand. Just be sure that the difference between this and the B2 - or even the C2 for that matter - makes sense at the screen size you want. At the time of writing, some came very close indeed.

LG 8K OLED TVs

LG/Pocket-lint LG Z3 OLED If 4K isn't enough for you, the LG Z3 is the company's flagship 8K set for 2023. It's only available in big screen sizes, though, and comes with a big price tag to match.

Screen sizes: 77in, 88in

OLED, 7680 x 4320 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

Want to go big in every sense of the word? The LG Z3 packs an 8K resolution, a choice of 77- or 88-inch screen sizes and has a huge price tag to match. And that's no exaggeration - prices for the UK and Europe have been confirmed at £14,999/€14,999 and £24,999/€24,999 respectively.

This year, the Z3 gets LG's evo panel technology, so it should pack extra brightness compared with last year's Z2, and the α9 Gen 6 AI processor. However, it doesn't have the MLA technology of the G3, so unless you really want the extra pixels, you may find the G3 a better buy. We'll be sure to let you know our thoughts as soon as we've clapped eyes on it for ourselves.

LG/Pocket-lint LG Z2 OLED LG's 8K OLED for 2022 was the LG Z2 and offered lots to love for those wanting to futureproof their TV watching - albeit at a huge cost. That price is coming down now that 2023's Z3 is available, but you're still going to need a sizeable chunk of change if you want to invest. $9999 at Amazon

Screen sizes: 77in, 88in

OLED, 7680 x 4320 pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode

The LG Z2 was the company's 8K model for 2022, and it also only comes in 77- and 88-inch sizes.

Unlike this year's Z3, the Z2 did not have LG's evo panel technology, but still offered up bright images to match the G2. However, it also used many of the same technologies as its cheaper sibling, and packs in a similar α9 Gen5 AI processor - so you're really only getting that improved pixel count, and a much bigger price tag. When there's next-to-no content to make use of those extra pixels, it's a hard one to recommend.

But if you're dead set on an 8K set, you will be able to pick this up around $5k less for the 77in version, compared with the LG Z3.

Why buy an OLED TV?

For many, OLED is the display type of choice for high-end televisions. From early on in OLED's story, it became obvious that OLED gave a lot more freedom in design. Because of how the panel works, TVs could be thinner than rivals and that's what LG become known for.

That's still evident in LG's OLED TVs - they are really slim - and whether you're wall mounting or using the stand, they look great.

But, above that, OLED has become synonymous with quality. Because each pixel emits its own light (rather than relying on an additional layer for illumination) they can be turned off individually, leading to deeper blacks and less bleed across the panel between high and low lights. This drives OLED's reputation for being able to deliver deep, involving black levels and more accurate colours than some other technologies.

Of course, LG has kept up with the HDR race too, offering Dolby Vision on its TVs for a number of years, as well as HDR10+, plus the majority of its screens support 4K/120Hz gaming with four HDMI 2.1 inputs to boot.