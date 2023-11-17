Lenovo makes some amazing computers and tablets and is renowned for its laptops, which rank amongst the best in the world. The best Lenovo laptops offer excellent build quality and are trusted by elite business people, competitive gamers and other demanding users requiring top-tier performance and functionality for daily use.

Here at Pocket-lint, we specialize in testing laptops from top brands like Apple, HP, and Microsoft at Pocket-lint, and have hands-on experience with all the models listed below. Everyone has different budgets and requirements, so we tried to add a mix of options to appeal to everyone.

Best Lenovo laptops: Our top picks

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 1. Best overall Lenovo laptop Lightweight and fast performance $900 $1200 Save $300 The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6/7 is excellent for people on the go because it's slim and lightweight and has enough power to run most daily tasks. Pros Portable to carry anywhere

Enough power for most tasks

Excellent build-quality Cons Not for gaming

Subtle design $900 at Best Buy £714.00 at Lenovo UK

Lenovo's Yoga Slim 6, also known as the Slim 7 in North America, is the best Lenovo laptop for most users because it's portable enough to carry and handle most tasks for a realistic price. It comes in Aluminium, Storm Grey, and Misty Grey and honors its name with a slim 312 x 221 x 14.9mm design and 1.31kg weight, portable enough to carry on planes or to business meetings.

The standard 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display offers excellent visuals, but most buyers will probably add a bit more to get the WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED or 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz if they want a brighter or higher-resolution alternative. Powering the Yoga Slim 6/7 is AMD's Ryzen7 7840U CPU, which goes toe-to-toe with Intel's i7 1370P and 16GB of RAM. The 512GB SSD is decent for regular tasks, but the integrated graphics aren't the best for gaming.

The Yoga Slim 6 isn't a massive gaming beast or high-powered business laptop, but it's still the best option for a majority of users as it's slim and light enough to go anywhere while having enough power to run productivity software, multiple browser windows and most apps. It's not the best for gaming or demanding creative apps, but that's reflected in its competitive price tag.

(Editor's note: UK buyers should check the Lenovo UK price link for purchasing - on sale at time of writing for £714.00.)

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2. Best premium Lenovo laptop Double display delight The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i has a unique design with dual 13-inch OLED displays to double your screen space, and it includes a handy magnetic attachable keyboard for a better typing experience. Pros Powerful

Dual 13-inch OLED displays

Includes styles Cons Pricey

Dual-display has limited appeal $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a piece of innovative tech with stunning dual 13-inch OLED displays to increase productivity. Its unique design opens like a regular laptop, but the bottom portion where the keyboard is usually situated is replaced with a second display. When used with the included stand, it opens up many possibilities because you can have them stacked one above the other, side-by-side like a book, or flip it into tent mode.

It's challenging to type on a touchscreen, so the Yoga Book 9i includes a nifty magnetic keyboard that works as a standalone device or attaches on top of the bottom display to make it feel more like a conventional laptop. There's enough power to run most apps with the Intel Core i7-1355U and 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage will be enough for most users. A stylus is included for jotting notes or sketching images, and it has three Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports to connect mice, monitors, and other peripherals.

We can't talk about the Yoga Book 9i without mentioning its hefty price tag, which competes with mainstream heavyweights like the Razer Blade 16 and Dell XPS 17. However, the purpose of the Yoga Book 9i is to fulfill a specific niche, and it's a worthwhile alternative to carrying a separate portable monitor for professionals who need the largest screen on the smallest package.

Lenovo LOQ 15i (2023) 3. Best value Lenovo laptop Everyday practicality for less $1299 $1378 Save $79 The Lenovo LOQ 15 is powerful enough to handle games and most tasks and has a stylish design for an inexpensive price. Pros Reasonable price

Stylish design

Great performance Cons Plastic chassis

Average sound $1299 at Amazon $1399 at Walmart $1389 at NewEgg

Most people are looking for a great deal, and the Lenovo LOQ 15 provides an excellent gaming experience and is powerful enough for multitasking and demanding apps without costing a fortune. Its 15.6-inch display has a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and can handle most popular games with the RTX 4060 GPU. Performance isn't an issue with the Intel i7-13700H CPU and 16GB of RAM. The 1TB SSD should be enough for most buyers and can store multiple large game installations.

For an affordable gaming laptop, the LOQ 15 has a discrete yet modern 25mm thick design with an attractive grey plastic finish and stylish blue accents around the massive cooling vents. Ports are abundant, with Ethernet, two USB-As, and an HDMI 2.1 conveniently located on the back for better cable management, 3.5mm audio and USB-C on the left, and another USB-A on the right for a mouse. The speakers get the job done, and the 1080p webcam is a step up from many rivals still lagging behind at 720p.

With mid-range pricing and the power to handle most tasks, including gaming or office work, the LOQ 15 is perfect for buyers wanting the most for less. It's made from plastic and hasn't got the best sound, but makes up for it with a stylish design and a decent webcam.

Lenovo Legion 9i (2023) 4. Best Lenovo gaming laptop Streamlined power $3700 $3999 Save $299 The Lenovo Legion 9i performs a miracle with the best possible performance in a slim and lightweight design thanks to a liquid cooling system. Pros Slimmer than rivals

Powerful enough for any game

Fantastic storage capacity Cons Doesn't come cheap

Mediocre battery life $3700 at Amazon

Demanding gamers want uncompromising performance, and the Lenovo Legion 9i is powerful enough to handle any game while still being slim and practical enough to carry. Its 16-inch WQXGA display offers incredible picture quality with a top-of-the-range RTX 4090 GPU and blistering 240Hz refresh rate for the edge in competitive titles. Under the hood is Intel's Core i9-13900HX CPU with 64GB of RAM and a massive 4TB of storage space that will handle the biggest AAA installations and huge media libraries.

The Lenovo Legion 9i is amazingly slim at 35.7 x 27.7 x 1.8cm and weighs just 2.4kg thanks to its innovative liquid cooling system developed with Cooler Master to reduce bulk. It also uses advanced materials like strong and stylish forged carbon for the lid and has a tough aluminium body. Everything feels solid, and it's one of the few laptops with extra keycaps for gamers. Most ports, like the two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-Cs, HDMI 2.1 and USB-A, are on the back, with an SD card reader and 3.5mm audio on the left and another USB-A on the right.

High-end gaming laptops are inherently pricey and don't have the best battery life because of their performance. Most buyers don't mind because of the hours of entertainment they'll get and will appreciate having the best performance on a lighter and slimmer laptop than the chunky rivals in its class.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 5. Best mid-range Lenovo laptop Excellent display and performance for price The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 has a stunning 16-inch WQXGA display and brilliant performance, making it perfect as an entertainment laptop. Pros 16-inch screen

240Hz refresh rate and RTX 4070 GPU

Nice number of ports Cons Battery life could be better

Average speaker sound $1450 at NewEgg

Anyone looking for a do-all laptop at a great price can try the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8. It's a gaming laptop, business machine, and multimedia device rolled into one. Many people prefer 16-inch laptops because they're the perfect size and have a wide 16:10 aspect ratio for more screen space. The WQXGA (2560 x 1600) on the Legion Pro 7i offers excellent visuals for gaming or graphics apps with a 240Hz refresh rate and RTX 4070 GPU.

There aren't many tasks the Legion Pro 7i can't handle with its Intel i9-13900HX 24C and 16GB of RAM. The 1TB SSD is okay for the price, and you can use the SD card reader if you want to extend it. This laptop is more about function than form, and the 2.1 kg aluminium chassis might not stand out, but it's solid enough to withstand daily use and is portable enough to transport at 1.9 x 35.7 x 25.9cm. Connectivity is decent with HDMI 2.1, four USB-Cs, one with Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, three USB-As, and 3.5mm audio for headsets and speakers.

No laptop is perfect, and the Legion Pro 7i's average sound quality and battery life are small prices to pay, considering its performance and practicality. It can handle most tasks for a mid-range option and is an excellent portable laptop for work and entertainment.

The bottom line: Which Lenovo laptop is best?

The Yoga Slim 6/Slim 7 is the best Lenovo laptop for most buyers because it's slim and portable enough to go anywhere and has enough power for most tasks at a reasonable price. Buyers looking for something unique and innovative can try the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i if they need twice as much screen space to complete their work. The LOQ 15 offers the best value because it comes at a competitive price and works for gaming, multitasking, and most other tasks without costing a fortune.

How did we choose the best Lenovo laptop?

Our team tests the best tablets, smartphones and laptops all year to experience the latest technology and features and to decide which are worth recommending to buyers. We have hands-on experience with all the options listed here and used performance, build quality, and value as the main ranking criteria for a level playing field.

All the models we picked have excellent performance for the price, and some are amongst the best in their class. Build quality is another consideration, and there wasn't much to worry about because Lenovo makes class products, and the laptops here have practical features and are durable enough for daily use.

Everyone's looking for the best value, and it's what determines most buying decisions. Our picks offer brilliant value, with the premium options having immense performance or unique designs to justify their cost and the lower-end models punching above their weight with practical features and construction.

Which Lenovo series are the best?

It depends on your requirements, but the Yoga Book 9i and Legion 9i are amongst the best Lenovo laptops.

How reliable are Lenovo laptops?

Lenovo makes reliable laptops that are trusted by professionals worldwide for daily use in demanding environments.

Do Lenovo laptops last long?

Yes, Lenovo laptops usually have a five to seven-year lifespan, but it depends on many variables like how they are used and transported. Remember to care for a large investment, like a laptop, with a sturdy case or bag if you plan to use it for travel.