Amazon Prime Day is over for another year, with the two-day event now in the rear-view mirror. However, while plenty of deals were indeed only active for two days exactly, there are a fair few others that are still live even though the event is over.
We've gone through with a fine-tooth comb to find the very best deals and discounts still available right now, and have gathered the absolute best of the best for you right here, as a last-chance saloon. Be sure to grab anything you see ASAP, as these prices probably won't last!
Best late Amazon Prime Day deals
- Sennheiser/Pocket-lint
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3$172 $280 Save $108
These are some seriously superb earbuds for general use and sound amazing, so a 39% discount is a massive one that you should not miss.
- WD Black
WD Black SN850X 4TB$212 $700 Save $488
This crazy deal is still live, slashing almost $500 off a massive, high-speed SSD that could grace any PC build.
- Garmin / Pocket-lint
Garmin Venu 2$262 $400 Save $138
A simply brilliant smartwatch from Garmin, this deal brings it down to a really impressive price.
- Apple / Pocket-lint
Apple iPad (2021)$279 $329 Save $50
You don't see iPads discounted very often, so 15% off the current base model is super welcome and makes for a great deal.
-
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut$30 $70 Save $40
A gorgeous game on PS5, this deal more than halves Tsushima's price, and is still available.
-
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink$70 $90 Save $20
For a much cheaper SSD option that's ideal for PS5 expansions, this Samsung drive is even more affordable right now.
-
Google Pixel 7$499 $599 Save $100
Google's main smartphone is a brilliant handset at a great price - even before this choice discount, which is still live.
-
Google Pixel Watch$270 $350 Save $80
The Pixel Watch is so stylish and impressive, and this ongoing discount means it's better value than normal, too.
- Beats/Pocket-lint
Beats Studio Buds$90 $150 Save $60
These buds from Beats are simply excellent, and at this price they're some of the best budget earbuds you could possibly hope for.
-
Samsung T7 Portable SSD$50 $95 Save $45
There's no downside to some extra storage for your files and data, and this discount shouldn't be missed.
-
Instant Pot Vortex 6 (4-in-1)$70 $130 Save $60
A simply great air fryer, this 46%-off deal makes Instant Pot's cooking wizardy more affordable.
- Samsung/Pocket-lint
Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
This unbelievable Samsung TV is 21% off, despite being a 2023 launch - don't miss out if you're in the market for a big purchase.
Is Prime Day over?
Prime Day ran from 11-12 July 2023, so it's now over and done with, but while this means that Amazon's own in-house deals have ended, there are still plenty that are running a bit longer.
After all, companies and manufacturers can and do set their deals to their own timelines, and plenty of the discounts we've highlighted are therefore still live.
Plus, while the best prices might have passed, some discounts are still only a little worse than they were, making for more Prime Day hangover deals for those willing to dig for them.