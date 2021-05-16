If you're looking for a new laptop, you've come to the right place.

Whether you're searching for an ultra-portable device that you can take between home and the office, or perhaps one that can be shared across multiple family members, we've tested all the top options for this guide.

Below, we've remained platform-agnostic, covering all systems that qualify, and every device on our list has been thoroughly tested in order to check that it lives up not only to its manufacturer's claims, but also our own expectations.

We've got a separate guide to the best Chromebooks, as well as the best gaming laptops and also the top 2-in-1 choices, too. For all the top choices for every type of user. Let's dive into the picks below.

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 1. Best laptop overall The 2022 MacBook is simply one of the finest laptops money can buy. Powerful, portable and pretty with very little to complain about. Pros Excellent performance with the M2 chip

Silent, fanless design

Fantastic bright display Cons More expensive than predecessors

Apple's latest MacBook Air has a lighter and more refined design, coupled with serious performance gains from its new M2 processor.

For most people, there's plenty of power here and it comes with all the luxuries we expect from Apple's laptop lineup. Namely, class-leading build quality, a lovely keyboard and a stunning display.

For all but the most demanding professional users (such as video editors) the MacBook Air is the most appealing option in Apple's roster, and easily worthy of our top spot.

Laptops we also recommend

The Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) is currently our favourite laptop to recommend - and we believe it should be on the consideration list for most people hunting down a laptop. It's not necessarily the right pick for everyone, though, which is why we'd also suggest checking out the following four devices.

Pocket-lint Acer Swift 5 (2022) 2. Best Windows laptop Compact, well built and incredibly stylish, the Acer Swift 5 is a solid all-rounder. Pros Beautiful design

Great performance and IO

Superb keyboard Cons Bloatware pre-installed

If you're looking for a laptop that's as attractive as it is powerful, the Acer Swift 5 might be the machine for the job. It has a unique finish with brushed metallic gold accents and solid build quality that's up there with the best on the market.

With a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor onboard it's a performer, too, easily able to cope with serious workloads like video and photo editing. This power, combined with an excellent keyboard and great webcam, makes it an ideal work companion.

What's more, it's lightweight and compact, so it's easy to carry with you. There's no chunky power adapter to worry about, either, a nice compact USB-C charger comes in the box, and you can use it to charge your phone in a pinch

Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M2, 2023) Best MacBook for professionals This MacBook Pro really lives up to its name, and after a few missteps with previous models, it's now a really excellent choice for professionals again. Pros Massive processing power

Great port selection

Incredible display Cons It can get very expensive

The MacBook Pro got a full redesign in late 2021, with a minimal-bezel display (featuring a notch akin to the iPhone), the return of many lost ports (like the SD card reader and HDMI slot) and a huge amount of power.

It's an absolute beast of a laptop, now even more so, thanks to the inclusion of Apple's own M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, which make it the highest-performing MacBook Pro to date. If you're into video editing, 3D rendering, or even a spot of gaming, this is the best portable tool in Apple's lineup.

It's certainly not designed for the casual laptop user - if the price wasn't already an indicator - and is instead better suited to heavy-use professional platforms, or for those who plan to use their laptop day in and day out for the next few years, at least.

Pocket-lint LG Gram 16 (2022) 4. Best laptop for portability The LG Gram 16 offers a big screen, amazing lightweight portability and great performance. Pros Lightweight portability

Solid battery life

Excellent keyboard and touchpad Cons Doesn't look or feel very premium

The LG Gram 16 has a fairly large footprint due to its 16-inch display, but despite its size, it's incredibly lightweight, making it very convenient to take with you.

The size of the screen makes it a delight for getting work done on the go, while an excellent keyboard and touchpad add to the experience. Privacy features like the ability to lock the laptop automatically when you walk away are also fantastic for remote workers.

The only downsides are that it doesn't feel very premium, due to the lightweight and hollow feeling build. And the speakers aren't the most impressive. If you can get past these niggles, you've got an amazingly capable lightweight machine.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 5. Premium Windows laptop A lovely, premium-feeling, high-performance laptop for those who don't need the convertibility of 2-in-1 devices. Pros Best-in-class design

Lovely keyboard and trackpad

Brilliant speakers Cons Not much has changed since the Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop has been a longstanding favourite of ours, it's arguably the finest Windows laptop experience money can buy, with a level of fit and finish that's unmatched and a Windows 11 install free from bloatware.

The latest model is essentially identical to the previous generation, with only an upgrade to 12th Gen Intel Processors, Thunderbolt 4 support and a new Sage green colourway to set it apart.

However, while it's not the most exciting update, it was already one of our favourites, and the increased speed, better battery life and connectivity make it a very appealing pick. It's essentially the Windows equivalent of a MacBook, and we mean that in a good way.

How to choose the best laptop

Choosing a laptop isn't that simple a process, but, with the help of these questions, you can hopefully try to narrow down your options.

What screen size is right for you?

Perhaps the biggest variable between different models of laptops, even from the same manufacturers, is how big they are. The size of a laptop's display tends to dictate the size of its body overall, so it's worth working out what size is going to be best for you.

13-inch models have become the standard size for many people, since they marry useability with real portability, but a bigger screen could be better if you're planning to use it for work - letting you multitask and have multiple windows open more easily.

What's the laptop for primarily?

Figuring out what you actually need a laptop for is essential - and also ties into figuring out what size laptop is best for you, as well as what other components you should prioritise. Are you looking for a laptop to take notes at college with? Or perhaps one to curl up in bed and watch TV and movies on? If you're looking to game on it, that'll change your needs as well.

This can help you narrow down whether you need a bigger display, more processing power or a graphics card in your laptop, or whether a simple and less powerful machine will do the job just as well.

What's your budget?

As important for a laptop as it is for any other tech purchase is knowing how much you want to spend - between upgradeable components and different versions, many popular laptops can easily become frighteningly expensive as you customise them, so it'll help in the long run if you have a clear idea of your budget ahead of time.

Do you need a 2-in-1?

While some people might say they're not laptops, a 2-in-1 device that lets you use it as a normal laptop or flip it up and use it like a tablet is becoming a more and more normal sight. We think these devices are really great, adaptable and interesting, but do keep in mind that the novelty may wear off for you after a few months.

So, before you get too tempted by a 2-in-1, think about whether you're actually liable to use it in its folded-up forms.

Have you used a Mac before?

Finally, there's still a big divide in the laptop market, between Apple and everyone else. If you're taken by the design of the MacBook line, it's worth heading into an Apple store or seeing if anyone you know has one you can try out, because the change from Windows to macOS (and vice versa) is one that can derail some people.

We think both operating systems are great, but, to some people, they're like water and oil, so it's worth test-driving either one if you're not familiar with it, as this could steer you in the right direction.