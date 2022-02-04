Finding the best laptop stand can be a minefield. Deciding on the right size and features might mean you're looking for something other than just the quality or whether it will be able to hold the weight of heavier Laptops, Chromebooks, and more. But identifying the right laptop stand for you can help save space and help accessibility by simply elevating the onboard keyboard and mousepad for easier use. With more people working from home - or with a hybrid working setup - the demands for the best setup are growing. Here are our picks for the best laptop for every kind of user.

Pocket-lint Twelve South Curve Most stylish stand The one-piece metal design with the curved base puts Twelve South Curve in a league of its own. Its style and elegance makes for a positive, visual and functional addition to anyone's desktop. Pros Unique curved form factor

Anti-slip silicone pads

Up to 70% more cooling when compared to normal use Cons Not adjustable

Expensive

One viewing angle only $60 at Amazon

Twelve South is one of our favourite companies, making a range of useful accessories including stands, chargers and more, and the Curve is one of its very best. This is easily the most elegant laptop stand on the market, as far as we're concerned, and more than one person in our team has been using it very happily for ages.

It's a single piece of machined metal, curved as its name suggests and offering a platform on which to rest your laptop. It's got anti-slip arms that end in gentle, almost invisible hooks to keep your computer in place, and is great for added ventilation, too. The only area it loses out in is adjustability. If you want extra height, you need to add something else to the mix.

Pocket-lint Nexstand K2 Best portable stand Working on the go or in different environments can be tough. The Nexstand K2 makes sure users have an ergonomic workspace and a good viewing angle to avoid eye and neck strain. Pros Foldable

Adjustable

Supports up to 16-inch laptops Cons Won?t support anything over a 17-inch screen

Doesn?t look great in a permanent setting

Expensive for a foldable stand $37 at Amazon

Nexstand has taken the minimalist approach to a stand, with superb results. Its frame-like stands fold out from a thin column when stored, and the K2, in particular, is hugely useful. It holds your laptop solidly in place, and is easily adjusted to let you choose how much elevation you want to gain.

Although made of plastic, the stands are really well-constructed and solid, and being able to store them far more easily makes them great for travel and working on the go. They might not be the best-looking, but these are the most useful stands around. If you have a smaller laptop, want an even more portable option, and don't need as much elevation, the K7 stand is a great second option, too.

KGC Laptop Stand Best fixed stand $30 $36 Save $6 KGCs budget laptop stand is more of a riser, which does everything it's meant to do. From the all-aluminium frame to the extra cooling it provides, this is a great laptop stand that's easy on the pocket. Pros Supports 10 to 17-inch laptops

Frees up desk space

Turns laptop into a desktop PC Cons Comes in three separate pieces

Not adjustable

The embossed logo ruins the look $30 at Amazon

Aluminium stands and other accessories look smart on any desk, with this laptop stand being no exception. KGC offers a premium look without the price tag, and it's mostly a good deal. Anti-slip pads, a lovely 6-inch rise from the usual desk spot, and good build quality. However, paying half the price of a premium aluminium stand has drawbacks, such as coming in three parts and an unsightly logo on the front panel. It's an excellent stand for those on a budget wanting a premium-looking setup.

Coolwill Laptop Stand Best adjustable stand A budget laptop stand that lifts and rotates is possible, thanks to Coolwill. Its design choices are questionable, but it does what it sets out to do. Pros Rotating base

Adjustable height

Aluminium build Cons Basic turntable design

Bold branding

Large footprint $40 at Amazon

Having the option to move things around quickly on a desk is a godsend for those who use the space for different activities. It's also handy to have extra space to store accessories that aren't used all the time. The Coolwill Laptop Stand has 360-degree rotation alongside adjustable arms, allowing for comfortable viewing angles to avoid eye and neck strain. Rocking up with an aluminium alloy build, it certainly looks the part alongside silicone pads to hold a laptop up to 5kg.

Nulaxy Telescopic 360 Rotating Laptop Stand Best large adjustable stand $60 $70 Save $10 Nulaxy telescopic 360 rotating laptop stand simply screams premium. With a hidden rotating mechanism at the base and a centralised lifting arm, this bit of kit does the job while looking the part. Pros Small footprint

Multiple colors

Holds up to 22 pounds Cons Only supports up to 17-inch laptops

Visible screws and plastic

Hard to adjust $60 at Amazon

Able to hold around 10kg, Nulaxy has hit the nail on the head for premium adjustable laptop stands. Users can place a splash of style on their desktops in four colours at the time of writing. The 360-degree rotation is sandwiched between a dual baseplate, which means sturdier action and no negotiations on its premium feel. The adjustable height arm is fixed to the platform's middle for better balance than the competition and rises up to 20-inches.

Boyata Laptop Stand Best for students Students specifically need a versatile laptop stand that won't break the bank. Enter Boyata with an adjustable offering that looks great and does the job. Pros Comes in black and silver

Adjustable height

Build-in cooling vents Cons Only supports up to 15-inch laptops

Poor logo placement

Doesn?t pivot $33 at Amazon

Presented in gloss black or silver, Boyata has the perfect laptop stand that acts as a simple riser. It tilts 90 degrees while its Z-shape design allows users to turn a laptop into a desktop PC, with enough room underneath to store a keyboard or mouse. Airflow gaps are cut into the top plate to take advantage of additional airflow, with silicone patches to stop laptops from slipping. The only downsides are that it doesn't rotate or support anything larger than a 15-inch laptop.

Macally Macally Vertical Laptop Stand Best vertical stand $25 $40 Save $15 Macally brings a smart storage choice for laptops with its vertical laptop stand. Providing access to all ports whilst adding a bit of organisation and style to a user's desk, this is a great option for those not needing the laptop screen, keyboard or mouse. Pros Space saver for monitor users

Holds most laptops

SECC Steel build Cons Unable to use laptop natively

It may not fit bulkier gaming laptops

Steel edges may scratch larger laptops $25 at Amazon

Laptops are great ways to get work done while saving space, with many opting for a traditional desktop setup over an open laptop on a riser. Macally has an excellent solution for these users thanks to their two-piece vertical stand, which is made from SECC steel. It saves space and airflow and gives users easy access to a laptop's ports. There's also a two-year warranty, so if this doesn't give users peace of mind, we don’t know what will.

Cooper Desk Pro Adjustable Laptop Table Best stand and table combo For those who don't have or want a desk, Cooper Desk Pro adjustable laptop table is a brilliant all-in-one option. There's plenty of space and adjustment on that leather-topped desk face providing there's a flat surface the stand can rest on. Pros Provides a solid workplace almost anywhere

Height and swivel adjustable

Comfortable leather surface Cons Need to stand on a flat surface

Too big to be portable

Overkill for desk users $80 at Amazon

While we couldn’t recommend taking a laptop stand the size of a table on the daily commute, Cooper Desk Pro is an excellent option for those who don't have a fixed office space at home. Raising to 15 inches with 24 inches of deskspace, this is the go-to solution for those looking to keep an eye on their laptops and other innovative accessories. This laptop stand requires a flat surface to rest on but gives everyone an accessible way to work efficiently.

Soqool Laptop Stand Budget laptop riser $20 $31 Save $11 Sometimes a simple product gets the job done just like Soqool laptop stand. It has a metal two-piece build that can be tricky to put together, but it's well worth the challenge for a solid budget laptop stand. Pros Ideal for ergonomic laptop use

Aluminium build

Supports up to 17.3-inch laptops Cons Not adjustable

Price reflects quality

Screws can be too short $20 at Amazon

Soqool laptop stand is a no-frills option to make a laptop more ergonomic and easy to access. It features a solid two-part aluminum frame, which can be awkward but does the job. The bar design also provides better airflow to a laptop, with rubber inlets securing its position. Soqool laptop stand support between 10 and 15.6-inches, which is plenty for most users. It’s ideal for most homeworkers, but users of bigger laptops should look at another option to avoid unnecessary damage.

How to choose your laptop stand

There are a huge number of laptop stands available on the market, so picking one might seem challenging. Here are some questions to help you narrow down your search.

How much height do you need?

The big variable between different laptop stands is an obvious one - by how much do they raise up your laptop? Some will do so by a matter of a few inches, while others will offer a much larger lift. This doesn't have to be good or bad, but if you have an idea of how much lift you need, then be sure to check the specifications of each stand as you consider it.

Do you want a portable option?

Some stands that we love fold down to make it easy to store them, and this makes them ideal for those who move around as they work but still want a good ergonomic experience as they do so. If you know that you travel with your laptop a lot, this could be worth bearing in mind.

Is style important?

Twelve South's stands look gorgeous and are really well-designed, but they're also expensive. If you care about visual design and aesthetics, you might have to spend a little more to get a stand that ticks all your boxes, so bear that in mind as you browse.