For students, one of the best times of the year to purchase a new laptop is right now, since sellers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering incredible money-saving deals on Windows laptops, MacBooks, and 2-in-1 laptops. While many current, 2023 model laptops are now on sale, you can often save even more if you're willing to go with a slightly older model. So, whatever you're looking for to upgrade your gear in time for heading back to school, check out these deals that we've discovered.

Best Windows laptop deals

If you're looking for a traditional laptop that runs Windows 11, but you don't want to pay full price, here are some great deals on computers from trusted brands.

Source: ANMESC ANMESC Laptop Computer $360 $1300 Save $940 You might not have heard of the brand ANMESC, but from a hardware configuration standpoint, this computer offers all the basics to handle the everyday student needs, like word processing, number crunching, and online research. Internal storage and its processor speed are somewhat limited, so this machine is not meant for gaming or other tasks that require hefty processing power. $360 at Amazon

Source: Dell Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series $583 $700 Save $117 Here's a chance to save on a well-equipped Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series computer. You get a 15.5-inch FHD touchscreen display, Intel Core i5-1053G1 processor, 32GB RAM, and an impressively large 1TB SSD for storage. With this configuration, this laptop handles multitasking with ease and is capable of heavy college or high school workflow without putting too much stress on your bank account. $583 at Amazon

Source: Acer Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-347N $300 $380 Save $80 This entry-level Windows laptop from Acer comes configured with a 15.6-inch FHD display and 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 Dual Core Processor, which promises both power and versatility. At this price, however, you only get 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. For many students, though, this amount of storage is likely enough - especially if they rely on cloud-based apps and storage. $300 at Amazon

Best MacBook deals

It's rare that Apple discounts its products - especially its latest laptops - but right now, Best Buy is offering some great savings on a 2022 MacBook Air and even two 2023 MacBook Pros.

Source: Apple MacBook Air 13.6-Inch M2 $949 $1099 Save $150 While this is a 2022 model of the MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch display, you still get the power of the M2 processor, along with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SDD. As a result, it can handle just about any task a student needs and still allow for multitasking. And with MacBook Air's staple lightweight form-factor, it makes for an easy carry from class to class. $949 at Best Buy

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) It's rare to find a current model MacBook Pro on sale, but this iteration is currently $200 off at Best Buy. This model totes a 14-inch display and the power of Apple's M2 Pro chip, which is great for heavy workflow and multitasking functions like split screen. This version of the MacBook Pro, with its 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for storage is nicely equipped for the average high school and college students' storage needs. $1799 at Best Buy

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (1000GB) $2299 $2499 Save $200 If you're looking for a more souped up version of a 2023 MacBook Pro, you can snag this one at Best Buy for $200 off. It comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by Apple's M2 Pro chip. It's also equipped with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, which more than adequate for high school, college, and graduate students. $2299 at Best Buy

Best 2-in-1 computer deals

A traditional laptop is great when students are simply doing online research, crunching numbers, or writing a paper. However, when it comes to taking notes in class, for example, it can be more natural or advantageous to hand write or draw directly on a tablet's screen. Well, instead of buying two separate pieces of equipment and then having to sync your files, consider investing in a two-in-one computer that gives you the best features and functions of a Windows laptop computer and tablet combined. Here are some deals we discovered on two-in-one computers from Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Source: HP HP Envy 2-in-1 $550 $850 Save $300 Best Buy has slashed $300 off the price of this HP Envy 2-in-1 computer, so you get the power of a laptop computer and functionality of a tablet in one easily transportable device. It comes equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen and runs using an Intel Core i5 processor. The unit's 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is adequate, especially for a student who will be relying heavily on cloud-based apps and storage. $550 at Best Buy

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch) $500 $800 Save $300 As its name suggests, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is designed to offer versatile functionality with a screen that fully flips around, so it can be adjusted to almost any convenient viewing angle. Best Buy has reduced its price by $300. For a student in need of a large, 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen display, not to mention the processing power of an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, this Lenovo is a great option. $500 at Best Buy

Source: Dell Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 $550 $750 Save $200 Head over to Best Buy and save $200 on this popular Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 computer. It comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display. However, unlike other computers in this roundup, it's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor. Using its 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for storage, it can easily handle most basic computing tasks, along with cloud-based applications that students commonly rely on. $550 at Best Buy

Should I buy a Mac or Windows computer?

If you’re already an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch user, it makes sense to have a macOS-based computer because all of your data, documents, files, and photos can be set up to automatically sync between all of your Apple devices via iCloud. Plus, MacBooks are typically less apt to get infected with a virus or malware. However, if you’re already familiar with the Windows operating system, a Windows-based laptop will help to ensure all of your files are compatible with your Windows-based desktop computer. It can also be set up to sync content with Android-based mobile devices. There are also some apps and many games that are only available for Windows PCs, although more and more popular applications are now Mac compatible as well. Another benefit is that Windows-based laptops are often less expensive than MacBooks, especially if you’re seeking out a higher-end hardware configuration.

Why should I get a 2-in-1 laptop?

A 2-in-1 laptop is not for everyone. These devices typically offer a smaller screen than a traditional laptop, because they’re designed to quickly convert to a tablet that allows you to handwrite or draw directly on the screen using a stylus. Having this ability in one device means you won't need to purchase a separate laptop computer and tablet. Plus, a 2-in-1 laptop is designed to be compact, lightweight, and easily transportable–while offering an all-day battery life. Only choose a 2-in-1 laptop if you will benefit from this dual functionality.