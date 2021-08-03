Being able to work remotely is one of the main advantages of owning a laptop, but you'll also need to consider a dedicated laptop bag if you want to travel with it more easily.
After all, while the portability of MacBooks, Chromebooks and others make laptops great solutions for eking out a bit of productivity away from the office, you don't want it to sustain any damage when away from the desk.
We've already got a great list of the best backpacks for carrying tech around if you want ample back support and storage space, but here we'll be detailing shoulder bags, satchels and more casual options.
If that's more along the lines of what you're looking for, dive into the picks right here.
Eastpak Delegate
Classic choice
A nice, simple bag with great build quality that will happily carry most laptops.
- Great build quality
- Comfortable strap
- Classic design
- Can be prone to squeaks while walking
Eastpak has been doing bags so long that it's pretty clear it knows a thing or two.
The Delegate messenger bag is a classic, with a thick and strong strap that only gets more comfortable on the shoulder the more you use it, and plenty of pockets for your bits and bobs.
It's also nicely padded to make sure that valuables like laptops aren't bashed around too much while you move.
Eastpak's usual build quality is also present and correct, with durable zips and solid components meaning you won't be worrying about replacing it any time soon.
Waterfield Executive Leather Messenger
Leather goodness
A brilliant messenger bag that makes it easy to organise your laptop and other bits of tech.
- Superb materials
- Clever compartments
- So elegant
- Really pricy
Waterfield Designs offers the sort of build quality that most other companies dream of, and that does play into a high price tag for its Executive Leather Messenger, but the fact is that bags don't come much nicer than this.
With high-quality materials, real attention to detail and even a clasp that is almost entirely unique, this is a bag that would look at home in the most powerful of boardrooms, or the most casual of homes. It's also smartly organised, and that golden lining is a genius way to help you stay on top of where your cables are.
Peak Design Everyday Messenger
Plenty of space
A sleek bag that's great for keeping yourself sorted out.
- Great styling
- Single-handed magnetic buckle closure
- Expandable design with external carry options
- Expensive
Peak Design makes a range of great bags that are excellent if you need to pack in a big range of stuff when you're on the go.
When it comes to laptops, we like the Everyday Messenger, which has sleeves internally to make storing a 13-inch laptop, tablet or set of documents really easy.
It makes sorting out your bag super easy, which we always appreciate.
Mobile Edge ECO Laptop Messenger
Best eco choice
A subtle bag that does its bit for the environment through the materials it's made from.
- Huge amount of pockets
- Eco-friendly materials
- Well priced
- Velcro can snag on mesh pockets
If you're looking for a softer look than Eastpak's bag, and are also keen to try to reduce your consumption of man-made materials, Mobile Edge's ECO messenger could be a great option.
Its all-cotton canvas is hardy, with plenty of pockets and smart dividers, including a small window for ID if you want to display it easily.
There's also a dedicated, specially-padded compartment to hold your computer, to give you the peace of mind you want as you move around.
Amazon Basics 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag
Budget choice
Different size options make this a great choice if you have an oddly-sized computer.
- Super cheap
- Zippered accessory pockets
- Sturdy design
- Basics branding isn't very attractive
Amazon's line of simple, effective products under the Amazon Basics brand is one of its secret weapons. Products almost always match the performance of a much more expensive option, and this bag is no different.
It's not flashy at all, and there is a fair bit of Amazon branding on it, but, if you're okay with that, you get a really great bag at a cut-price rate.
By being designed specifically for laptops, as well, this means it's nicely padded, and you can also pick it up in a wide variety of sizes to make sure that it's perfect for your particular needs.
Solo Duane Hybrid
Flexible option
Can't decide between a messenger-style bag and a backpack? With the Solo Duane Hybrid, you don't have to, it'll convert in an instant.
- Convertible design
- Padded laptop compartment
- Affordable price
- Extra straps take up valuable space
The Solo Duane Hybrid bag gives you the best of both worlds, and it does so at a pretty low cost. The hybrid design means that you can quickly and easily convert between over-the-shoulder carry and backpack-style carry depending on your needs.
It's well-padded for optimum protection and has plenty of space to organise your accessories in the zippered front pockets.
The design is subtle, but fairly attractive, in our opinion. It's a winner all around.