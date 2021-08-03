Being able to work remotely is one of the main advantages of owning a laptop, but you'll also need to consider a dedicated laptop bag if you want to travel with it more easily.

After all, while the portability of MacBooks, Chromebooks and others make laptops great solutions for eking out a bit of productivity away from the office, you don't want it to sustain any damage when away from the desk.

We've already got a great list of the best backpacks for carrying tech around if you want ample back support and storage space, but here we'll be detailing shoulder bags, satchels and more casual options.

If that's more along the lines of what you're looking for, dive into the picks right here.

Eastpak Eastpak Delegate Best overall Classic choice A nice, simple bag with great build quality that will happily carry most laptops. Pros Great build quality

Comfortable strap

Classic design Cons Can be prone to squeaks while walking $60 at Amazon

Eastpak has been doing bags so long that it's pretty clear it knows a thing or two.

The Delegate messenger bag is a classic, with a thick and strong strap that only gets more comfortable on the shoulder the more you use it, and plenty of pockets for your bits and bobs.

It's also nicely padded to make sure that valuables like laptops aren't bashed around too much while you move.

Eastpak's usual build quality is also present and correct, with durable zips and solid components meaning you won't be worrying about replacing it any time soon.

Waterfield Designs Waterfield Executive Leather Messenger Amazing details Leather goodness A brilliant messenger bag that makes it easy to organise your laptop and other bits of tech. Pros Superb materials

Clever compartments

So elegant Cons Really pricy See at Waterfield Designs

Waterfield Designs offers the sort of build quality that most other companies dream of, and that does play into a high price tag for its Executive Leather Messenger, but the fact is that bags don't come much nicer than this.

With high-quality materials, real attention to detail and even a clasp that is almost entirely unique, this is a bag that would look at home in the most powerful of boardrooms, or the most casual of homes. It's also smartly organised, and that golden lining is a genius way to help you stay on top of where your cables are.

Peak Design Peak Design Everyday Messenger Premium Pick Plenty of space A sleek bag that's great for keeping yourself sorted out. Pros Great styling

Single-handed magnetic buckle closure

Expandable design with external carry options Cons Expensive See at Amazon

Peak Design makes a range of great bags that are excellent if you need to pack in a big range of stuff when you're on the go.

When it comes to laptops, we like the Everyday Messenger, which has sleeves internally to make storing a 13-inch laptop, tablet or set of documents really easy.

It makes sorting out your bag super easy, which we always appreciate.

Mobile Edge Mobile Edge ECO Laptop Messenger Best eco choice A subtle bag that does its bit for the environment through the materials it's made from. Pros Huge amount of pockets

Eco-friendly materials

Well priced Cons Velcro can snag on mesh pockets See at Amazon

If you're looking for a softer look than Eastpak's bag, and are also keen to try to reduce your consumption of man-made materials, Mobile Edge's ECO messenger could be a great option.

Its all-cotton canvas is hardy, with plenty of pockets and smart dividers, including a small window for ID if you want to display it easily.

There's also a dedicated, specially-padded compartment to hold your computer, to give you the peace of mind you want as you move around.

Amazon Amazon Basics 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag Best Value Budget choice Different size options make this a great choice if you have an oddly-sized computer. Pros Super cheap

Zippered accessory pockets

Sturdy design Cons Basics branding isn't very attractive $16.59 at Amazon

Amazon's line of simple, effective products under the Amazon Basics brand is one of its secret weapons. Products almost always match the performance of a much more expensive option, and this bag is no different.

It's not flashy at all, and there is a fair bit of Amazon branding on it, but, if you're okay with that, you get a really great bag at a cut-price rate.

By being designed specifically for laptops, as well, this means it's nicely padded, and you can also pick it up in a wide variety of sizes to make sure that it's perfect for your particular needs.

Solo Solo Duane Hybrid Flexible option $55.62 $64.99 Save $9.37 Can't decide between a messenger-style bag and a backpack? With the Solo Duane Hybrid, you don't have to, it'll convert in an instant. Pros Convertible design

Padded laptop compartment

Affordable price Cons Extra straps take up valuable space $55.62 at Amazon

The Solo Duane Hybrid bag gives you the best of both worlds, and it does so at a pretty low cost. The hybrid design means that you can quickly and easily convert between over-the-shoulder carry and backpack-style carry depending on your needs.

It's well-padded for optimum protection and has plenty of space to organise your accessories in the zippered front pockets.

The design is subtle, but fairly attractive, in our opinion. It's a winner all around.