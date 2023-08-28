Labor Day, often ubiquitous with the end of summer, also signals the start of savings season. Slashing prices off everything from big-ticket items like TVs and smart washing machines, along with hardware staples like headphones, earbuds, and internal SSDs, these early Labor Day deals make some of our favorite tested and reviewed products even more tempting. Read below for the best deals we've found so far.

Best early Labor Day 4K TV deals

A great entertainment hub, 4K TVs offer high quality picture and sound, but often at a hefty price. Ahead of Labor Day, these deals offer great prices on equally great TVs.

Sony/ Pocket-lint Sony A95K $2798 $3500 Save $702 Featuring excellent picture, sound, and seamless user experience, the Sony A95K checks all the boxes that make a quality 4K TV, including a luxury price tag. At $2800, this 65-inch Sony is definitely still a splurge, but it's 20 per cent off its original $3000 + price tag ahead of the holiday weekend. $2798 at Amazon $2800 at Best Buy

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung S95C $2798 $3298 Save $500 Samsung's QD-OLED sequel, the S95C promises both beautiful contrasting picture and quality, Dolby Atmos supported sound. Get this 65-inch TV for 15 per cent off now for a prime viewing experience. $2798 at Amazon $2800 at Best Buy $2800 at Samsung

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung 'The Frame' 65-inch QLED 4K TV $1700 $2000 Save $300 WIth this 65-inch Frame TV, you can watch and stream your favorite content and virtual artwork glare-free, thanks to the model's matte finish. And right now, you can save $300 at Best Buy, snagging the TV for $1700. $1700 at Best Buy

Best early Labor Day laptop deals

Laptop deals don't stop at back-to-school season. Shop these deals on capable laptops to power you through school and work.

Apple/ Pocket-lint 13-Inch Apple M1 MacBook Air $749 $999 Save $250 With a lightweight, fanless design, fast performance, and plenty of storage options, the 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air is a capable laptop. While Apple products rarely go on sale, this model is available at a 25 per cent off discount on Amazon right now. $749 at Amazon

Microsoft/ Pocket-lint Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $900 $1000 Save $100 Making improvements to the already renowned Microsoft Surface line, the Surface Laptop 5 has a luxury finish coupled with a solid display and clear speakers, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Get it for under $1000 right now at Best Buy. $900 at Best Buy

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Book 3 $750 $1000 Save $250 Well-built, slim, and lightweight, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is already a staple budget option, and thanks to an early Labor Day sale, you can slash an extra $200 off the price and still get a solid performing laptop. Note, however, that you'll be sacrificing keyboard backlight and a crystal clear webcam. $750 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Best early Labor Day headphone and earbud deals

With the holidays approaching faster than you think, be ready to block out the holiday shopping noise with powerful in or over-ear earbuds and headohones.

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 Featuring AirPods' classic in-ear, long stemmed design, the second-generation AirPods still deliver quality sound and over 24 hours of battery in 2023. Get them at a rare 23 per cent off discount on Amazon now. $99 at Amazon

Bose/ Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort 45 $329 $279 Save $-50 With hard-to-beat sound and an excellent folding design, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are our go-to pick for traveling. If you're looking to pick them up as your travel companion, now's a great time as they're $50 off at Best Buy. $329 at Best Buy

Sennheiser / Pocket-lint Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 $178 $280 Save $102 Earning a spot on our list for best wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 in-ear buds provide quality sound and adaptive noise-cancelling at good value without a sale. On sale, that value gets even better - with a $100 discount, making the luxury buds only $178. $178 at Amazon

Best early Labor Day SSD deals

Whether you're a gamer or looking for extra storage, these SSDs make it so you can afford more room.

Seagate/ Pocket-Lint Seagate FireCuda 530 $100 $250 Save $150 As our top pick for the best internal SSD for PS5, the Seagate FIreCuda 530 is a great choice for serious gamers thanks to its fast speed and top-rated power. At only $100, it's worth the investment to store all your favorite games. $100 at Best Buy

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink $100 $250 Save $150 Coming with a heatstick, thie model from Samsung is both stylish and speedy. While usually costing a pretty penny, you can save $50 right now and only pay $80 for reliable storage. $100 at Best Buy

Best early Labor Day smart washing machine deals

Smart appliances can make life easier, but the prices aren't always easy on your budget. These smart washing machines are on sale now for a sub $1000 price tag. Be sure to take advantage.

LG/ Pocket-lint LG WM400HBA Large Capacity Front Load Washer $800 $1200 Save $400 Equipped with powerful jets, built-in AI technology for optimal wash settings, and ThinkQ app integration, this 4.5 cubic square foot washer works hard and smart. While smart washing machines usually make up for a lift in price what they make easier in labor, you can snag this Labor Day sale and get the LG WM400HBA for $400 off at Best Buy. $800 at Best Buy