Quick Links
Labor Day, often ubiquitous with the end of summer, also signals the start of savings season. Slashing prices off everything from big-ticket items like TVs and smart washing machines, along with hardware staples like headphones, earbuds, and internal SSDs, these early Labor Day deals make some of our favorite tested and reviewed products even more tempting. Read below for the best deals we've found so far.
Best early Labor Day 4K TV deals
A great entertainment hub, 4K TVs offer high quality picture and sound, but often at a hefty price. Ahead of Labor Day, these deals offer great prices on equally great TVs.
LG G3 OLED evo
Our top pick for the best 4K TV you can get overall, the LG G3 is a 65-inch TV that brings the bold benefits of OLED technology to a bigger, brighter level. At $500 off ahead of Labor Day, we highly recommend the investment.
Sony A95K
Featuring excellent picture, sound, and seamless user experience, the Sony A95K checks all the boxes that make a quality 4K TV, including a luxury price tag. At $2800, this 65-inch Sony is definitely still a splurge, but it's 20 per cent off its original $3000 + price tag ahead of the holiday weekend.
Samsung S95C
Samsung's QD-OLED sequel, the S95C promises both beautiful contrasting picture and quality, Dolby Atmos supported sound. Get this 65-inch TV for 15 per cent off now for a prime viewing experience.
Samsung 'The Frame' 65-inch QLED 4K TV
WIth this 65-inch Frame TV, you can watch and stream your favorite content and virtual artwork glare-free, thanks to the model's matte finish. And right now, you can save $300 at Best Buy, snagging the TV for $1700.
Best early Labor Day laptop deals
Laptop deals don't stop at back-to-school season. Shop these deals on capable laptops to power you through school and work.
13-Inch Apple M1 MacBook Air
With a lightweight, fanless design, fast performance, and plenty of storage options, the 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air is a capable laptop. While Apple products rarely go on sale, this model is available at a 25 per cent off discount on Amazon right now.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Making improvements to the already renowned Microsoft Surface line, the Surface Laptop 5 has a luxury finish coupled with a solid display and clear speakers, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Get it for under $1000 right now at Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3
Well-built, slim, and lightweight, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is already a staple budget option, and thanks to an early Labor Day sale, you can slash an extra $200 off the price and still get a solid performing laptop. Note, however, that you'll be sacrificing keyboard backlight and a crystal clear webcam.
Best early Labor Day headphone and earbud deals
With the holidays approaching faster than you think, be ready to block out the holiday shopping noise with powerful in or over-ear earbuds and headohones.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Featuring AirPods' classic in-ear, long stemmed design, the second-generation AirPods still deliver quality sound and over 24 hours of battery in 2023. Get them at a rare 23 per cent off discount on Amazon now.
Bose QuietComfort 45
With hard-to-beat sound and an excellent folding design, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are our go-to pick for traveling. If you're looking to pick them up as your travel companion, now's a great time as they're $50 off at Best Buy.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
Earning a spot on our list for best wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 in-ear buds provide quality sound and adaptive noise-cancelling at good value without a sale. On sale, that value gets even better - with a $100 discount, making the luxury buds only $178.
Best early Labor Day SSD deals
Whether you're a gamer or looking for extra storage, these SSDs make it so you can afford more room.
Seagate FireCuda 530
As our top pick for the best internal SSD for PS5, the Seagate FIreCuda 530 is a great choice for serious gamers thanks to its fast speed and top-rated power. At only $100, it's worth the investment to store all your favorite games.
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink
Coming with a heatstick, thie model from Samsung is both stylish and speedy. While usually costing a pretty penny, you can save $50 right now and only pay $80 for reliable storage.
Best early Labor Day smart washing machine deals
Smart appliances can make life easier, but the prices aren't always easy on your budget. These smart washing machines are on sale now for a sub $1000 price tag. Be sure to take advantage.
LG WM400HBA Large Capacity Front Load Washer
Equipped with powerful jets, built-in AI technology for optimal wash settings, and ThinkQ app integration, this 4.5 cubic square foot washer works hard and smart. While smart washing machines usually make up for a lift in price what they make easier in labor, you can snag this Labor Day sale and get the LG WM400HBA for $400 off at Best Buy.
Samsung WV60A9900AV Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Two washers are better than one, and due to its FlexWash feature, this Samsung smart washer uses custom setting cycles that make it possible to wash two separate loads at once. Especially at a $500 discount, this two-in-one machine is well worth the investment.