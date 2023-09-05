However, it's certainly not drop-proof. It's also not the best idea to toss this into your luggage when travelling unless you don't mind the occasional scratch or scuff. For that, you'll almost certainly want a case of some sort. Kindle Paperwhite cases come in various sizes, shapes, designs, and colours. That can make choosing hard, especially if you don't know what each product offers. Let's take a look at the best Kindle Paperwhite cases that should work in almost any situation.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular e-readers for a good reason. It's functional with great battery life and useful features. The first Paperwhite was introduced in 2012 to upgrade the base Kindle experience. Today, the same is true. Additionally, the most recent Paperwhite has better backlight adjustability, better battery life, and a larger, fully flush screen. It's also waterproof, which is a boon for people who like to bathe and read.

The Walnet Flip Case is one of the versatile cases for Kindle Paperwhite. It has two straps, one each for left and right-handed folks. It also comes with a stand with three levels of tilt in a shell that should keep your Kindle safe. The case comes in three different colours and isn't terribly expensive. However, due to its construction, it doesn't have the magnetic cover functionality of most other folio cases.

The RSAquar protective cases for Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent choice if you're looking for different colours. The company offers both TPU and folio-style cases in a variety of colours, designs, and textures. The folio cases also come with kickstands, so you can set your Paperwhite up while you read. The TPU cases are visually identical to the MoKo case, so you can opt for this if you want a different colour.

The Fintie Slimshell is a good folio case and one of the feature that comes with a leather texture. It's fake leather, of course, but it still feels good and it should last a long time. The case comes in a variety of colours, textures, and designs with at least four PU leather colours, so you can find one that fits your style. It also allows for wireless charging and includes the usual magnetic closure feature.

The MoKo clear TPU case is a good option for a rugged Paperwhite case. It covers the entire back and sides of the Paperwhite and includes a raised from lip to protect the screen during falls. There are also ridges molded into the sides and back for improved grip. It's easy to remove and clean if needed. This is very similar to TPU smartphone cases, so you can expect a similar level of protection.

The TiMOVO Kindle Paperwhite Sleeve Case is a great case for travel. You can toss your Paperwhite in there, and the soft lining and foam construction should keep your Kindle safe from the other things in your bag. It also comes with an extra pocket for things like charging cables. The TiMOVO Sleeve Case comes in a dozen colours and designs. You'll need to take it out of the case to read.

The Ayotu Kindle Paperwhite case is a good alternative to the official Amazon Paperwhite cases, costing less without compromising protection. They also come in a dozen colours with two wood grain options and promise to survive a bit of water if needed and offer standard protection in case of minor drops. Additionally, the magnetic close function works with these cases.

The Kindle Paperwhite Cork Cover is a folio-style case that is actually made of cork. The cork has a plastic coating to offer some extra protection. It comes in two colours, a dark brown and a light brown. You can pick whichever one you like the most. It includes official Amazon features like the magnet that turns your Kindle screen off when you close it. It's quite expensive, but it looks really nice.

The official Kindle Paperwhite fabric cover is about as good as it gets for fabric covers. It features a good texture along with the magnet feature that turns off your Kindle screen when you close it. It's more expensive than other fabric cover options, but you get the benefit of going first-party for your accessories. The case is also water-resistant, so it should live if you drop it in the bath tub.

The best Kindle Paperwhite cases: Which one is right for you?

For the most, it comes down to personal preference. Very nearly every Kindle Paperwhite case comes with even levels of protection from things like minor drops or the occasional splash in the tub. Of course, the official Amazon fabric case is a safe bet. It supports all of your Paperwhite's features and protects it well enough for most use cases. It costs a lot, but it's hard to find complaints about it.

Those looking for a bit more protection while on the move should look at TiMOVO sleeve cases. They're perfect for storing your Kindle in your luggage while you travel, and it's right there when you want to pull it out and read. The MoKo clear TPU case offers something different from the traditional folio case experience if you want something that'll protect your Paperwhite while also not adding too much bulk.

Can you use a PopSocket on a Kindle Paperwhite?

Absolutely. In fact, a lot of people do this. They'll put the PopSocket either on their case of choice or directly on the Paperwhite. Kindles aren't particularly heavy, so a PopSocket is a serviceable replacement for a case as long as you don't mind the lack of protection. Since PopSockets are easily removable, you can get one with a case as well and swap between them as needed.

Will a 10th-generation Paperwhite case fit an 11th-generation Paperwhite?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The 10th and 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite have different dimensions, so the same case won't fit on both of them.