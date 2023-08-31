Amazon has changed how we read in numerous ways, from disrupting the bookstore market to transforming the book itself with the introduction of the Kindle in 2007. Jeff Bezos knew that digital distribution was the way to go and charged his team with developing an e-reader before anybody else could make it to market. Using e-ink technology to display crisp black & white text on a non-illuminated screen, Kindles boast massive battery life, exceptional convenience and a huge library of available content from Amazon.

Kindle (2022) Deals

The most recent update of the base model Kindle introduced a 300ppi screen for even more visual clarity - great for reading manga - as well as finally changing the charging port to USB-C like every other civilized device on the market. As with most of the other models, the 2022 Kindle has both ad-supported and ad-free incarnations, with a $30 price difference between the two. Base models are standard price, but Amazon is offering deals on the Essentials Bundles, which come with a power adapter and your choice of fabric cover.

Amazon Kindle 2022 Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle 2022 Essentials Bundle (With Ads) $135 $150 Save $15 The 2022 Kindle Essentials bundle includes 16GB of storage, a fabric case and power adapter with USB-C compatibility. The cheaper version runs ads on the lock screen. $135 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle 2022 Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle 2022 Essentials Bundle (No Ads) $135 $150 Save $15 For $20 extra, you can have all of the features of the Kindle 2022 Essentials Bundle with no pesky ads on your lock screen. That's the only difference between these two models. $135 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Deals

If you're a nighttime reader and don't want to wear a headlamp in bed like an old-timey coal miner, the Kindle Paperwhite might hit your sweet spot. With an array of LEDs in the corners of the screen, it eliminates the need for external illumination for the e-ink while avoiding the blue light effect from traditional displays. The 2021 Paperwhite comes in a variety of configurations starting at 8GB of storage in both ad-supported and ad-free modes. Again, no discount on base models but Essentials bundles are 10% off.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (With Ads) $205 $225 Save $20 This bundle comes with the latest model Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage, USB-C charging, a fabric case and a wall plug. Save $30 by allowing ads on the lock screen. $205 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (No Ads) $205 $225 Save $20 This is the exact same product as the other Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, only you pay an extra thirty dollars so Amazon can't advertise to you. $205 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Deals

The Signature Edition Paperwhite differs from the base model in a few key areas. Most notably, it supports Qi wireless charging, which makes it more convenient than ever. A single full battery can last up to 10 weeks, which is patently absurd. The display is also more customizable, with adjustable warm lighting to suit your tender eyes. Throw in Bluetooth headphone pairing for Audible audiobooks and you have a literary powerhouse. Current deals are only on Essentials Bundles, but they're solid ones.