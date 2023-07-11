The Amazon Prime Day sales have arrived and there are discounts on Kindle that you won't want to miss. Amazon has cut the prices on all of its own-brand devices, with some big savings across all the Kindle models. You can save up to 35 per cent off the models, with each discounted.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite - last updated in 2021 - is the most popular device, because it blends quality with features. It's the 6.8-inch display that most people are enthusiastic about, being one of the larger Kindle devices, meaning more space to read. It's also illuminated, but offers colour temperature adjustment too, so you can adapt it to your preference.

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) $89.99 $139.99 Save $50 Kindle Paperwhite offers a big display, illumination, waterproofing and colour temperature controls - but there's no buttons for page turns. $89.99 at Amazon

There's a slim design to the Kindle Paperwhite so it's lovely to hold, with good even distribution of light across the surface of the device. There are no buttons, so page turns are via a swipe or a tap on the display. You get access to the Kindle Store for all your books, with support for Audible and Bluetooth headphones too. It's also IPX8 protected, so doesn't matter if you drop it in the pool.

If you're looking to enhance the experience a little, then there's also a discount on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This is an enhanced version of the Paperwhite offering wireless charging and much more storage at 32GB. There's also auto-adjustment for the front light, so it will change the brightness to suit the environment that you're reading in. It all adds up to a better reading experience, but it is a little more expensive.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $124.99 $189.99 Save $65 Adding wireless charging the Kindle Paperwhite along with more storage just adds to the premium experience. $124.99 at Amazon

Kindle

If you're looking for something more affordable, then there's the entry-level Kindle from 2022. We say entry-level, but it only makes a few changes to the best Kindle, but it's much more affordable. The display is smaller at 6-inches, but it still has illumination. The difference is that there are fewer LEDs, so the illumination isn't as bright or as well dispersed across the screen.

Amazon Amazon Kindle (2022) $64.99 $99.99 Save $35 Thinner, lighter and with a sharper display, this is an ideal affordable reader - but there's no waterproofing. $64.99 at Amazon

But there's still a 35 per cent saving on the Kindle, so you can get your books loaded on and be ready for summer on the beach, without having to worry about carrying a stack of books with you. What you don't get is any waterproofing on this device. But still, with a 34 per cent saving, it's a great Kindle to buy.

Kindle Oasis

The Oasis is the oldest of the Kindle models, but also the premium level. It's more expensive thanks to the slim metal body and the fact that it has the largest display at 7-inches, as well as the best illumination. But, it's hampered by having an old Micro-USB for charging, whereas the other Kindles have USB-C.

Amazon Kindle Oasis $164.99 $249.99 Save $85 The ultimate reading device, this is for book lovers who consume books at speed and want the best device available to read them on. $164.99 at Amazon

What the Kindle Oasis has in its favour, however, is the page turn buttons. These give a really natural way to turn the pages without having to tap or swipe on the screen. This is much better when you're holding the device one-handed, you just twitch your thumb and over the page goes. It's a better experience but you also pay for it. Even though there's a 34 per cent discount, the Oasis still costs $165, which might be too much for some.

Kindle Scribe

The newest addition to the Kindle family, the Kindle Scribe, takes it in a different direction. It's really a digital note taking device and you'll need a pen to scribble down or annotate your way through things, but it's built on the same platform as the other Kindles - so you can also use it as a massive reader.

Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Kindle Scribe $254.99 $339.99 Save $85 Designed for writing, the 10.2in Scribe allows pen input on the display so you can take notes, annotate and a whole lot more. $254.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch display, and is compatible with a range of services, like Microsoft 365, so you can sync your notes. You can create notebooks, import documents, make notes on books from the Kindle Store and you still get an illuminated device that's great for reading on.

What about Kindle Kids Editions?

Both of the Kindle Kids models are also discounted. The Kindle Kids and Paperwhite Kids take the basic device and add a case, 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and give you a 2-year guarantee. If you're buying for a child, it means access to a range of content suitable for them, without having to buy every book. There are a range of parental controls in place, and once they grow out of the kids side of things, you can just use it as a normal Kindle.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) $74.99 $119.99 Save $45 $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids $104.99 $169.99 Save $65 $104.99 at Amazon

Do you need to be a Prime member to get these deals?

Yes, you'll need to a Prime member to take advantage of these discounted prices, but that also brings with it additional benefits. The Prime Reading service will give you access to a range of books you can get at no additional cost, meaning you don't have to buy every title you want to read on your Kindle - you'll be able to borrow some free.