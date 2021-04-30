Looking for a new keyboard? You've come to the right place. Here's our roundup of the best keyboards we've tested out.

As you'd expect, there are options for all requirements, from people who type all day, to those who use them primarily for shortcuts.

There are also options to suit a range of different budgets, whether you're prepared to buy something more premium or just want a cheap utilitarian keyboard. We've put together a handy guide at the bottom of the list where you'll find some useful tips and tricks to find the perfect keyboard, for your needs.

And, if you're looking for something more adept at handling intense PC gaming sessions, then check out our alternative guide to the best gaming keyboards.

Our Top Pick: Best Keyboard

Pocket-lint Logitech MX Keys Mini 1. Best overall Best overall Logitech's MX Keys Mini is a brilliant smaller keyboard that's a real joy to use. Pros Small, wireless and portable

Multi-computer switching

USB-C fast charging Cons Not the most ergonomic See at Amazon

You'll notice this list is dominated by Logitech, and rightly so. The MX Keys Mini shows all of why it's so good at keyboards.

It's a smaller version of the MX Keys, just like the name implies, bringing easy device switching, Bluetooth connectivity and some of the comfiest keys for typing that we've ever used.

All this in a lightweight design that still manages to have good key travel and lovely backlighting that reacts to the ambient light around you. It's a premium keyboard, but one that'll elevate your work.

Keyboards we also recommend

While the Logitech MX Keys Mini is at the peak of this list, it's not necessarily the right keyboard for everyone, especially with such a wide range of styles and price points on the market. That's why we've also selected the following devices for you to consider.

Pocket-lint Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard 2 2. Runner Up Best for Mac Apple shows that simplicity is often its own reward with its straightforward and great keyboard. Pros Apple ecosystem compatibility

Small, light and portable

Premium finish Cons Not much use with Windows machines See at Amazon

If you have a Mac, the most convenient place to start is with Apple's own peripherals. The Magic Keyboard isn't literally magic, but because it's Apple, it pairs automatically with any Mac with very little effort.

What we love about Apple's keyboard is how small and portable it is. It's very slim, and the keys are nice and big, plus they're light and easy to type on quickly.

The low profile keyboard ensures your hands aren't at too much of an angle, making it comfortable to type on over long periods as well.

And because of its size, and compatibility with iPad, it's easy to throw in a bag with the tablet when you're out and about.

Pocket-lint Ducky One 3 TKL 3. A Top Pick Luxury typing experience If you're looking for an uncompromising typing experience, the Ducky One 3 is one of the finest keyboards we have ever tested. Pros Gorgeous and unusual colourways

One of the best sounding keyboards around

Superb PBT keycaps Cons The lack of software makes programming confusing See at Amazon

The Ducky One 3 provides one of the most luxurious typing experiences around. Its solid and heavy build means that it stays firmly planted on your desk, while its double shot PBT keycaps offer a grippy, shine-free, premium feel.

It's available in a variety of unique colourways and with a huge range of Cherry MX switches, but if you change your mind, fear not, you can hot-swap switches to tune the keyboard exactly to your liking.

No aspect has been overlooked, from the weight distribution of the keyboard to the lubrication and balance of the key stabilisers. Ducky has even tuned the acoustics, using foam and rubber padding internally to reduce unwanted noises when typing.

All this attention to detail seems like it should come with a sky-high price tag, but, surprisingly, the Ducky One 3 comes in at a reasonable price point - easily making it one of our top picks.

Pocket-lint Logitech MX Mechanical Mini 4. Strong Contender Simple and easy A brilliant mechanical keyboard that's perfect for the office and leisure. Pros Great quiet mechanical switches

Perfect size

Satisfying action Cons Not cheap at all

Still clackier than non-mechanical See at Amazon

If you're drawn by the allure of mechanical switches but want something super reliable and easy to connect, that requires no expertise at all, Logitech is here to answer your call.

The MX Mechanical Mini (a superb full-size option is also out) is a brilliant little keyboard that uses super-quiet mechanical switches for a really satisfying typing experience that shouldn't alienate anyone else working near you.

You get three-device switching like Logitech's other keyboards, can connect with Bluetooth or a receiver, and it's compact and light enough to easily slip into a bag for travel. We almost prefer it to the standard MX Keys Mini, but it's just a heck of a lot more expensive.

Pocket-lint Logitech ERGO K860 5. Also Great Best ergonomics Superb for added comfort while you type, this is a brilliant ergonomic keyboard. Pros Reduces wrist strain

Lovely padded wrist support

Easy device switching Cons The split keys can take some getting used to See at Amazon

Logitech has returned to ergonomic keyboards with a splash in the form of the K860, and we've loved transitioning to it.

It carefully gets your wrists into a more natural position to ease the strain on them and has a soft but firm wristpad built-in for added comfort.

With raisers that make it perfect for standing or sitting desks, the same superb key system as the Logitech MX Keys, and totally silent operation, it's a dream to use.

Easy pairing and device switching make it even smoother, and once you're used to it you'll struggle to go back to a normal keyboard, at least for work.

Pocket-lint Azio RCK 6. Worth Considering Best design If you want your apartment to smell of rich mahogany, and consider yourself a bit of a scholar, this could be the keyboard for you. Pros Retro typewriter looks

Tactile mechanical switches

Long battery life Cons Quite pricey See at Amazon

If you want your keyboard to be the centre-piece of your trendy chic, succulent strewn office desk, this is that keyboard. Azio's RCK (Retro Compact Keyboard) is a stunning example of design and aesthetics, and one that's clearly made to emulate the classic typewriter keyboards of yesteryear.

It's an incredibly sturdy and well-made keyboard that's available in a handful of attractive finishes. The mechanical switches are tactile and clicky, meaning the feel and sound are both pretty wonderful.

It's wireless, too, and has a huge battery for long life, as well as working just as well over a Type-C cable. It also lets users switch between Mac and Windows easily by offering a switch on the back, with a matching wrist rest also featuring to help bring your hands up to level.

If you're not a fan of the small compact design, Azio also makes a bigger version with a number pad.

Pocket-lint Logitech K380 7. A Good Choice Best budget pick A great little keyboard that can easily swap devices and fit in a bag. Pros Great value for money

Cute rounded keys

Range of colour options Cons No caps lock indicator See at Amazon

For its sheer usefulness, it hasn't taken us long to appreciate how impressive the K380 is - all for a very reasonable price.

This compact Bluetooth keyboard is multi-device, letting you switch between three paired devices at the touch of a button. Its keys are nice and quiet, though with solid travel, and its size makes it a great option for those whose working space changes often.

You get a full range of function keys, which is really useful, and we're also serious fans of the keyboard's looks. We've got the white model, but all of its colour options, including a delightful deep blue, are stylish and modern.

As effectively a shrunk-down version of the excellent K780, if you're a minimalist worker or just want a reliable, no-frills keyboard, this is likely to be a really superb option.

Pocket-lint Microsoft Surface Bluetooth Keyboard with Fingerprint ID 8. A Decent Option Perfect for Windows users Fingerprint security is a great way to ensure that your devices are safe, so we love that Microsoft's keyboard includes it. Pros Fingerprint recognition is great

Very clean design

Really good battery life Cons No customisation options

No backlighting for keys See at Amazon

Microsoft's Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID might not have a sleek and minimal name, but its design and functionality is everything you'd want from a modern, slim, wireless typing tool.

One of its key features - as its name suggests - is the built-in fingerprint scanner. It's compatible with Windows Hello, meaning you sign in to your PC by resting your fingerprint on the scanner.

As for typing, it's quick and easy, thanks to those big square keys and the keyboard's overall slim profile. It's relatively ergonomic, too, with it being slightly slanted, in a similar manner to Apple's keyboards. And with it being built primarily from a sturdy sheet of aluminium, it's both attractive and durable.

It connects by Bluetooth to your PC or laptop, and with a battery life of up to four months on a single charge, which is fantastic.

Pocket-lint Keychron K14 9. One To Check Retro feel Keychron delivers a beautiful design that sounds just as good in use, even if it's not to everyone's taste. Pros Superb build quality

Very comfortable to type on

Friendly RGB Cons No wrest for wrists See at Amazon

Keychron is no stranger to delivering superbly rounded keyboards, and the K14 is among the very best we've used. It has a bit of a chunky profile and a retro feel to it, which perhaps won't be to everyone's taste, but we've found it an absolute joy to type on.

It's comfortable, it delivers a satisfying sound without it being too loud for open offices, and there are even some RGB backlights to keep you entertained if you're using it in lower lit environments.

Where the K14 stands out, compared to other Keychron models, is that it's a more compact, 72-key design. It's also able to work over Bluetooth or USB-C, and we've not noticed any significant latency issues during testing.

All in all, if you want something that feels and sounds like a premium keyboard, this is absolutely one to learn more about.

Our only real gripe with the K14 is that there's no wrist rest, but it's still very useable even for those who don't have a third-party rest to draft in.

How to choose a keyboard

With such a wealth of options on the market, it can be hard to narrow down the right keyboard for you. With that in mind, we've put together a shortlist of things to think about before you commit to your next keyboard.

Keyboard Sizes

A traditional keyboard has 105 keys and includes a number pad as well as arrow keys and a function row, many modern keyboards remove the number pad in favour of a smaller and more portable design. These keyboards are called tenkeyless (TKL) designs, and many prefer them as they take up less desk space, leaving more room for your mouse.

Some designs are even smaller and are usually referred to as a percentage of the size of the traditional keyboard. For example, 60% is a popular size that removes the function row and either relocates or removes the arrow keys. These styles are largely reserved for keyboard enthusiasts as they take a fair bit of getting used to, for the majority of people we'd recommend sticking with either full-size or TKL.

Switch Types

The two main types of switch you will encounter on your search are membrane and mechanical. Some keyboards are advertised as "memchanical" but this is mostly just a marketing term, it means that the keyboard is membrane but the brand has taken some steps to make the keyboard feel closer to a mechanical design.

In reality, both styles work just fine, the majority of the keyboards you will have used are membrane. It's the cheaper option and is found across the widest number of devices. Mechanical keyboards have a cult-like following and offer a tactile typing experience that's almost reminiscent of using a typewriter.

Mechanical keyboards are available in a variety of switch choices that vary in the sound produced as well as the weight needed to actuate the key. If you want to learn more about mechanical keyboards, have a browse through our gaming keyboard roundup.

Special Keys

Some keyboards have special keys that allow you to control functions on your computer. Media keys are the most commonly found, these allow you to play and pause music and videos on your PC as well as skip songs and control the volume.

Some keyboards have more niche keys for specific activities like gaming or video editing and if they're the kind of thing that will be useful for you, then you'll likely know it.

We are also starting to see keyboards with special emoji keys included. This is something we're expecting to see more of in the future as emojis certainly aren't going anywhere and dedicated keys are undeniably useful for spamming cry-laughing faces in your group chats.

Wired or Wireless?

While a keyboard spends most of its life sitting on a desk, going wireless can add a lot of flexibility, as well as allow for a more minimalist look. There is something to be said for never having to worry about charging, though. So, if you know you'll never take the keyboard away from the desk, you might prefer a wired option.

When it comes to wireless options, there are two main types. Some require a USB dongle to be inserted into the computer to function, while others use Bluetooth to connect - some even offer both in the same device.

Bluetooth allows for the most flexibility as it can enable you to connect to smartphones and tablets. Using Bluetooth on a desktop device means you won't have to sacrifice a precious USB port either. That said, the wireless dongle options often provide a more rock-solid connection with PCs and can be easier to set up initially.

