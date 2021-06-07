Games like Microsoft Flight Simulator have been a revelation in recent years, allowing the travel-starved to immerse themselves in a different world.

However, as much as these titles are a superb way to see locales far from your home, they're also, at their core, pretty darn realistic simulations. As such, playing with a keyboard and mouse can be a little challenging, while a normal game controller isn't a whole heap better.

So you can get a snapshot of some of the joysticks that can take your gaming experience to the next level, we've gathered some of the very best around right now.

Pocket-lint Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight 1. Best overall Best for Flight Simulator If you're serious about flying planes, you can't go far wrong with the VelocityOne. It has everything you need in a robust and easy to use package. Pros Comprehensive and accurate control set

The built-in screen makes for easy configuration

Versatile mounting options Cons The status indicator panel doesn't work yet (to be added in future firmware)

Only designed for planes $330 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight control system is just about as realistic as Flight Simulator peripherals get. It's a breeze to set up and the handy built-in screen can be set to remind you what all of the various buttons, levers and dials control.

It's tailored specifically to plane flying, so might not be as versatile as some of our other choices, but when it comes to Flight Simulator this is the crème de la crème.

The yoke operates smoothly on all axes, the buttons are plentiful and easy to remap and we especially liked the inclusion of a trim-wheel. As an added bonus, the RGB illuminated buttons make it look particularly swish in a dimly lit room.

Thrustmaster Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick 2. Best for authenticity Great all-rounder An amazing stick that packs loads into a small and well-priced package. Pros 1:1 scale replica of the real Airbus sidestick

Clever modular design

Well priced Cons Mode 2 throttle operation isn't great

Can get pricey if you add more components to the TCA ecosystem $90 at Amazon

As joysticks go, this is simply one of the best choices when it comes to flight simulators - you get amazing directional control to play with, as well as some handy shortcut buttons.

The best part is a little throttle control right below the stick - that makes it a great all-in-one solution since you can control all the key functions without the need for more peripherals.

Logitech Saitek G X56 Hotas 3. Best for twin-throttle Premium twin-throttle control If you want more controls and don't mind paying, Saitek's got a setup for you. Pros Optimised for 6 degrees of freedom

Dual throttle control and loads of switches

RGB lighting and metal accents Cons Deadzone is fairly large

Only works with PC $206 at Amazon

If you fancy a bit more of an involved setup, this deck from Saitek has more controls and its own dedicated twin-throttle control. That means it can be a full two-handed situation that'll feel like piloting for real.

It's a good deal pricier, as a result, but you get superb build-quality to go with it. This one is perfect in combination with a keyboard, the throttle can sit on the left and the joystick on the right, leaving the keyboard accessible for anything that can't be mapped to the buttons.

Thrustmaster Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X 4. Best for double action Feature-packed budget option A great, more affordable way to fly with more control. Pros Detachable throttle for ergonomic flights

Twist rudder with locking function

Trigger for combat simulation Cons Not as well finished as other options

No illumination $70 at Amazon

If you want a throttle and joystick control in one package but don't want to break the bank, Thrustmaster's got a neat solution in the form of this deck.

It's got the essentials taken care of without splashing out too much, and while there aren't countless extra buttons to choose from, you'll still be upgrading your flight experience a bunch.

Logitech Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Precision Joystick 5. Best value Reliable and affordable A really solid joystick for its price, it'll be great for most people. Pros Affordable and well made

8-way hat switch

Plug and play on Windows Cons The thumb throttle isn't the most comfortable

No console version $58 at Amazon

This joystick is the most affordable on our list, but it's still nicely made, well designed and will get the job done for most people.

It's nice to use, and a decent selection of buttons and a throttle control mean that you do have access to the main essentials you'll need.

How to choose a flight stick

Narrowing down the best flight stick for you is no easy task. So, with that in mind, we've put together a quick list of things to consider before making your next joystick purchase.

What will you be flying?

While we have focused largely on Flight Simulator for this guide, there are numerous titles that can take advantage of a good joystick. Particularly, space combat games like Elite Dangerous or Star Citizen. If you'll be likely to want to play one of these games too, then a solid multi-purpose joystick might be the best choice rather than something Flight Simulator specific.

Even if you'll only be playing Flight Simulator, it's important to think about which planes you prefer to fly. Different joysticks attempt to replicate the controls of different aircraft, for example, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne controller has a similar layout to a Cessna cockpit whereas the Thrustmaster TCA series replicates the controls from an Airbus.

Where is your sim rig?

If you're lucky enough to have a dedicated space in which to build out your simulator setup, then you can get away with giant bulky peripherals; but if like most of us you're working with limited space, then you'll want to think carefully about the peripherals you choose and where they're going to live.

A simple flight stick can easily be popped into a drawer when not in use but something more substantial, like a flight yoke, can be harder to live with. It all depends on your space and how you intend to use it, far be it from us to tell you that you cant have a full sim rig built around the living room TV.

Buttons, switches, levers and more

While most Flight Simulator setups still make use of the keyboard and mouse to some degree, it's important to think of your most-used functions and how you would like to map them on your chosen controller.

A throttle lever is a high priority for many virtual pilots, but everyone's needs are different. Flight Simulator makes it really easy to remap controls so you can make any button on your flight stick control anything you like. So, take a good long look at the buttons on offer, and think about how best they can work for you and whether you'd need them to be toggles, sliders, dials or switches.