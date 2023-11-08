Whether you want to gain a competitive edge in online gaming, need a pair of active noise cancelling headphones for your work commute, or simply desire a wallet-friendly set of earbuds to keep up with your favorite podcast, JBL headphones and earbuds are a fantastic choice. JBL doesn't really need an introduction, the audio company has been a mainstay on popular online retailers for years, producing some fantastic Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones and studio monitors along the way.

From affordable options for kids to some of the most expensive Hi-Fi equipment on the market, there really isn't an area of audio the California company hasn't explored. However, with such a plethora of fantastic JBL choices, diving into headphone specification minutiae can be both tedious and suffocating. However, that's where we come in. Headphones and earbuds minutiae are our specialty, and we've brought together the best JBL products currently on the market.

Best JBL headphones and earbuds: Our top choices

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Tour One M2 1. Best JBL headphone overall Best in class active noise cancellation If you're looking for fantastic active noise cancellation, high-quality calling and luxuriously comfortable ear cups, look no further than the JBL Tour One M2 headphones. Pros Adjustable levels of active noise cancellation

Built-in ambient control technology

High-quality voice calling Cons Spatial audio is hit or miss $300 at Amazon

Active noise cancellation technology is becoming a standard with headphones over $200, largely due to ANC's popularity. The JBL Tour One M2 headphones are fantastic at ANC; isolating your music source, boosting immersion or just blocking out loud strangers on the train. If you're on the lookout for headphones that do this very well, the JBL Tour One M2 headphones are the choice for you.

JBL's True Adaptive technology is the brains behind active noise cancellation. It utilizes 4 highly sensitive noise-sensing microphones to adjust the noise cancellation in real-time. Essentially, the louder the ambient noise around you, the harder the headphones will work to block out the surrounding sounds.

The 4 sensitive microphones also come in clutch when taking voice calls on any platform from your native phone calling systems to WhatsApp, Messenger, or desktop apps. They allow for crystal-clear vocal audio, even in loud or windy situations. If you are struggling to hear the person on the phone, you can access JBL's proprietary app to boost the call volume 15-20dB and adjust the L/R balance as you please. JBL's app will also allow you to adjust the ANC just how you like it.

JBL have implemented spatial audio on the Tour One M2 headphones and although it can sound totally immersive with some audio sources, it really does depend on the quality of the source you are listening to. It can be a bit hit or miss. Nonetheless, we can easily forgive this minor setback in light of the brand-new technology and JBL's Tour One M2 headphones emerging as the best JBL headphone option overall.

JBL Tune 510BT Headphones JBL Tune 510BT Headphones 2. Best budget JBL headphones Being on a budget has never sounded so good $25 $50 Save $25 With JBL's Pure Bass sound, these top-notch headphones offer rich lows. Enjoy up to 40 hours of music playback on a single charge. Take advantage of their lightweight, folding, and compact design to acompany you on your travels. Pros Fantastic battery life

Impressive bass response for the price

Fold down to a compact size Cons Not the most robust $25 at Amazon

The best JBL headphones currently on the market for those looking to spend a bit less are the JBL Tune 510BT headphones. There's a lot to like about this $25 pair of headphones and, although you can't expect the world from them, they certainly punch well above their price tag.

Firstly, the battery life is fantastic. Offering 40 hours of playback from a full charge, these headphones are ideal if you are prone to forgetful charging. Moreover, with fast charging capabilities offering two hours of playback from a five-minute charge, if you are ever caught in a drained battery pinch, they'll have you covered on very short notice.

Although rather thin, the earcups are comfortable and the lightweight design is ideal if you appreciate less bulky headphones. The JBL Tune 510BT headphones can also fold down into a compact, travel-friendly size, pairing very nicely with their lightweight stature, culminating into an attractive option for taking on the road. If you are a frequent traveler, check out our full list of recommended travel tech accessories to join your JBL Tune 510BTs.

But what about their sound? Well, for the price, the 510BTs are impressive. They feature JBL's 'pure bass sound' which delivers a strong bass response. This perhaps masks the slightly harsher treble frequencies of the headphones, but for under $30, we don't have many complaints about that. So, if you're looking for the best budget-friendly option for JBL headphones, look no further than the 510BT headphones. We're sure they’ll surprise you.

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL JR 300BT 3. Best JBL headphones for kids Let your little one listen in style $30 $40 Save $10 The JBL JR300BT Headphones are the best option if a little person in your life is looking to listen to their favourite music or YouTube videos. Capped at 85dB, JBL has purposely made them safe for young ears and the bold designs are bound to go down a treat. Pros Bold colors available

Safe sound levels to protect little ears

Flat-fold design Cons Not the best battery life $30 at Amazon

If you're looking for the best JBL headphones for a little one, the JR300BTs are the best option. Many child-friendly features make them impossible to look past. First up, the headphones are capped at 85dB thanks to JBL's 'Safe Sound' technology. A child's ear is particularly sensitive to loud noises, so JBL have responsibly limited them to protect them.

The JR300BT headphones are the wireless version, which makes them slightly pricier than their wired counterpart. However, the added expense is likely justified since there's no cable to misplace or damage on the school grounds. Although quite lightweight, the JR300BT headphones are surprisingly sturdy and should withstand even the roughest of antics.

There's no need to worry about any comfort complaints as the JR 300BT ear cups are incredibly soft. This will come in handy for those long car journeys over the festive holidays. Also, there are three different bold colors on offer. Our particular favorite is the orange and blue combination. One minor setback is the battery life - at only 12 hours of playback, this catch may not be enough for some kids. For more big sounds for little ears options, check out our full buyers guide on kids headphones.

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Gaming Headset 4. Best JBL headphones for gaming Get an edge over your online opponents Experience professional-grade gaming with JBL Quantum 910 Wireless headphones featuring low-latency wireless technology, immersive 3D audio, and outstanding battery life. Pros Low latency system

ANC available

39 hours of battery life Cons Quite a heavy headset $300 at Amazon

The JBL Quantum 910 Wireless headphones offer an amazing gaming experience. If you're looking for professional specs, then the JBL Quantum 910 Wireless headphones offers this in bucket loads.

The JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360, along with JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 technology accessible via the provided USB-C dongle/adapter, delivers professional-grade 3D audio positioning for your PC. Furthermore, the head-tracking technology enhances precision and acoustic presence for your next-generation console, ensuring an immersive audio experience. If you're looking for that professional edge, you've found it.

The low latency wireless system, which is measurable at 2.4GHz is so fast that audio lag is a thing of the past and the ANC eliminates any unwanted noise when you're in the zone. The headphones' battery life is outstanding at 39 hours, but if you're running low, you can charge them whilst playing. The headphones' bulky design may be too heavy for some, but we think it adds to their premium feel.

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Live Pro 2 TWS Earbuds 5. Best JBL in-ear buds If you prefer earbuds, this is the choice for you $75 $150 Save $75 The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS Earbuds have a fantastic battery, beautiful audio and active noise cancellation that punches well above its price tag. No wonder it takes the top spot for the best JBL earbuds. Pros Great price for ANC earbuds

Fantastic 40 hours battery life

Oval TubeTM design is very comfortable

Excellent call quality Cons Touch sensitivity is hit or miss $75 at Amazon

If earbuds are more your thing than headphones, then check out the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds. They have taken our top spot as the best JBL earbuds overall.

Firstly, the Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds sound fantastic and punch well above their reasonable price tag. This is largely thanks to the 11 mm dynamic drivers, which is an impressive size for earbuds. The audio immersion is further bolstered thanks to JBL's Oval TubesTM design. Not only do the oval tips feel comfortable, but they also help with enhanced audio quality and more effective active noise cancellation.

JBL's True Adaptive noise cancellation can be adjusted through JBL's app and is fantastically effective thanks to the aforementioned Oval TubesTM design and 6 highly sensitive microphones. These microphones will balance the ANC with your surroundings and turn that effectiveness up if your surroundings get noisier. You can easily imagine how impressive the call quality is on the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds, given their advanced microphones. This is often a concern with earbuds, but not with these.

A fantastic 40-hour battery life and an affordable price tag rightly place the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds as the best in-ear JBL option on our list.

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Endurance Peak 3 6. Best JBL earbuds for exercise Work up a sweat with these JBL earbuds $90 $100 Save $10 For those who like to work out, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds are the best choice out there. With a 'Powerhook' design and an astonishing 50 hours of battery life, they are the best in class. Pros 50 hours battery life is fantastic

IP68 dust and waterproof

Incredibly ergonomic design

Ideal for exercise Cons The case is pretty big $90 at Amazon

Calling all the Gym aficionados - if you are looking for the best JBL earbuds for exercise, the Endurance Peak 3 earbuds have won the race. Don't believe us? Starting with the obvious, 50 hours of battery life is absolutely fantastic. You'll barely ever find yourself charging the Endurance Peak 3 earbuds, endurance by name, endurance by nature. The IP68 dust and waterproof hardware will protect them from both the elements and the sweat worked up from your marathon training.

A pet peeve of many amateur and professional athletes alike is earbuds falling out mid-exercise and JBL heard and responded to those frustrations. They have termed the 'Powerhook' design, which works through a twist, lock ear hook that wraps around the back of your ear, meaning your earbud will stay put even through the most vigorous of press-ups.

If you're tired of constantly pausing your music when fellow gym-goers ask to borrow equipment, you'll appreciate the ambient-aware technology which will quieten down your music when people talk to you. A slight detractor with the JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds is the case. It's pretty large, and may make it a little tricky to take with you on your runs.

The bottom line: What are the best JBL headphones or earbuds?

If you're in the market for the best JBL headphones, it's hard to look past the JBL Tour One M2 headphones. These headphones adjust noise cancellation in real-time, enhancing call quality and providing customizable ANC settings - there really isn't much to dislike here.

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Tour One M2 Editor's Choice $300 at Amazon

On the other hand, if earbuds are more your thing, you can't do much better than the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds. A fantastic 40-hour battery life with a strong bass response thanks to 11mm drivers, they sound great and last an awful long time from one battery charge.

How we chose the best JBL headphones and earbuds

There were a few different criteria taken into account when creating our list of the best JBL headphones and earbuds. Firstly, we wanted to pick products that were currently on the market and widely available. Specifications such as build quality, battery life, portability, durability, audio quality, connection options, and price were the main factors that influenced our decision.

Does JBL make good quality headphones?

JBL's product diversity is truly impressive, spanning a wide spectrum from affordable Bluetooth headphones to high-end floor-standing Hi-Fi speakers. They consistently demonstrate remarkable attention to detail across their range. While the principle of "you get what you pay for" holds true for most brands, JBL defies expectations by delivering excellent value even in their entry-level offerings. Whether you're a budget-conscious shopper or a high-end audio enthusiast, JBL has something to offer that suits your needs and preferences.

Are JBL headphones or earbuds better?

So you're in the market for a set of JBL earbuds or headphones, but which ones are better? Well, there's no clear winner; instead, there are pros and cons to each, and your choice depends on your priorities.

Headphones are generally more popular for a few reasons. They often provide a more comfortable fit, resting over your ears with comfortable cushioning. Headphones are also less likely to get lost and tend to be more secure on your head. Additionally, they typically have longer battery life, which is helpful if you're forgetful about charging.

On the other hand, earbuds have their own advantages. They are compact, easy to carry, and suitable for discrete use. Earbuds can provide an immersive listening experience, but comfort can depend on your ear canal size. JBL offers multiple ear tip sizes to ensure a good fit.