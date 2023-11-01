Jabra's a Danish company known for making stellar audio products like headphones and earbuds, and it also makes speakerphones and other business conferencing hardware for modern hybrid workers. The best Jabra headphones compete in the top tier against popular brands like Sony and include modern features like ANC, multipoint connectivity, app control and more to suit busy modern listeners. Jabra makes some of the best workout earbuds, and its Active range is renowned for its ruggedness to take on all weather conditions.

Testing audio equipment is one of our specialties at Pocket-lint, and we have hands-on experience with most new models, including many listed below. For this list, we chose the best Jabra earbuds and headphones for every budget and user type so that you can find the right pair regardless of your requirements.

Best Jabra headphones and earbuds: Our top choices

Jabra Jabra Elite 8 Active 1. Best Jabra earbuds overall Tough enough for anything $180 $200 Save $20 The Jabra Elite 8 Actives are tested to US military durability standards and have an IP68 rating, making them tough enough to use anywhere. Pros Rugged for all conditions

Case has an IP57 rating

App-control Cons ANC kills battery life

Not the most stylish

Jabra claims the Elite 8 Actives are the "world's toughest earbuds," because they've passed US Mil-STD-810h durability tests and have an IP68 rating, meaning they are dust-proof and can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water. The charging case also has an IP54 rating, so it won't get damaged in the rain or if your water bottle leaks into your gym bag.

Finding the perfect pair is easy with Caramel, Dark, Navy, and Dark Grey, and they include tiny physical buttons and Jabra's rubbery ShakeGrip to provide more grip and comfort in wet conditions. Sound is courtesy of punchy 6mm drivers and six onboard microphones, and you can use Jabra's Sound+ app to fine-tune the EQ settings and activate the bass boost and ANC. Battery life is decent at around eight hours, with a further 24 from the case, although it's significantly reduced if you activate the ANC.

Athletes or anyone into sports and outdoor adventures can enjoy their favorite songs on the road or trail and not worry about rain or moisture damage because of the Elite 8 Active's durability. They have a subtle design, and the ANC is hard on the battery life, but they are worth it as excellent all-around options at a realistic price.

Jabra Jabra Elite 10 2. Best premium Jabra earbuds Luxury sound The Jabra Elite 10s have premium features like Dolby Spatial Sound with head tracking and multipoint connectivity to elevate them above the competition. Pros Multipoint connectivity

Spatial sound

Comfortable fit Cons Semi-open design isn't for everyone

Pricey

Jabra's Elite 10s offer an excellent listening experience with a semi-open design and premium features like Dolby Spatial Sound with head tracking. As the most advanced Jabra offering yet, it's packed with practical features like ANC, transparency mode, and multipoint Bluetooth configurable with the Sound+ app.

One of the more unusual features is the unique oval "EarGel" ear tips, which the company claims to have designed for improved comfort for all-day wear and have a snug fit. The Elite 10s have a smoother plastic finish than the ShakeGrip found on the Active models and include IP57 durability. Sound is great from the large, 10mm drivers, and the six microphones aren't bad for calls either. You can get up to 36 hours of total battery life with the ANC off and six hours when it's on, with another 21 from the case.

The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are durable enough for sports and outdoor activities and are packed with premium features like ANC, multipoint connectivity and spatial sound. They probably have the most comfortable shape in the Jabra lineup, but they don't come cheap, and their open-ear design isn't for everyone.

Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro 3. Best value Jabra earbuds More features for less cash $138 $200 Save $62 The Jabra Elite 7 Pros are reasonably priced and include upmarket features like ANC and IP57 certification to provide excellent value for buyers. Pros Wireless charging

IP57

ANC Cons No aptX compatibility

Average ANC

Quality earbuds don't need to be pricey, and the Elite 7 Pros delivers outstanding value by including many of Jabra's premium features at a lower price. They have a compact and lightweight 5.4g design with three pairs of ear tips to find the perfect fit and IP57 dust and water resistance to handle outdoor activity.

For budget-friendly earbuds, the Jabra Elite 7 Pros include ANC and a transparency mode and configuring them while you're on the go in busy places is easy with the Sound+ app. Battery life is decent, with eight hours from the buds with the ANC on and another 22 from the case, which should be long enough for most trips and activities. The little details matter, and the wireless charging case and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity might seem trivial, but they add to a better overall user experience.

Jabra's Elite 7 Pros offer more features than their rivals, and buyers win by getting IP57 certification, ANC, app control and more at entry-level pricing. Yes, its ANC won't compete with premium models, and it's not compatible with Hi-Res codecs, but it's hard to complain with the value on offer, and they're still an excellent buy if you're looking for the best deal.

Jabra Jabra Evolve2 75 4. Best for business Jabra headphones Seal the deal The Jabra Evolve2 75s are made for business users who value comfortable and lightweight headphones with excellent ANC and call quality in a professional environment. Pros Impressive sound and voice quality

Light and comfortable

Great ANC Cons Don't come cheap

Don't come cheap

Not the best for regular users

Jabra might get more attention for its earbuds, but it also makes high-end professional headphones like Evolve2 75s for business people on important international calls and salespeople trying to clinch a deal. They are easy to carry with a lightweight 197g foldable design that fits into the supplied carry bag and offer thick padding on the headband and earpads. The controls are user-friendly, with basic on-ear buttons on both earcups and app control for advanced features like ANC and transparency mode.

Business headphones like this are all about sound and voice quality, and the Evolve2 75s deliver, with 40-millimeter drivers and eight built-in microphones to keep calls clear. There's no 3.5mm option, and connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.2 with USB-A and USB-C variants available. Battery life is around 36 hours with the ANC off and drops to 33 when you turn it on. You can also charge it for up to six hours of use in 15 minutes if you're in a pinch.

The Jabra Evolve2 75s won't be for everyone, but their comfortable and lightweight shape, mixed with excellent sound and voice quality, makes them a valuable business tool for professionals needing clear and stable calls. They also have excellent ANC to ensure no interruptions and long battery life to last the longest flights and meetings without dying.

Jabra Jabra Elite 85t 5. Best ANC Jabra earbuds No interruptions $170 $230 Save $60 The Jabra Elite 85ts come in a range of stylish colors and include large 12mm drivers and outstanding ANC for an exceptional listening experience. Pros 10mm drivers

Multipoint connectivity

Excellent ANC Cons Average battery life

Average battery life

IPX4 rating

Jabra's Elite 85ts are available in Copper Black, Gold Beige, Grey, Titanium Black with a slightly heavy 7g design because of their large drivers. The IPX4 sweat resistance isn't anything to write home about, but the Elite 85ts make up for it with large 12mm drivers delivering great sound despite their semi-open design. Multipoint is standard, so you can connect them to your smartphone and laptop simultaneously.

The accompanying Sound+ app transforms the user experience because you can tailor the sound to suit your needs with custom EQ and button settings and a Find My function. The ANC has five levels to choose from and elevates these earbuds above many rivals by effortlessly blocking ambient sounds. Battery life averages at just 5.5 hours with the ANC on, and you get another 19.5 hours from the wireless-compatible case for 25 in total.

The Elite 85ts aren't the cheapest earbuds, but they look stunning in stylish colors and include large 12mm drivers for more powerful sound. Their battery life and water-resistance ratings aren't the highest, but most buyers won't mind because of the peace they'll enjoy with the ANC.

Jabra/Pocket-lint Jabra Elite 7 Active 6. Best mid-range Jabra earbuds Affordable toughness $120 $160 Save $40 The Jabra Elite 7 Actives include an IP57 rating, ANC and excellent battery life for a competitive price to suit most buyers. Pros IP57 rating

Reasonable price

Fantastic battery life Cons No aptX support

No aptX support

Average ANC

Jabra's Elite 7 Actives come in Mint, Black, and Navy Blue and offer a rugged design and fantastic battery life for a low price. They're perfect for budget-conscious athletes or anyone looking for a great deal and include an IP57 rating for water and dust protection in hostile environments. Sound quality is great for the price, with boosted bass and treble from the 6mm drivers and decent voice quality from the four microphones.

Like with most Jabra earbuds, the Sound+ app offers extensive options to customize the EQ settings and media buttons, and it also controls the brilliant ANC function. Battery life is another strong point, with eight hours from the buds plus another 22 from the wireless charging case, which should be enough for most users.

Not everyone can afford the top-of-the-range Jabra Elite 8 Actives, and you can get the similarly-designed Jabra Elite 7 Actives for significantly less if you want the same comfort with decent audio quality and durability. They also have superb battery life, and it's easy to excuse the average ANC and no aptX support because of their low price.

Jabra Jabra Elite 3 7. Best budget Jabra earbuds No frills, no problem $74 $80 Save $6 The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are easy to use and have a comfortable and lightweight design with IP55 protection against dust and water. Pros Amazing price

Easy to use

IP55 rating Cons No ANC

No ANC

No custom EX settings

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are part of the company's strategy to become more accessible to a new audience, and they drop certain features to achieve entry-level pricing. Their overall shape matches their more expensive siblings, complete with a large physical button, but they are slightly smaller and lighter at just 4.6g. At this price point, most earbuds have IPX4 sweat resistance, and the Elite 3s go better with an IP55 rating, which would be fine for using in the rain.

Sound quality is adequate for music and calls with 6mm drivers, but there is limited adjustability with no custom options, and only a few presets to choose from in the Sound+ app. The lack of ANC isn't surprising considering the price, and there's a basic transparency mode to hear important sounds around you. Battery life is decent at seven hours from the buds, with another 21 from the USB-C charging case, which should get the job done for most buyers.

You can't expect entry-level earbuds to match premium offerings, but the Jabra Elite 3s do a decent job because of their higher-than-expected IP rating and comfortable design. Their no-frills plug-and-play style is ideal for people who don't enjoy fiddling with apps, and their decent battery life will be enough for most trips and activities.

The bottom line: Which are the best Jabra headphones and earbuds?

The Elite 8 Actives are the best Jabra headphones because they are the most durable and include ANC and a long battery life. Anyone looking for a more premium listening experience can try the Elite 10s because they have features like Dolby Spatial Sound with head tracking and multipoint connectivity. The Elite 7 Pros offer the best value because of their IP57 rating and ANC for a competitive price.

How did we choose the best Jabra headphones and earbuds?

We test earbuds and other audio equipment from the best brands all year to see what they offer and if they're worth recommending to others. For earbuds, we usually use sound quality, features and value as the main testing criteria to keep things simple and level the playing field.

Jabra is renowned for its quality products, and all the picks on this list have acceptable sound for the price, with some rated as the best options in their categories.

Earbuds usually have external features like IP ratings and internal features like ANC and multipoint connectivity. We've chosen a mix of earbuds at most price points with fantastic features for the price, and many are tough enough to survive the harshest conditions.

There's no escaping value when rating any product because everyone has a budget and is looking for the best deal. All the models listed here offer great value, and even the most expensive options can justify their prices with outstanding features.

Which Jabra earbuds have the best sound quality?

The Jabra Elite 8 Active and Jabra Elite 10 have the best sound quality.

Is Jabra a good earbud brand?

Yes, Jabra makes some of the best earbuds, like the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 85t.

Which Jabra has the best noise-canceling quality?

Most Jabra earbuds have good noise-canceling, with the Elite 85t and Elite 8 Active as some of the top performers.