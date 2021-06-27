If you're searching for everything there is to know about the Apple iPhone, you're in the right place. Apple currently offers multiple devices to pick between, and, with recent generations comprising several models, choosing the right one for your needs has become increasingly difficult.

If you're not looking to invest in the latest range, iPhone 14 - which includes the standard model, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - there's also the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models to consider, as well as the entry-level iPhone SE (2022). We've used all models extensively, and all have a place depending on what you are looking for from your iPhone, as well as, crucially, how much you want to spend.

Below, we're explaining and ranking each iPhone model in detail in order to help you figure out where you should spend your cash and which is the best iPhone for you.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1. Best iPhone overall Apple's latest premium phone gets everything right. From the luxurious and durable finish, to cameras and display, it is Apple's best phone to date. SoC A16 Bionic Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 2556 x 1179, HDR, 2000nits, 120Hz Storage 128/256/512/1TB Front camera 12MP f/1.9, autofocus Rear cameras 48MP f/1.78 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm, 206g Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Material Stainless Steel $999 at Apple

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the shining star of the 2022 iPhone range. It offers a refreshed design, ditching the notch at the top of the display for something called Dynamic Island, which is functional as well as being a different look for the iPhone and there's an Always On Display too. There's a stainless steel frame with flat edges for a premium build quality and the frosted glass back sees a triple rear camera in the top left corner, with an upgraded 48-megapixel main sensor that offers some great results. The ultra-wide camera has also seen some upgrades, and like the iPhone 14, the front camera has too.

Along with a refreshed design, the iPhone 14 Pro also runs on upgraded hardware compared to the standard iPhone 14, with an A16 Bionic chipset under its hood, and while its battery life isn't as good as the iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro Max, most users will get through a day and evening. The iPhone 14 Pro is the model to buy if you want the best iPhone Apple currently offers, with a new design and all the latest features, in a compact form. It's a fabulous device.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2. Best iPhone for battery The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has all the same hardware and features as the iPhone 14 but with a larger display and battery - the latter of which is excellent on this model. It comes in the same five colour options as the iPhone 14 and retains the notch, setting it apart from the Pro models. SoC A15 Bionic Display 6.7-inch, OLED, 2778 x 1284, HDR, 1200nits Storage 128/256/512GB Front camera 12MP f/1.9, autofocus Rear cameras 12MP f/1.5 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm, 203g Colors Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) $899 at Best Buy

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has the same design and hardware as the iPhone 14, but on a larger scale. It's the first time Apple has announced a larger model of the standard iPhone since the Pro models were introduced and it replaces the iPhone mini. It has an aluminium frame, which means this model is much lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, whilst still delivering a lovely big 6.7-inch OLED display and a great battery life - the latter of which is better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It has flat-edges that are easy to hold, a notch at the top of the screen and a dual camera on the rear that delivers some great shots and some upgrades compared to the iPhone 13. As with the iPhone 14 a little further down our list, the iPhone 14 Plus runs on the A15 Bionic chipset but it offers a much bigger battery than its smaller sibling as we mentioned, which makes it much easier to recommend. The iPhone 14 Plus is the iPhone to buy if you want the latest iPhone on a larger scale with a bigger battery but the iPhone 14 Pro Max is just too much to justify.

Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3. Best iPhone for display The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same hardware and design as the iPhone 14 Pro, but in a larger package with a 6.7-inch OLED display, which again has Always-On technology and Dynamic Island, and there's a bigger battery. SoC A16 Bionic Display 6.7-inch, OLED, 2796 x 1290, HDR, 2000nits, 120Hz Storage 128/256/512/1TB Front camera 12MP f/1.9, autofocus Rear cameras 48MP f/1.78 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto Dimensions 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm, 240g Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Material Stainless Steel $1099 at Apple (US)

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max offers everything the iPhone 14 Pro does, but on a bigger scale, like the iPhone 14 Plus does for the iPhone 14. It therefore also ditches the notch for the Dynamic Island pill-shaped cut out, and it also features an Always On Display that makes great use of the Lock Screen customisation on iOS 16. The stainless steel frame means the iPhone 14 Pro Max is very heavy but there's a very premium build quality here, like the iPhone 14 Pro, and the larger 6.7-inch display delivers a fabulous viewing experience.

Again like the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor and upgraded front camera with autofocus, both of which deliver a great experience, and it runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which has plenty of power. This device has the biggest battery promise of all the iPhones, though in our experience, the iPhone 14 Plus performs slightly better. This is our iPhone of choice and the model we use every day, though it is heavy and expensive so it won't be for everyone. With that in mind, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the iPhone to buy if budget isn't an issue and you're after the best Apple offers in the largest possible format.

Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 13 Mini 4. Best compact iPhone SoC A15 Bionic Display 5.4-inch, OLED, 2340 x 1080, HDR, 1200nits Storage 128/256/512GB Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 12MP f/1.6 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Dimensions 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65mm, 141g Colors Blue, Pink, Green, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) Material Aluminium $719 USD at Amazon

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is the smallest iPhones available in the company's portfolio, after no iPhone 14 mini was revealed in 2022. It has flat edges and it features an aluminium build that offers IP68 water and dust resistance and it is an absolute delight. There's a dual camera on the rear - redesigned slightly from the iPhone 12 models - that offers decent results and there's a smaller notch on the front at the top of the 5.4-inch display. It offers Face ID over Touch ID and there's Night mode on the front and rear cameras, as well as a couple of extra camera features, like Photographic Styles and sensor-shift image stabilisation.

Running the show is an A15 Bionic chip, but aside from the power boost, the iPhone 13 mini also offers a better battery life compared to its predecessor. Storage options are also better and although it misses off a few features compared to the iPhone 14 models, the iPhone 13 mini is a little pocket powerhouse. The iPhone 13 mini is the iPhone to buy if you want some of the latest and greatest features Apple has to offer but in a lovely small and light package. We are big fans of this device at Pocket-lint and we were sad there wasn't an iPhone 14 mini successor.

Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 13 5. Best value iPhone The Apple iPhone 13 offers exactly the same hardware and features as the iPhone 13 mini but on a larger scale, with a 6.1-inch display like the iPhone 14, and battery improvements over the iPhone 12. SoC A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 2532 x 1170, HDR, 1200nits Storage 128/256/512GB Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm, 174g Colors Blue, Pink, Green, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) $829 USD at Amazon

The Apple iPhone 13 has the same design, features and specifications as the iPhone 13 mini but on a slightly bigger scale. With this device, you have the same flat edge design as the mini, in the same colours and again, it is an aluminium build with IP68 water resistance, making for a light and durable build. The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch display though, so it's a little larger than the iPhone 13 mini and the same size as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The notch has been reduced at the top compared to the iPhone 12, but you'll still find Face ID and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Night mode.

You might find it odd that the iPhone 13 sits above the iPhone 14 in our list, but they run on pretty much the same hardware so you don't lose much by opting for the iPhone 13 over the iPhone 14, except the camera improvements. The iPhone 13 is the one we would recommend if you want a powerful device in a larger package than the iPhone 13 mini - and without paying the extra for the camera improvements offered by the iPhone 14.The

Apple iPhone 14 6. Best all-rounder iPhone The Apple iPhone 14 is the base model of the latest models, featuring the same hardware as the iPhone 13 but with a faster GPU, upgraded main camera and front camera improvements. It comes in five colour options and retains the notch. SoC A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 2532 x 1170, HDR, 1200nits Storage 128/256/512GB Front camera 12MP f/1.9, autofocus Rear cameras 12MP f/1.5 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm, 172g Colors Blue, Purple, Yellow. Midnight, Starlight, Product (RED) See at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14 is the entry-level model to the latest iPhones. It offers an identical design to the iPhone 13 models, with a notch at the top of its lovely OLED display, an aluminium frame with flat edges that's nice and light and a dual camera on the rear that delivers some great results and some upgrades from the iPhone 13. There's IP68 water and dust resistance, like the iPhone 14 Pro models, but you miss out on the Always On Display and the Dynamic Island design, though you wouldn't know what you were missing unless you had a Pro model. You also miss out on some camera features from the Pro models however.

The iPhone 14 runs on the A15 Bionic chip with five-core GPU, which is the same as the iPhone 13 Pro from 2021. It's powerful hardware and while it doesn't match the iPhone 14 Pro models as it has done in the past, there's still a great experience here. The iPhone 14 is the iPhone to buy if you want the latest iPhone but your budget doesn't allow for the iPhone 14 Pro with its new design and extra features.

Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 12 7. Best iPhone for budget The Apple iPhone 12 is the entry-level model into the Face ID iPhones with an all-screen front design and Face ID over Touch ID. It has the oldest core hardware of all the current phones offered by Apple, but it is still powerful with a dual camera on the rear. SoC A14 Bionic Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 2532 x 1170, HDR, 1200nits Storage 64/128/256GB Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 12MP f/1.6 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm, 164g Colors Blue, Purple, Green, White, Black, Product(RED) See at Amazon

The Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display, which is the same as the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. It offers Face ID within a notch at the top of the display and it features an aluminium frame with flat edges and ceramic shield front. It is available in five colours and there's a dual rear camera with Night Mode on the front camera, as well as improvements to the older iPhone 11's Night Mode on the rear.

Under the hood, the iPhone 12 has the A14 chip. It also has an OLED display with HDR, True Tone and Haptic Touch and it offers MagSafe, though it misses out on a couple of camera features compared to the iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models, even if the results are still great. The iPhone 12 is the iPhone to buy if you want the newer flat-edge iPhone design with some great features, but your budget is limited.

Pocket-lint Apple iPhone SE (2022) 8. Best iPhone for entry The iPhone SE (2022) carries over the design from the second-gen iPhone SE from 2020, and, consequently, the iPhone 8. The display isn't quite as impressive as the other models in the company's portfolio, but it has the same core hardware as the iPhone 13 models, 5G capabilities and a single camera on the rear. SoC A15 Bionic Display 4.7-inch, LCD, 1334 x 750, 625nits Storage 64/128/256GB Front camera 7MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 main Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 144g Colors Black, White, Product(RED) $429 USD at Amazon

The iPhone SE (2022) replaces the iPhone SE (2020) as the entry point into the iPhone ecosystem. It sticks with the iPhone 8 design, retaining the exact same measurements, while also offering IP67 protection. That design means that the iPhone SE features Touch ID, making it the only model that doesn't have Face ID on this list, and the display also sticks to the old 16:9 aspect, rather than the 19:9 aspect of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

Outside of that design, the iPhone SE is powered by the A15 Bionic, the same chap that's in the standard iPhone 13 models. That makes it more powerful than the iPhone 12 models, despite looking older in terms of design. It is also 5G capable. There's a single 12-megapixel camera on the back, as well, and it offers the same Portrait Lighting effects as the iPhone 13, as well as Smart HDR 4 for photos and Photographic Styles. That means that it's a better offering on the rear camera than the older iPhone XR, though there is no night mode like the iPhone 12 and later.

