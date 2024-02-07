Smartwatches are no longer over-hyped pedometers. They can handle tasks like phone calls and contactless payments while simultaneously tracking everything from body temperature to heart rate. But the best smartwatch turns into overpriced jewelry if you pair it with a compatible phone. iPhone users can immediately cross off a number of incompatible brands. While Samsung's older smartwatches supported iOS, its current WearOS 4 devices do not and Google's top choices like the Pixel Watch 2 are also Android-only.

For many Apple fans, the question is a narrower one: which Apple Watch should I buy? The Apple Watch Series 9 balances features, price, and size. The entry-level Apple Watch SE offers the most value with all the must-have features for under $300, whereas the $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most rugged of the bunch.

But iPhone users aren't limited to Apple-made smartwatches. While features like Apple Pay are exclusive to the company's devices, Apple Watch alternatives can offer everything from a lower price point to more style. If you want more battery life or detailed topographical maps, a third-party device may be the best choice. From choosing which Apple Watch to buy to selecting a top tracker with universal compatibility, here are the best smartwatches for iPhone users.

Best iPhone smartwatches: Our top choices

Apple Watch Series 9 1. Best smartwatch for iPhone overall The top model from Apple for Apple $329 $399 Save $70 The Apple Watch Series 9 packs in a generous array of sensors plus a great display, making it an easy choice for iPhone users. Pros Built-in sensors offer insightful health data

Great display and performance

Feature-packed Cons Blood saturation tracking not available on new US models

18-hour battery life

$329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy $399 at Apple

The Apple Watch is an obvious choice for iPhone users, but the Series 9 model brings more than just seamless compatibility. The latest iteration of Apple's mid-tier smartwatch contains all the same tracking sensors that its predecessor offered, including ECG, blood oxygen, heart rate, body temperature, and GPS. A new chipset offers improved performance over earlier models.

The seamless iPhone compatibility even sees a boost -- you'll have more tools for finding a lost iPhone 15 and Siri is built right into the chipset. If you own a HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod Mini, you can also start up your tunes directly from your watch.

Close

A new double-tap gesture makes accessing all those features easier. That means you can comfortably use a range of apps with a quick wrist flick instead of digging out your iPhone. The design itself doesn't see many changes from the Series 8, but it remains a classic smartwatch with thin bezels and a number of customization options from color to strap choices. Plus, the always-on display keeps a more traditional watch face always visible.

If there's a downside to the Apple Watch Series 9, it's the battery life. The 18 hours of uptime is enough to get through the day, but there are plenty of competitors with more endurance for sleep tracking. While those new to the Apple Watch or with older models will find plenty of reasons to upgrade, Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 users won't find enough compelling reasons to spend another $399.

Apple is also in the middle of a patent dispute over the blood oxygen tech inside the watch. The company disabled the feature in order to resume sales in the US, but that's one less difference between the Series 9 and the more affordable Apple Watch SE. However, blood saturation tracking still works outside the States, and on US models bought before the ban.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 2. Best value iPhone smartwatch Budget second-gen option accessible for all $199 $249 Save $50 With a $279 list price, the Apple Watch SE adeptly balances features and price, only skipping out on some high-end options like temperature tracking. Pros Great mix of features

Lightweight

Wallet-friendly Cons No always-on display

$199 at Amazon $199 at Walmart $249 at Apple

Apple isn't typically the first brand that comes to mind for budget picks, but iPhone users don't need to spend $400 to get seamless compatibility between watch and phone. The Apple Watch SE (2022) slims down the list of sensors, keeps a longstanding aluminum casing, and skips out on a few of the Series 9's newest features in exchange for a lower list price. But, all the reasons for buying an Apple Watch remain intact: you can still answer texts and calls, use Find My and Apple Pay, track health data, and more.

The Apple Watch SE still has those daily rings to close, but it does lack the body temperature tracking and blood oxygen sensor found on Apple's pricier models. While there are fewer high-end features, the $250 watch isn't bare bones either, with extras like crash detection and irregular heart rhythm notifications. The screen lacks the always-on display feature and has larger bezels. The chip inside is no longer Apple's latest, but like the one inside the Apple Watch Series 8, it's no slouch either. Still, those are high-end features that many won't mind skipping out on for the more affordable price point.

Yes, the Apple Watch SE is a cut-down version of the Apple Watch, but watchOS' most convenient features remain intact. If you want to answer phone calls from your wrist, use Apple Pay without digging out your phone, easily find a misplaced iPhone, and track your health data, but you don't really need all the extras, then the Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 3. Best premium iPhone smartwatch A rugged smartwatch for iPhone users $774 $799 Save $25 With titanium and sapphire glass, the Ultra 2 is the better Apple Watch for those with rugged lifestyles. Pros Excellent display

Rugged, outdoor-focused design

Great gesture control Cons Minimal updates from predecessor

Competitors offer better GPS features

$774 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy $799 at Apple

Every current Apple Watch offers some level of waterproofing, but if your lifestyle takes you on deep dives, rock climbing, or extreme hikes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 may be the better choice. Apple's high-end smartwatch is built from titanium rather than aluminum or stainless steel, with sapphire glass at the front. That bumps the watch's ingress protection from being just swim-proof to heading on 40m recreational dives and high-speed water sports. The 49mm body is a bit larger than the Apple Watch Series 9 or the SE, which also makes room for a customizable action button.

While the design has a long list of differences compared to the Series 9, both wearables use the same chipset. The on-chip Siri that can complete some tasks without a Wi-Fi connection is the same as what's offered at nearly $400 less. It also features all the same sensors found on Apple's mid-tier wearable. While you can wear the Ultra 2 in more scenarios, the list of things that you can do with the pricier watch over the Series 9 is shorter. You can activate a siren from the Ultra 2 in emergencies and the battery will last twice as long, but overall, the Ultra's upgrades are about size and durability rather than additional functionality.

Close

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best rugged Apple Watch -- but it isn't the best option for navigating off-grid hikes. It offers dual-band GPS that the Series 9 does not but still falls behind options from Garmin. The topographic maps on Ultra 2 are limited by region, require a download for offline use, and don't have the same level of detail as OS Maps. But, many Garmin watches won't answer your phone calls, so if you need both a true smartwatch experience and extreme durability, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the ideal choice. We think it's an incredible choice for travel due to its variety of use cases and durability.

Garmin Forerunner 965 4. Best GPS iPhone smartwatch Navigation royalty for Apple $550 $600 Save $50 If in-depth topographical maps are a priority, the Garmin Forerunner 965 may be the better choice over an Apple-branded watch. Pros Large, vibrant AMOLED screen

Enhanced GPS features

Seven-day battery life Cons Pricier than other Garmin models

$550 at Amazon $600 at Garmin

While an Apple Watch is an obvious choice for iPhone users, some third-party brands deliver more features. That's the case with the Garmin Forerunner 965. As you might expect coming from a company that brought turn-by-turn GPS into cars before smartphones, the topographical map and navigation features are a step above what you can find on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Another feature that Apple can't compete with is battery life, since this sports-centric wearable can go a full week before needing a recharge, even with the screen set to the always-on mode. The battery life drops if you stream music or have a lot of workouts to track, and if you leave the GPS on constantly, you'll get around 31 hours of juice, which is still more than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

...packed with features for tracking health data, including blood oxygen saturation and heart rate.

Another high point for Garmin is the AMOLED screen. The 1.4-inch display is bright enough to read in full sun without being too bulky to wear for sleep tracking. The Forerunner 965 is packed with features for tracking health data, including blood oxygen saturation and heart rate. The GPS accuracy is a plus for workouts like running and cycling, while Garmin's Coach app creates structured training plans. The smartwatch will even allow golfers to see the course on their wrist and track the distance to the green.

Close

While the Garmin Forerunner 965 delivers better battery life and topographical maps than the Series 9, it's missing a few features found on Apple's offering. Using the Forerunner 965, iPhone users can see notifications and texts from their wrist, but the wearable lacks a speaker for phone calling and talking to Siri, which the Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers. Payments from your wrist are handled by Garmin Pay, rather than Apple Pay. That said, the enhanced GPS features and ability to recharge just once a week make the Forerunner 965 an excellent Apple Watch alternative.

Withings ScanWatch Horizon 5. Best stylish iPhone smartwatch Hybrid fashion and function With a mechanical watch face, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is the smartwatch for those who think the Apple Watch looks too much like a miniature smartphone strapped to your wrist. Pros Classic, stylish design

Durable

Robust fitness tracking Cons Pricey

Lacks GPS

$500 at Amazon $500 at Withings

The looks of the Apple Watch aren't for everyone -- iPhone users who want smart features but not the style should look at a hybrid like the Withings ScanWatch Horizon. Instead of one giant touchscreen, this model has a mechanical watch face with a smaller display built-in. While that leaves less screen space, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon will better blend with office wear than sporty trackers. The watch comes with a durable all-metal band, but there's a rubber strap in the box too, if you want to lighten the weight while working out.

While the ScanWatch Horizon looks more at home in an office than a gym, the list of included health-tracking options is still a long one. The watch can track your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, burnt calories, steps, and sleep. It's missing GPS features, but you can still map routes if you take your phone on a run. Battery life is another plus, with Withings promising up to 30 days on a single charge.

Close

The hybrid style, durability, tracking, and battery life make the Withings ScanWatch Horizon an enticing Apple Watch alternative. But, the hybrid design does leave out a few features. The small smart screen is more for notifications than for responding to texts and messages. You also can't use the ScanWatch Horizon to answer phone calls, talk to Siri, or use apps, though the display isn't large enough for that anyway. Lastly, Apple Pay support is missing. But, if you want workout tracking and notifications from a watch that doesn't look like a smartwatch, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is a good option.

Fitbit Inspire 3 6. Best iPhone fitness tracker Stellar battery and personalized data $80 $100 Save $20 While a fitness tracker doesn't offer nearly the same level of features as a smartwatch, the FitBit Inspire 3 will track your workouts and sleep while costing less and working longer between charges. Pros Excellent fitness and sleep tracking

Thin, minimalist design

Seven-day battery life Cons Missing smartwatch features

$80 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $80 at Fitbit

If you want a simple way to track your workouts, a fitness tracker may suit your lifestyle better than a smartwatch. While the FitBit Inspire 3 lacks smartwatch features like taking phone calls, it offers longer battery life for less cash than a fully-fledged smartwatch. Without smart features, there's no need for an oversize screen, which means the FitBit Inspire 3 delivers a lovely slim, lightweight design.

Despite retailing for $79, the FitBit Inspire 3 still offers a Sp02 sensor to track blood oxygen saturation, a feature that’s typically reserved for pricier devices. That's in addition to what you'd expect to find on a fitness tracker, including heart rate, temperature, sleep, and workout tracking. However, you will need to link to your phone if you want GPS tracking for runs. Additionally, a 10-day battery life (less, if you use the always-on screen mode) makes it easier to track sleep than when using an Apple Watch.

Close

The FitBit Inspire 3 battery lasts longer because it doesn't handle as much. You can see your notifications, but not much else. It lacks the ability to do things like accept phone calls, reply to text messages, or use Apple Pay. Some of the more advanced data collection also requires a FitBit Premium subscription. But, if you want a minimalist wearable that isn't too bulky and tracks activity for several days without a visit to the outlet for less than $100, the FitBit Inspire 3 should be at the top of your list.

The bottom line: What is the best iPhone Smartwatch?

The seamless compatibility, wealth of health data, and mid-tier price point make the Apple Watch Series 9 the best smartwatch for most iPhone users. But, the Ultra 2 promises more durability, if you can afford it. The Apple Watch SE also cuts more from the price than the feature list, particularly with a patent dispute disabling the Series 9's blood oxygen tracking in the US.

iPhone users also shouldn't feel forced into another Apple-made product. Picking up a smartwatch from the same brand as your phone has its perks. But the Garmin Forerunner 965 delivers a better GPS and longer battery life, while the Withings ScanWatch Horizons has more style. And if the always-connected feel of a smartwatch makes you cringe, keep it simple with a fitness tracker like the FitBit Inspire 3.

How I selected the best smartwatch for the iPhone

The Pocket-lint team has tested dozens of the latest smartwatches, including every pick on this list. Every recommended product impressed us enough to earn a rating of at least four stars.

When I bought my first Apple Watch, I fell in love with the seamless compatibility, convenient features like Find My, and similar app ecosystem that my previous trackers didn't offer. For that reason, my top picks come from the Apple Watch lineup.

But there are a few areas where I think Apple Watches could improve. For example, I rarely use sleep tracking because I'm always recharging overnight. The third-party alternatives on this list all have excellent performance, whereas the Apple Watch falls short and tops our list of smartwatches that work with both Android and iOS.

Can any smartwatch work with an iPhone?

Not every smartwatch will work with an iPhone. To use a smartwatch with an iPhone, it needs to support iOS. Brands that offer both Android smartphones and smartwatches, like Google and Samsung, typically do not offer iOS support. That doesn't mean that iPhone users are limited to just Apple Watches, however. Companies like Garmin and FitBit support both iOS and Android.

What smartwatch is as good as Apple?

Seamless compatibility pushes many iPhone users to choose an Apple Watch. But while going with a non-Apple smartwatch leaves out compatibility for Apple Pay and Find My, many alternatives offer better battery life, more style or a lower price. Some brands offer features that Apple doesn't, such as advanced topographical maps and even golf course statistics.

If you want a smartwatch but don't want an Apple Watch, think about what features are most important to you. If you want a sporty watch that's great at tracking, consider the Garmin Forerunner above. If you want something that looks sleeker than an Apple Watch, try a hybrid like the Withings ScanWatch Horizon.

What is the difference between Apple Watch and other smartwatches?

The exact differences between an Apple Watch and other smartwatches will depend on which model you are considering. However, there are a few compatibility features that you get when both your smartphone and smartwatch are made by the same company. Setting up a new Apple Watch is simple when you already have an iPhone with an Apple ID. Apple apps, including Mail, Messages, Music, Maps, and Health, automatically sync and work seamlessly together whether you're using iOS or watchOS.

Apple-branded watches also have some features that are difficult to find with third-party options. One of my Apple Watch favorite features is Find My. With one swipe and a tap, I can trigger a sound on my misplaced iPhone to quickly find where I left it. Apple Pay is another feature that's typically only on Apple devices, though some brands like Garmin offer their own mobile payment platforms. While some third-party watches support Siri by connecting with a nearby phone, Apple's newest smartwatches allow you to use some Siri functions without a Wi-Fi connection.

Other features will vary by model. For example, many Garmin watches can't accept phone calls like the Apple Watch can, but the Garmin Venu 2 Plus has the speaker and mic required for taking calls.