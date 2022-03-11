Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

No matter whether it's your first foray into the Apple ecosystem, or you're just looking for a more pocketable iOS device, the iPhone SE is certainly a compelling option.

The upgraded internals make the new phone snappier than ever and 5G connectivity brings a new world of convenience. Combine this with a roster of new camera features, and it's easy to see why many are looking forward to getting their hands on the latest entry-level iPhone.

Once you've picked up the smartphone, though, you're going to want to protect it with a case. That's where this guide comes in.

Since the 2022 model features the same chassis as its predecessor - and also the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 - so your options are almost endless when it comes to buying a case.

To help you seek out the best case for your needs, we've rounded up some of our favourite designs for you to consider.

Again, keep in mind that all of the cases we feature below will fit the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

Best iPhone SE (2022) Cases

Best iPhone SE cases 2022: Keep your new mobile protected in style photo 5
Apple
Apple Silicone Case
1. Best overall

Official pick

Going with the official case ensures you're getting the full experience just the way Apple intended, and it looks good too.

Pros
  • Perfect fit
  • Soft feel
Cons
  • Not the most exciting
$28 at Amazon

What better place to start than with an official option from Apple itself. The Silicone Case is a snap-on design that protects the rear of the device and features precise cutouts for all ports, cameras and sensors. There are a few attractive colours to choose from to fit your style.

Best iPhone SE cases 2022: Keep your new mobile protected in style photo 2
Mous
Mous Limitless 2.0
2. Premium pick

A bit of flair

With real wooden inlays and other exciting tactile choices, the Mous Limitless 2.0 is sure to stand out.

Pros
  • Great use of materials
  • Lots of protection
Cons
  • On the weightier side
$40 at Amazon

The Mous Limitless case can be had in a variety of finishes, including real wooden inserts and even an ultra-durable Aramid fibre. The Limitless case uses AiroShock technology which provides a great deal of impact protection while keeping the case slim and light.

Best iPhone SE cases 2022: Keep your new mobile protected in style photo 4
Otterbox
Otterbox Symmetry
3. Best for shock absorbing

Sturdy and minimalist

Clean, simple and reassuringly protective, the Otterbox Symmetry is a solid choice.

Pros
  • Clean and minimal
  • Both rugged and lightweight
Cons
  • A little plain for some
$27 at Amazon

The Otterbox Symmetry Series case is available in a number of stylish colours and has a really clean and simple look. What's more, it comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal and manages to do so while remaining slim and lightweight.

Best iPhone SE cases 2022: Keep your new mobile protected in style photo 6
Caseology
Caseology Parallax
4. Best for design

Budget extravagance

One of the most stylish cases around and silky smooth on the hand; the Caseology Parallax is a great choice for just about anyone.

Pros
  • Excellent design
  • Surprisingly cheap
Cons
  • Quite chunky
$16 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit flashier, the Caseology Parallax has style for miles. It's one of the chunkier options but it provides boat-loads of protection and feels great in the hand. A large front bezel ensures your screen is looked after and plenty of colour options mean there's a case to suit most tastes.

Best iPhone SE cases 2022: Keep your new mobile protected in style photo 7
Snakehive
Snakehive Vintage Wallet
5. Best for leather

Elegant wallet case

If you want to keep your cards handy, the Snakehive Vintage Wallet case offers one of the most elegant solutions on the market.

Pros
  • Front and back protection
  • Lovely soft-touch nubuck leather
Cons
  • Might be too large for some pockets
$39 at Amazon

The Snakehive Vintage wallet case protects both the front and back of your device while keeping your cards handy. It's are available in a range of colour options and is made from gorgeous genuine Nubuck Leather which has been shaded for a soft suede texture, said to be resistant to wear.

Best iPhone SE cases 2022: Keep your new mobile protected in style photo 3
RhinoShield
RhinoShield Mod NX Case
6. Best for customisation

Modular marvel

Built unlike anything else, the clever modular design of the Mod NX can adapt to any situation.

Pros
  • Clever modular design
  • Lots of colours
Cons
  • Can be a bit fiddly
$29 at Amazon

RhinoShield has a few cases available for Apple's smallest iPhones, but we particularly like this modular design for how much control it gives you. You can use whichever bits of it you want, whether that's just the bumper case or the back protection - it's a great case for any situation.

Best iPhone SE cases 2022: Keep your new mobile protected in style photo 1
Spigen
Spigen Tough Armor
7. Best for toughness

Classic protection

A firm favourite that offers extreme protection, superb looks and an added dash of functionality.

Pros
  • Integrated kickstand
  • Heavy-duty protection
Cons
  • The design is starting to feel dated
$18 at Amazon

Spigen is a longstanding crowd favourite and it's easy to see why. This Tough Armor case features rugged protection, a flip-out phone stand and stylish colour options, all at an extremely low price point. What's not to love?

Best iPhone SE cases photo 10
Incipio
Incipio Organicore
8. Best for eco-friendliness

Tough and eco-friendly

The Organicore case from Incipio is made from plants and 100 per cent compostable. It also looks rather fetching and provides ample protection.

Pros
  • Rated for 6-foot drops
  • Made from plants and compostable
Cons
  • The aesthetic wont be to everyone's taste
$40 at Amazon

If you're looking for a case that you can feel good about owning, the Organicore from Incipio might be the one for you. Not only has it got a uniquely stylish finish, but it's made from plants and completely compostable. If that wasn't enough, it also provides decent drop protection and is available in a variety of colours.