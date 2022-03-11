No matter whether it's your first foray into the Apple ecosystem, or you're just looking for a more pocketable iOS device, the iPhone SE is certainly a compelling option.
The upgraded internals make the new phone snappier than ever and 5G connectivity brings a new world of convenience. Combine this with a roster of new camera features, and it's easy to see why many are looking forward to getting their hands on the latest entry-level iPhone.
Once you've picked up the smartphone, though, you're going to want to protect it with a case. That's where this guide comes in.
Since the 2022 model features the same chassis as its predecessor - and also the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 - so your options are almost endless when it comes to buying a case.
To help you seek out the best case for your needs, we've rounded up some of our favourite designs for you to consider.
Again, keep in mind that all of the cases we feature below will fit the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
Best iPhone SE (2022) Cases
Apple Silicone Case1. Best overall
Mous Limitless 2.02. Premium pick
Otterbox Symmetry3. Best for shock absorbing
Caseology Parallax4. Best for design
Snakehive Vintage Wallet5. Best for leather
RhinoShield Mod NX Case6. Best for customisation
Spigen Tough Armor7. Best for toughness
Incipio Organicore8. Best for eco-friendliness
Apple Silicone Case
Official pick
Going with the official case ensures you're getting the full experience just the way Apple intended, and it looks good too.
- Perfect fit
- Soft feel
- Not the most exciting
What better place to start than with an official option from Apple itself. The Silicone Case is a snap-on design that protects the rear of the device and features precise cutouts for all ports, cameras and sensors. There are a few attractive colours to choose from to fit your style.
Mous Limitless 2.0
A bit of flair
With real wooden inlays and other exciting tactile choices, the Mous Limitless 2.0 is sure to stand out.
- Great use of materials
- Lots of protection
- On the weightier side
The Mous Limitless case can be had in a variety of finishes, including real wooden inserts and even an ultra-durable Aramid fibre. The Limitless case uses AiroShock technology which provides a great deal of impact protection while keeping the case slim and light.
Otterbox Symmetry
Sturdy and minimalist
Clean, simple and reassuringly protective, the Otterbox Symmetry is a solid choice.
- Clean and minimal
- Both rugged and lightweight
- A little plain for some
The Otterbox Symmetry Series case is available in a number of stylish colours and has a really clean and simple look. What's more, it comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal and manages to do so while remaining slim and lightweight.
Caseology Parallax
Budget extravagance
One of the most stylish cases around and silky smooth on the hand; the Caseology Parallax is a great choice for just about anyone.
- Excellent design
- Surprisingly cheap
- Quite chunky
If you're looking for something a bit flashier, the Caseology Parallax has style for miles. It's one of the chunkier options but it provides boat-loads of protection and feels great in the hand. A large front bezel ensures your screen is looked after and plenty of colour options mean there's a case to suit most tastes.
Snakehive Vintage Wallet
Elegant wallet case
If you want to keep your cards handy, the Snakehive Vintage Wallet case offers one of the most elegant solutions on the market.
- Front and back protection
- Lovely soft-touch nubuck leather
- Might be too large for some pockets
The Snakehive Vintage wallet case protects both the front and back of your device while keeping your cards handy. It's are available in a range of colour options and is made from gorgeous genuine Nubuck Leather which has been shaded for a soft suede texture, said to be resistant to wear.
RhinoShield Mod NX Case
Modular marvel
Built unlike anything else, the clever modular design of the Mod NX can adapt to any situation.
- Clever modular design
- Lots of colours
- Can be a bit fiddly
RhinoShield has a few cases available for Apple's smallest iPhones, but we particularly like this modular design for how much control it gives you. You can use whichever bits of it you want, whether that's just the bumper case or the back protection - it's a great case for any situation.
Spigen Tough Armor
Classic protection
A firm favourite that offers extreme protection, superb looks and an added dash of functionality.
- Integrated kickstand
- Heavy-duty protection
- The design is starting to feel dated
Spigen is a longstanding crowd favourite and it's easy to see why. This Tough Armor case features rugged protection, a flip-out phone stand and stylish colour options, all at an extremely low price point. What's not to love?
Incipio Organicore
Tough and eco-friendly
The Organicore case from Incipio is made from plants and 100 per cent compostable. It also looks rather fetching and provides ample protection.
- Rated for 6-foot drops
- Made from plants and compostable
- The aesthetic wont be to everyone's taste
If you're looking for a case that you can feel good about owning, the Organicore from Incipio might be the one for you. Not only has it got a uniquely stylish finish, but it's made from plants and completely compostable. If that wasn't enough, it also provides decent drop protection and is available in a variety of colours.