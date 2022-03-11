No matter whether it's your first foray into the Apple ecosystem, or you're just looking for a more pocketable iOS device, the iPhone SE is certainly a compelling option.

The upgraded internals make the new phone snappier than ever and 5G connectivity brings a new world of convenience. Combine this with a roster of new camera features, and it's easy to see why many are looking forward to getting their hands on the latest entry-level iPhone.

Once you've picked up the smartphone, though, you're going to want to protect it with a case. That's where this guide comes in.

Since the 2022 model features the same chassis as its predecessor - and also the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 - so your options are almost endless when it comes to buying a case.

To help you seek out the best case for your needs, we've rounded up some of our favourite designs for you to consider.

Again, keep in mind that all of the cases we feature below will fit the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

Best iPhone SE (2022) Cases

Apple Apple Silicone Case 1. Best overall Official pick Going with the official case ensures you're getting the full experience just the way Apple intended, and it looks good too. Pros Perfect fit

Soft feel Cons Not the most exciting $28 at Amazon

What better place to start than with an official option from Apple itself. The Silicone Case is a snap-on design that protects the rear of the device and features precise cutouts for all ports, cameras and sensors. There are a few attractive colours to choose from to fit your style.

Mous Mous Limitless 2.0 2. Premium pick A bit of flair With real wooden inlays and other exciting tactile choices, the Mous Limitless 2.0 is sure to stand out. Pros Great use of materials

Lots of protection Cons On the weightier side $40 at Amazon

The Mous Limitless case can be had in a variety of finishes, including real wooden inserts and even an ultra-durable Aramid fibre. The Limitless case uses AiroShock technology which provides a great deal of impact protection while keeping the case slim and light.

Otterbox Otterbox Symmetry 3. Best for shock absorbing Sturdy and minimalist Clean, simple and reassuringly protective, the Otterbox Symmetry is a solid choice. Pros Clean and minimal

Both rugged and lightweight Cons A little plain for some $27 at Amazon

The Otterbox Symmetry Series case is available in a number of stylish colours and has a really clean and simple look. What's more, it comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal and manages to do so while remaining slim and lightweight.

Caseology Caseology Parallax 4. Best for design Budget extravagance One of the most stylish cases around and silky smooth on the hand; the Caseology Parallax is a great choice for just about anyone. Pros Excellent design

Surprisingly cheap Cons Quite chunky $16 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit flashier, the Caseology Parallax has style for miles. It's one of the chunkier options but it provides boat-loads of protection and feels great in the hand. A large front bezel ensures your screen is looked after and plenty of colour options mean there's a case to suit most tastes.

Snakehive Snakehive Vintage Wallet 5. Best for leather Elegant wallet case If you want to keep your cards handy, the Snakehive Vintage Wallet case offers one of the most elegant solutions on the market. Pros Front and back protection

Lovely soft-touch nubuck leather Cons Might be too large for some pockets $39 at Amazon

The Snakehive Vintage wallet case protects both the front and back of your device while keeping your cards handy. It's are available in a range of colour options and is made from gorgeous genuine Nubuck Leather which has been shaded for a soft suede texture, said to be resistant to wear.

RhinoShield RhinoShield Mod NX Case 6. Best for customisation Modular marvel Built unlike anything else, the clever modular design of the Mod NX can adapt to any situation. Pros Clever modular design

Lots of colours Cons Can be a bit fiddly $29 at Amazon

RhinoShield has a few cases available for Apple's smallest iPhones, but we particularly like this modular design for how much control it gives you. You can use whichever bits of it you want, whether that's just the bumper case or the back protection - it's a great case for any situation.

Spigen Spigen Tough Armor 7. Best for toughness Classic protection A firm favourite that offers extreme protection, superb looks and an added dash of functionality. Pros Integrated kickstand

Heavy-duty protection Cons The design is starting to feel dated $18 at Amazon

Spigen is a longstanding crowd favourite and it's easy to see why. This Tough Armor case features rugged protection, a flip-out phone stand and stylish colour options, all at an extremely low price point. What's not to love?

Incipio Incipio Organicore 8. Best for eco-friendliness Tough and eco-friendly The Organicore case from Incipio is made from plants and 100 per cent compostable. It also looks rather fetching and provides ample protection. Pros Rated for 6-foot drops

Made from plants and compostable Cons The aesthetic wont be to everyone's taste $40 at Amazon

If you're looking for a case that you can feel good about owning, the Organicore from Incipio might be the one for you. Not only has it got a uniquely stylish finish, but it's made from plants and completely compostable. If that wasn't enough, it also provides decent drop protection and is available in a variety of colours.