If you're looking to buy a new phone or upgrade, but don't think you can afford an iPhone, think again. There are several deals available, including ones where you can trade in your old phone or switch carrier plans. That doesn't mean carriers like Verizon and AT&T are your only hopes for saving on an iPhone. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and NewEgg routinely offer also deals on Apple's phones. These deals can come with the phones already locked to a carrier or entirely unlocked for you to hook up with any carrier.

If you go the carrier deal and trade-in route, just be aware that your savings will be more complicated than it is for most sales. But we're here to help you through that process.

It's also worth noting that, with Labor Day and the holiday shopping season coming up, there should be some great new deals available on the iPhone landing shortly. Plus, there's the iPhone 15 lineup to be announced on September 12th, which should also affect pricing on older models. So, stay tuned to our deals page to catch the best iPhone deals right now.

The best iPhone 14 deals

Announced last September, the iPhone 14 features four different models, the flagship 14, the 14 Plus, and the 14 Pro and Pro Max. Right now, Verizon and AT&T are offering solid deals on the 14 Pro Max.

Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max You can save $1,000 on any iPhone 14 model at Verizon when you activate a new line with a qualified trade-in device. Verizon

You can take $1,000 off of the latest line of iPhones at Verizon. That'll make the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro all free, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max comes to $99. To be eligible for the deal, you'll need a trade in device that's an iPhone 11 or newer and sign up for a new phone line. Through the same link above, Verizon is also offering another option where you can get a free 9th-generation iPad if you get a 5G-compatible iPhone through the US carrier.

AT&T deals

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max AT&T is offering the current top-of-the-line iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, where you can get it for just $100. The Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with Always-On technology and dynamic island. It runs on Apple's new A15 Bionic chip. AT&T

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has $1,000 taken off its regular price, which starts at $1,100.

To be eligible for the deal, you need to have an iPhone 11 or newer to trade in and have a qualifying AT&T Unlimited plan. There are other offers for iPhone 14 available with trade-ins on older Phones. If you have an older iPhone or are making the switch from another brand of phone, you can check out your trade in value on this page.

T-Mobile deals

While looking for iPhone 14 deals at T-Mobile, we also spotted an iPhone 13 deal.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 13 The Apple iPhone 14 Pro features all the same features as the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max with a slightly smaller screen 6.12-inch screen. That includes improved cameras and the new A16 Bionic chip from Apple. T-Mobile

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 14 Pro The Apple iPhone 14 Pro features all the same features as the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max with a slightly smaller screen 6.12-inch screen. That includes improved cameras and the new A16 Bionic chip from Apple. T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering multiple deals on models of both the iPhone 14 or iPhone 13. The deals all require trading in an old device. If you're starting a new line, you can get $730 for trading in a device going back to the iPhone X series. If you're adding a 5G line you can get $830 for iPhone 11 and newer phones. Devices older than the iPhone 11 are still eligible for trade-ins; you'll just receive less toward your new phone. You can check out complete details on all trade-in eligible devices on the T-Mobile website.

Mint Mobile

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display, which has Always-On technology and Dynamic Island, and a bigger battery. It's all powered by Apple's A15 Bionic Chip. Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering six months of free wireless service when you purchase an iPhone 14 or iPhone 13. The deal includes three models of the iPhone 14: the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models. It also includes the iPhone 13 Mini. The phones are all available on monthly plans - with the iPhone 14 Plus starting at $85 per month, the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $116 per month, and the iPhone Pro Max starting at $100 per month. The iPhone 13 Mini is available starting at $69 per month.

Other iPhone deals

If you're looking for a quick and cheap option, there are a few older iPhone models available for a steal. These are great deals for anyone who recently broke their phone and are just trying to fill the time until Apple unveils the iPhone 15. For them, it might be worth going with an older, cheaper version of the iPhone rather than the latest iPhone 14 series.

Walmart deals

Apple iPhone 11 Walmart is offering $100 off the iPhone 11. Originally released in 2019, the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A13 Bionic chip. Walmart

The iPhone 11 is on sale for $299 at Walmart, marked down 25 per cent from its normal price tag. It's three years old having been released in 2019, but it still offers comparable features to what the latest iPhone offers. It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip, has 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, and a 6.1-inch display. All of that make it a great option for someone looking to stay within the Apple ecosystem but wanting to avoid paying full price for a recently released iPhone.

Apple deals

Apple iPhone 12 A refurbished iPhone 12 has $100 marked off its $629 price tag. The device originally released in 2020, has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and runs on the A14 Bionic chip. It also features 5G capability. Apple

Apple is selling the refurbished version of its iPhone 12 model, with $100 marked off of its price. Apple's own refurbished phones come complete with a new battery and outer shell, along with all the same warranties, manuals, and accessories that comes out-of-box.

Straight Talk deals

Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) Straight Talk is offering the iPhone SE for $150. That's a savings of $220 over its normal price of $379. While the phone does have a smaller display at 4.7-inch retina HD display, it still runs on Apple's A15 Bionic chip. It was originally released in 2022, meaning you won't be sacrificing any security by using an out-of-date phone. Straight Talk

Straight Talk is offering the iPhone SE at 40 per cent off its normal price. It's the cheapest option on our list. Straight Talk does require you activate a line on its service, but the no-contract policy they use means you can cancel it once you get your phone. The plans start at $45 - so, all together, it'll cost $195 for the phone. That's still a fantastic for a cheap iPhone.

How did we find the best iPhone deals right now?

I followed a methodology endorsed by Pocket-lint editors. I surveyed the big US carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, as well as popular retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon. I read the fine print on trade-in offers, bundle deals, and carrier incentives, focusing primarily on discounts available for the latest iPhone models. But I did expand my scope to include older iPhone models, in order to offer even more economical options. My approach allowed me to curate a comprehensive list of iPhone deals.

How to decide which iPhone deal is best for you

Deciding between the best iPhone deals available depends on your preferences and needs. Primarily, you should consider the specific model that you think you want, taking into account features, size, and performance. From there, compare the overall cost, factoring in potential savings, upfront fees, and long-term expenses. Assessing the terms and conditions of each deal is crucial, including trade-in requirements, carrier plans, and contract obligations. Balancing these aspects while considering your budget can help in deciding which iPhone deal to grab.

FAQs

Are carrier deals better than retailer deals for iPhones?

Carrier deals and retailer deals both offer advantages. Carrier deals often involve trade-ins and discounts tied to specific carrier plans, while retailer deals can be more flexible by providing unlocked phones. The choice depends on your preference and flexibility in terms of carrier selection.

Are trade-in offers actually good iPhone deals?

Yes. In fact, trade-in offers allow you to exchange your old device for a discount on a new iPhone. It's a great way to make your upgrade more affordable.

Should you wait for new iPhone releases to get better deals on older models?

Possibly. New iPhone releases often lead to new deals on older models, as retailers and carriers clear out their inventory. Announcements of new models also tend to trigger discounts on the previous generation. The next iPhone series is due out in a matter of weeks, so it's up to you whether you feel like waiting for more deals to land. Another factor to consider is the device you'll be trading in. Just as the new iPhone can make older models cheaper, it can also lower the value of a potential trade-in.

When does the new iPhone come out?

The new iPhone, the iPhone 15 series, is rumored to launch on either September 12th or 13th, and will likely be available for preorder starting September 15th and available in-store on the 22nd.