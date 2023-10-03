While some of these accessories are obvious staples, there are some unique picks that make a surprisingly big difference. That said, from power supply to a solid case , here are eight of the iPhone accessories I always keep on hand, and I recommend you do, too.

Having used the iPhone as my main phone for years, I adore it's sleek build, beautiful screen, and easy compatibility. For how capable the phone is, it still doesn't bring everything to the table on its own. Sure, it does most things, but there are a number of accessories that are always in my backpack , wherever I go, helping make my iPhone the ultimate personal powerhouse.

The latest iPhone 15 models all come with a braided cable so this is an accessory you might find you don't need too desperately. That said, the cables that come in the box aren't the longest and I like to have a slightly longer cable with me when I'm out and about. If you have an older iPhone, a braided one is also much more durable than the standard white cables.

It wouldn't be a must-have accessory list without a case. Personally, I like Apple's Silicone Cases because I like the Apple logo on the back, but I also love how their soft-to-touch feel. There are of course a number of cases out there for the various iPhone models, and there are new FineWoven cases from Apple too, but it's the Silicone Case I would recommend the highest.

It might seem like a cliche, but the Apple Watch Series 9 is a superb smartwatch that works brilliantly with my iPhone (as you would expect). There are plenty of features on board, but my favourites are Apple Pay, the body temperature feature and the ability to find my iPhone when I can't find it. Exercise tracking is also superb though, making it a very versatile accessory.

Apple's AirTags are excellent for attaching to items you don't want to lose, as well as some obscure items too , if you fancy. Any AirTags you have setup appear in the Find My app on your iPhone and they offer Precision Finding to make it super easy to find anything you have lost, whether it's your backpack, your keys or your child's soft toy.

As with cases, there are a number of screen protectors available out there for a range of iPhone models. Belkin is one of Apple's preferred partners though, and the company offers a special service in Apple stores where it will fit your screen protector for you onto your Apple iPhone with a special machine to make sure it is a perfect fit and feel.

This is one for the regular travellers out there. The AirFly Pro is a superb accessory to have ready for when you're getting on a long-haul flight. It connects your AirPods to the in-flight entertainment so you can listen to those blockbuster films on a decent pair of headphones rather than the ones you get given. It offers simple setup and it's a staple in my luggage.

Depending on what iPhone you have, you might find the battery life isn't exceptional. The larger models will get you through the day and night but I still wouldn't leave home without the MagSafe Battery Pack. Offering around one full charge for the Max, this accessory gives a great battery top up for iPhone 12 models and newer by just snapping on the back.

AirPods are an accessory I literally wouldn't be without. All AirPods models have so many features, but the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are my favourite overall as their noise cancellation is excellent. The thing I like most about AirPods is their convenience however. They make multi-tasking a breeze so they would be top of my accessory list as I don't go anywhere without them.

How did I pick these iPhone accessories?

My pick of the must-have iPhone accessories are all accessories I have come to really appreciate myself over the last couple of years. Of course, when you upgrade your iPhone model, you need to upgrade the case and the screen protector too, but the other accessories on this list are accessories that work across generations of iPhone. They are also all accessories I use day-in-day-out and I genuinely wouldn't be without. If I lost anyone of these, they would all be straight in my cart the next day.

What AirPods should I get for my iPhone?

It of course depends on what iPhone accessory you are talking about as to what you need to make sure you know. For AirPods, there are a couple of different models available. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation (USB-C) are the most fully-fledged in terms of features but you might only need the AirPods 2nd generation or AirPods 3rd generation, both of which still offer great features.

What is the best Apple Watch to get for iPhone users?

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest smartwatch from Apple, but you might be able to make do with a Watch Series 7 or Series 8, or perhaps even the Watch SE (2022) depending on the features you want. AirTags are compatible across various iPhone models so you don't need the latest iPhone to be able to use them, but the MagSafe battery pack does need a MagSafe compatible iPhone for example.

Are budget iPhone cases and cables legit?

When it comes to buying cases and cables, we wouldn't recommend always buying the cheapest option, otherwise, you may end up paying twice as much to repair your phone or end up having to replace your case or cable anyways.. For cables, make sure you buy the right connector. If you have an iPhone 15 model for example, you'll need a USB-C cable, while all other iPhone models from 2012 use Lightning.