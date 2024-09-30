Apple's flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max is the company's most powerful phone yet and can handle any tasks you throw at it. However, it doesn't come cheap, and you'll need a protective case to keep your considerable investment looking good and safe from bumps, scratches, and drops.

The best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases come in various materials and styles. They include military-grade drop-testing for added peace of mind and a responsive button for the new Camera Control feature. They're also inexpensive compared to your phone and are worth the cash outlay when considering the costs of potential repairs.

Our Picks for best iPhone 16 Pro Max phone cases

We've listed the six cases we think are best for the iPhone Pro Max with options for every taste and budget.

Best Overall iPhone 16 Pro Max case Beats Case for iPhone 16 Pro Max Beats keeps it simple with its first-ever iPhone cases available in Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue, and Sunset Purple.The slimline look stays true to Apple's minimalist theme and includes MagSafe compatibility with a soft microfiber inner lining and a scratch-resistant polycarbonate back. It's also one of the few cases to feature a cover for the Camera Control button. $49 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro for iPhone 16 Pro Max In partnership with Supcase Supcase's UB Pro has a two-piece design with a screen protector to offer 360-degree protection for your iPhone 16 Pro Max.It can handle the toughest environments with 20-ft military-grade drop protection and includes a built-in kickstand and a belt clip for added convenience. $25 at Amazon

Best color options iPhone 16 Pro Max case Casely for iPhone 16 Pro Max Anyone looking to stand out can try the Casely iPhone case in Falling for You, Tropical Color Splash, Field of Flowers, and other stunning designs.It's lightweight at just 0.8 ounces and offers excellent protection thanks to a tough polycarbonate shell and 1mm raised lip around the camera array. $50 at Amazon

Best budget iPhone 16 Pro Max case ESR for iPhone 16 Pro Max The ESR case is incredibly priced and features military-grade protection and a scratch-resistant polymer body, with raised edges to protect the camera.MagSafe compatibility is standard across the wide range of stylish colors, like clear and frosted grey, blue, and purple $13 at Amazon

Best leather iPhone 16 Pro Max case OCASE for iPhone 16 Pro Max The Ocase offers the perfect balance of class and versatility thanks to its PU leather design and detachable magnetic wallet with built-in card and cash compartments.This case is resistant to scratches and fingerprints and comes in colors, like burgundy, black, and blue. $30 at Amazon

Best premium iPhone 16 Pro Max case Pitaka case for iPhone 16 Pro Max Pitaka's iPhone 16 Pro Max case offers lightweight luxury with a woven aramid fiber design that's resistant to corrosion, discoloration, and scratches.Sunset, over the Horizon, and ocean are some of the classy colors on offer, and they include magnets to work with the brand's car mounts and other accessories. $60 at Amazon

What's the best Google iPhone 16 Pro Max case overall?

The Beats case is the best overall because of its slim yet strong minimalist design that offers a fantastic fit. Supcase's UB Pro offers the best protection because it sandwiches your phone in a sturdy shell to prevent damage to the front and back. The Pitaka is the best premium option because of its unique woven design and wide range of compatible accessories.

How we chose the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases

Our Pocket-lint team specializes in testing the best phones and tablets. We keep them safe during the testing with phone cases like the ones mentioned above, then pick the most practical options for every buyer and budget. Every phone case listed here is suitable for daily use and offers excellent iPhone 16 Pro Max protection.

FAQ

Q: Do phone cases really protect phones?

It depends on how you treat your phone, but cases add another layer of protection to prevent damage. Most phone cases extend past the screen and camera lenses to protect them from face-down drops. Many include shock-absorbing corners to cushion your phone from impact and a front screen protector for 360-degree protection. The best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases have advanced features like built-in wallets and kick-stands for added versatility.

Q: How much should I pay for an iPhone 16 Pro Max case?

Phone cases come in many designs and price points, and it's up to you to decide what's best for your needs. Basic cases offering minimal protection go for around $15, while pricier options with more features can cost over $50. It's a good idea to compromise and budget around $30 for a decent-quality case offering great protection and features.

Q: How important is the Camera Control button on an iPhone 16 Pro Max case?

Apple's new Camera Control button speeds up taking shots and videos on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Getting a phone cover with a compatible button is essential for photographers and other buyers who plan on using their cameras often. The best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases have copper capacitors embedded into them to access the Camera Control button's touch and swipe features.