The iPhone 16 Pro has similar performance and features to the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max, but comes at a more manageable size and price. That said, it's not cheap, and you should consider getting a protective case to prevent damage to keep it working and looking like new.

There's no shortage of options, and the best iPhone 16 Pro cases come at various prices and offer features like military drop testing, built-in wallets, and kickstands to suit everyone. The most difficult part is choosing the right one for you because of all the options available. We'll make it easier with our list of iPhone 16 Pro cases we think are best for everyday use.

Our picks for the best iPhone 16 Pro cases

These six cases impressed us with their features and value.

Best overall iPhone 16 Pro case URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Case for iPhone 16 Pro The Urban Armor Gear UAG prevents damage to your new iPhone 16 Pro with a five-layer design featuring contoured edges, a shock-resistant core, impact-resistant rubber, and more for 25-ft drop protection.Functionality is top-notch with oversized tactile buttons, built-in lanyard anchor points, and magnets to connect MagSafe chargers. $80 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UBMag XT for iPhone 16 Pro In partnership with Supcase Supcase's UBMAG XT is a utilitarian case offering fantastic practicality with a durable hinged lense cover that protects it from scratches and dust that doubles as a kickstand for when you're watching videos.Ruggedness is the name of the game, with 1.8mm bezels protecting the screen, and a MagSafe-compatible body offering outstanding shock absorption and 20-ft drop protection. $25 at Amazon

Best fit iPhone 16 Pro case Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 16 Pro $42 $50 Save $8 This case is made by Apple and offers a snug fit thanks to the soft microfiber interior lining and shock-absorbing silicone exterior made from 55% recycled material.The Apple logo on the back perfectly compliments your phone, and you can get it in a range of colors, like Denim, Fuschsia, Star Fruit to express yourself. $42 at Amazon

Best leather iPhone 16 Pro case Mujjo Leather Wallet Phone Case for iPhone 16 Pro Anyone looking for a 2-in-1 solution can try the Mujjo case which includes a built-in pocket that can store up to three ID or credit cards.This case oozes class with MagSafe compatibility and premium European leather finishes in colors like black, monaco blue, livid green. $64 at Amazon

Best color options iPhone 16 Pro case CASETiFY Compact Case for iPhone 16 Pro Casefiy's iPhone 16 case offers stunning designs like strawberry checkers, black kingsnake, acid flowers, and more for people wanting to stand out.It offers decent protection thanks to its slimline body with 4ft drop protection and wireless charging compatibility. $48 at Amazon

Best value iPhone 16 Pro case Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit for iPhone 16 Pro Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case comes at an excellent price and offers decent protection with raised edges and Air Cushion technology to keep your phone safe.It's MagSafe-compatible and comes in colors like classic black, carbon fiber, frost natural titanium, and more to suit everyone's taste. $20 at Amazon

What's the best iPhone 16 Pro case overall?

Urban Armor Gear's UAG is th best overall iPhone 16 Pro case because of its rugged design offering 25-ft of drop protection. The Supcase UBMAG XT offers the best versatility because if has a tough protective exterior with a hinged camera lense cover that also works as a built-in kickstand. Apple's Silicone case offers the best fit and comes in a variety of colors to appeal to everyone.

How we chose the best iPhone 16 Pro cases

Testing the latest phones and tablets is our specialty at Pocket-lint. Our team uses them for work and play in their daily lives and adds protective cases during the testing period for peace of mind. We then pick the best cases for daily carry based on price, practicality, and features, and recommend them to buyers.

FAQ

Q: What are the best phone case brands?

Spigen, Supase, and Urban Armor and some of the most reputable phone case brands.

Q: Will cases for other iPhone models fit my iPhone 16 Pro?

It's not recommended to try cases designed for other iPhones on the iPhone 16 Pro because they won't have a good fit and the buttons and cutouts won't be in the right places for optimal use.

Q: What features should i look for in an iPhone 16 Pro case?

It depends on your budget and requirements. Basic cases offer decent protection and are compliant with MagSafe accessories. Premium options add kickstands, lens protectors, built-in wallets, and other features, but they cost more.