The iPhone 16 is Apple's base flagship smartphone model going into 2025. It was announced at an event on September 9, alongside the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets. The lineup competes against popular rival offerings, including Samsung's Galaxy S24 series and Google's Pixel 9 series, among others.

The iPhone 16 starts at a base price of $800, which nets you 128GB of storage. Color choices include ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black. There are tons of high-tech components stuffed within the thin chassis of the device -- to help you protect your new purchase against daily wear and tear, we've hand-picked an assortment of great case options across a variety of price ranges.

Best iPhone 16 cases: Our top picks

The bottom line: What's the best iPhone 16 case?

While it's hard to go wrong with any of these aforementioned case picks, the Spigen Core Armor case probably provides the best bang for your buck, providing a solid level of rugged protection at a reasonable $30. If you're a fan of customization, and you're willing to spend the extra money, then the dbrand Grip Case is an excellent choice.

How we choose the best iPhone 16 cases

We consider cases to be one of the most important accessories for supplementing any modern smartphone purchase. Our list of iPhone 16 cases is carefully curated based on metrics including material choice, fit and finish, and value proposition. Regardless of which case you end up choosing to adorn your new Apple handset, you'll be getting a solid and sturdy accessory that'll protect against the elements.

FAQ

Q: Q: Can I get away without using a case on my iPhone 16?

It's certainly possible to get away with using your new Apple handset without rocking a case, but it isn't quite advisable. The iPhone 16 features a glass-on-glass design, which makes it naturally susceptible to scratches and cracks. Apple touts the strength of its second-generation Ceramic Shield tempered glass and Grade 5 titanium frame materials, but it's important to remember that our phones tend to be among the most abused tech products in our daily arsenal.

Q: Q: What are the best iPhone 16 case brands?

Some of the best iPhone case brands in the business include Spigen, Bellroy, dBrand, Supcase, Caseology, Peak Design, Otterbox, and Rhinoshield. There are many other high-quality case makers out there as well, which makes for a comprehensive and dynamic third-party iPhone case market space.

Q: Are Apple's first-party iPhone 16 cases worth springing for?

Apple offers a selection of iPhone 16 cases that have been designed and engineered in-house. The company's silicone cases are a popular choice, coming in a range of colors and with a silky-smooth in-hand feel. The Clear Case is another iPhone staple, and it's a great choice if you're looking for a case with minimal impact on the outward appearance of your phone. For more unique, robust, or creative case selections, third-party case makers have Apple beat due to the sheer quantity of choices out there.