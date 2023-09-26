With this iPhone generation Apple is finally reaching the full potential of its wireless charging with support for 15w charging speeds via the Qi2 charging standard. While the new iPhones are not technically certified for Qi2 yet, a number of accessory manufacturers have already announced Qi2 wireless chargers. We've put together a comprehensive list of wireless chargers for the iPhone 15, to help ensure you're getting one that works, is compatible, and safe for your new device.

The Apple iPhone 15 is out and just like with every new iPhone release, a slew of new accessories and peripherals are now available. One of the most popular features on recent models of iPhone is the wireless charging, which allows you to juice up your phone without connecting a cable to its charging port.

Staring at all these "all in one" chargers can be a little awkward when you don't own all the necessary devices to properly utilize them. If you just own an iPhone 15 or any other iPhone with MagSafe, as well as an Apple Watch, then the 2-in-1 charging stand with MagSafe from OtterBox is the best charger for you.

The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe is a conveniently foldable travel charger sold directly from Apple. The center charge point is a MagSafe charger compatible with the iPhone 15 and offers faster charging than non-MagSafe Qi-only chargers. The spaces to the side of that offer convenient charging for your wireless charging compatible airpods, and your Apple Watch.

The Belkin BoostCharge TrueFreedom Pro promises to end the hassle of precise placement for your wirelessly charging devices. Multiple coils spread and overlap throughout the device offer an unrivaled ease of use when placing your phone down on top of it. The TrueFreedom Pro should be easier to use than other pads and make for easy charging without fumbling about to find the right spot.

The Belkin MagSafe wireless charging is Belkins response to the Apple OEM MagSafe charger. Offering an extra long braided cord for ease of use and durability, as well as a kickstand to hold your phone up on its side while charging, the Belkin charger brings some welcome added conveniences over the OEM alternative.

When you feel like you just don't have enough RGB in your life, you can always count on Razer to come through. The Razer Charging Pad Chroma is Qi enabled wireless charger compatible with any iPhone that can be wirelessly charged. While the charging speeds won't quite get up to MagSafe or Qi2 speeds, this charger adds some beauty to your desktop.

Belkin is another well respected name in the iPhone accessory world and their BoostCharge Pro car charger delivers the convenience of wireless charging with the charging speeds of MagSafe 15W charging. The BoostCharge Pro snaps conveniently into your air vents for a well-placed charger when you're on the go, making it easy to keep track of maps or calls while driving.

The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe offers 15W fast charging wirelessly for the iPhone 15 via MagSafe. This means it can charge your new iPhone from 0 to 100% in just over two hours. This Anker charger also provides a convenient shelf for your Apple Watch. The surface behind the angled iPhone charging panel also offer wireless charging for your Apple AirPods.

The Apple MagSafe charger remains the most straightforward way to charge your MagSafe device, which includes the new iPhone 15. Apple MagSafe launched with the iPhone 12 series and offers a convenient way to wirelessly charge your iPhone. It simply adheres magnetically to the back of your device and you're off to the races.

What makes a good wireless charger for the iPhone 15?

One of the first steps in picking a good wireless charger is checking the certifications the charger carries. The last thing you want is some sketchy charger damaging your device, which can happen with unscrupulous 3rd party chargers. What you want to see is one of two main types of certifications for wireless charging technologies. Any good wireless charger will be either be MagSafe certified, which is Apple's proprietary wireless charging technology that they certify and license themselves, or Qi certified which is a fairly universal wireless charging standard. In the coming months you will also start to see Qi2 certifications for 15W wireless charging, but not even the iPhone 15 series has finished the certification process yet, which according to Apple is still pending. These certifications give some peace of mind that the charger you are using is safe for your use with your phone.

After that would be considerations on charging speed, though this is less important for charging situations where your phone will be charging for longer stretches, like overnight. As long as the matching type and speed make sense for the application then the wireless charger is probably a good fit. For instance, you'd want MagSafe and its higher charging speed in a car to regain juice on those short trips. Either type of charging standard will work with the iPhone 15.

How do I know which wireless charger is right for me?

At the end of the day each wireless charger we chose serves a specific purpose, and is mostly intended for a particular setting or situation. If the only wireless charging device you have is your iPhone 15 and you just charge your phone once a night on the bedside table then the Apple MagSafe charger or the Belkin MagSafe wireless charger will do the job beautifully.

If your Apple ecosystem runs deeper than that, and you have an iPhone 15, wireless charging AirPods, and an Apple Watch, then you'll want the Anker 3-in-1 charger with MagSafe. If you only have the iPhone and the AirPods then the Belkin BoostCharge TrueFreedom Pro pad fits the bill. If you're on the go in your vehicle or abroad then Belkin BoostCharge car charger and the Mophie 3-in-1 foldable travel charger will keep you charged while you're on the move.