While the iPhone screens are more durable than ever, it's important to add an extra layer of protection. Thankfully, some of the most reputable brands on the market already have screen protectors out for the iPhone 15 before it fully releases on September 22.

Things always get rowdy when Apple is about to announce a new phone, and the iPhone 15 is no exception. Here's what we know about the latest entry in the cell phone wars: they'll be using USB-C for charging, moving away from the pesky Lightning cable to keep up with EU laws. The form factors are the same as the 14, but the Dynamic Island from the 14 Pro is now on all models.

Tempered glass rated up to 33 pounds of force is combined with privacy polarization that blocks the screen outside of a 28° viewing angle to create a secure and strong defense system for your iPhone 15. Installation is simple with dust-repellent adhesive and an alignment tray.

Dbrand is a well-regarded phone protection company that creates skins, cases and screen protectors. Their iPhone 15 line boasts a oleophobic coating to repel oily smudges and is created from durable tempered glass to prevent scratching and breaking.

If the sticker shock from your new iPhone 15 has you pinching pennies, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector can probably be paid for out of your change jar. Two bubble-free high quality tempered glass shields and two camera lens protectors are included.

This ultra-minimalist screen protector is virtually unnoticeable when it's applied to the iPhone 15. Made from a first-of-its-kind Lithium Aluminosilicate glass rated to survive drops of double the distance of traditional tempered glass at just 0.29mm of thickness for precise touch accuracy.

If privacy is a concern, Power Theory's iPhone 15 screen protector keeps eavesdroppers and nosy Nellies out of your business. Made from polarized tempered glass, it restricts the viewing angle of the phone to 25° degrees while keeping your screen safe from cracks and scratches.

Spigen's screen protectors are notoriously easy to install, with a plastic fit tray that aligns to the edges of the phone and affixes the covering. Made from tempered glass rated at 9H hardness, this package comes with two screen protectors.

The new cameras are one of the most attractive features of the iPhone 15, so keep its lenses scratch-free at the same time as you do the screen. ESR's screen protector is made from ultra-tough tempered glass that resists up to 33 lb of force and the micro-curved edges match up perfectly to the phone.

If you're picking up iPhone 15s for your whole family, this four-pack of screen and camera lens protectors from Ferilinso will keep your new devices secure from dust and scratches. Made with aerospace-graded glass and covered with a 9th gen oleophobic nano coating to reduce fingerprints and smearing.

Are iPhone 15 screen protectors available now?

Short answer, yes. However, because the iPhone 15 was just officially announced on September 12 information about screen protectors and other accessories is fairly thin (pun, yes intended). We interfaced with numerous companies who have produced screen protectors for previous iPhones to explore their upcoming product lines. At Pocket-Lint, we will be rigorously testing these screen protectors as new ones come on the market and will adjust these recommendations accordingly.

Right now, we like the Ferilinso for its combination of precision, durability and price. The Belkin UltraGlass is a great pick for people convinced that they're going to be putting their iPhone 15 through hard times, and the Power Theory is the best option for privacy protection.

Do iPhone 14 screen protectors fit on the iPhone 15?

While the outside form factor of the two phones is the same, the top half of the display is different because of the integration of the Dynamic Island. That means most iPhone 14 screen protectors aren't going to work on the iPhone 15 due to the notch difference.

If you're going to be shelling out release prices for a new iPhone 15, you should take whatever steps you can to keep it safe and working. Yes, signing up for AppleCare is a must, but an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. A simple purchase like a screen protector can save you a ton of anxiety, money and wasted time. We wouldn't leave home without one.