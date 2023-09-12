Following Apple's "Wonderlust" event in Cupertino, the Apple 15 lineup has officially been unveiled, and the models come with some promising upgrades, including better camera hardware, Dyanamic Island integration across the board, new colors, and of course, ditching the lightning cable and opting for a more universal USB-C charging port.

Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus promise increased power and efficiency over its iPhone 14 predecessors. Additionally, the A17 Pro powered iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max models feature a lightweight, but durable titanium chassis, and swaps the mute toggle for a comprehensive and customizable Action button.

All of these models are available for pre-order starting Friday, September 15, and widely available on September 22.

If these upgraded features have you itching for a phone upgrade, we rounded up the best deals so that investing in Apple's latest doesn't cost you more than you bargained for. Here are the best deals on the new iPhone 15.

Best Apple iPhone 15 pre-order deals

If you have your eyes set on the iPhone 15, there are a few places you can get it from. As you'd expect, you can get some cool deals from carriers, so if you may want to check those too.

iPhone 15 pre-order deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has the iPhone 15 listed for $800 for the 128GB version. While there are no active deals right now, you'll also be able to lower the price a bit by trading in your older device. Best Buy is offering a maximum of $350 for your old iPhone 14, for instance, but will chip in with more for a higher-end model.

Best Buy is also throwing in a one-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, three months free of Apple TV+, four months free of Apple Music, and four months free of Apple News+.

iPhone 15 pre-order deals at AT&T

Over at AT&T, you can get the iPhone 15 for $830. However, AT&T is also throwing in a sweet deal for the new iPhone 15, making it so that you can get it for $0. Well, sort of. AT&T is offering new and existing clients the possibility of getting up to $830 in bill credits for smartphones with a trade-in value of $130 or higher. If the phone you're trading in is less valuable, AT&T is only offering up to $350 in bill credits. The bill credits will be applied over a 36-month period. That's not all, however. You'll also need to have an eligible unlimited plan with the carrier.

iPhone 15 pre-order deals at Verizon

Verizon also has the new iPhone 15 available for $830. Verizon is offering up to $830 in bill credits over a period of 36 months if you trade in a device. The details are unclear at this point on what phone you'd need to hand over to get the maximum amount, but we'll update you when we know more.

iPhone 15 pre-order deals at Apple

If you're getting it from Apple, it will cost you $799. There are no discounts available at the moment, but you can pay for it in 24 installments. You can get up to $650 in trade-in value for your old device, but that maximum number applies to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so that's something you may want to consider. If you have the iPhone 14 and want to upgrade to the new one, the maximum you can get for your old device is $430.

Best Apple iPhone 15 Plus pre-order deals

If you'd rather get the slightly larger iPhone 15 Plus, then we found some cool deals available for you too.

iPhone 15 Plus pre-order deals at Best Buy

If you'd rather get the iPhone 15 Plus from Best Buy, the company is offering it for $900 with activation, which you can do at either AT&T or Verizon. Best Buy is also throwing in some free subscriptions for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple News+, so don't forget to use them. You can also trade in your old phone for a lower price. If you have last year's iPhone 14 Plus in good shape without cracks and bumps, you could lower that bill by $400.

iPhone 15 Plus pre-order deals at AT&T

The iPhone 15 Plus is available for $930 at AT&T. However, you can get it for as little as $2.78 per month if you trade in a valuable phone. The carrier is offering up to $830 in credits over a three-year period if you have a phone they'll value at above $130, or $350 in bill credits for less valuable devices. You'll also need to have a subscription with an eligible unlimited plan.

iPhone 15 Plus pre-order deals at Apple

Apple is listing the iPhone 15 Plus for $899 or in 24 installments for $37.45/month. Of course, trading in your old iPhone is also possible. If you have the old iPhone 14 Plus, Apple will offer you up to $470 depending on its state.

Best Apple iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals

This year's flagship iPhone 15 Pro model is a fantastic device with a 6.1-inch screen and made from grade 5 titanium, which means you should be able to use it for a long time. It's light, it's gorgeous, and you'll want it now.

iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the iPhone 15 Pro for pre-order for upwards of $1,000, depending on the configuration. While no deals are currently available to sweeten the deal a bit, Best Buy is offering free subscriptions to four different services, three of which are from Apple. Trading in last year's flagship model will get you up to $500 off your bill, however, so that's pretty great.

iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals at AT&T

If you want to get the iPhone 15 Pro from AT&T, you could very well get it for free. The full price is of $1,000, but if you trade in an eligible phone, you could get the same amount in bill credits applied over a three-year period. According to AT&T's rules, you can get $1,000 in bill credits by trading in a phone with a value of over $230. If your phone is valued anywhere between $130 and $230, you'll get $830 towards your bills, while a phone cheaper than that will get you $350.

iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals at Verizon

Verizon is preparing a sweet deal for those who want to pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro. In order to get up to $1,000 in bill credits at Verizon, you'd need to have a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan. On top of that you'd also need to trade in any iPhone model in any condition. That's a pretty sweet deal.

iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals at T-Mobile

Over at T-Mobile, you have a few options to upgrade to the awesome new iPhone 15 Pro. You'd need to trade in an eligible device with the carrier, and have a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. The deal applies to both new and old customers. Choosing the Go5G Next plan comes with the added benefit that you're ready to upgrade to the latest iPhone every year, which is pretty cool.

iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals at Apple

Over at Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro is available with a solid $999 starting price. The company also offers the option of getting this device in monthly installments of $41.62 over a two-year period. If you have last year's iPhone 14 Pro and want to trade it in, Apple will give you up to $570 for it based on its state, specs, and so on.

Best Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max pre-order deals

The top-of-the-line model this year is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a device with a 6.7-inch display, a super fast A17 Pro chip and 4K video recording, to name a very few of the reasons you'll want to get this model right now.

iPhone 15 Pro Max pre-order deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has the iPhone 15 Pro Max listed for $1,200 for the smallest capacity, but it can cost up to $1,600. You'll also have to activate your phone straight away with either AT&T or Verizon, so keep that in mind. The retailer is offering some free subscriptions as a bonus. Last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to $600 off if it's in good condition.

iPhone 15 Pro Max pre-order deals at AT&T

AT&T is offering a solid deal for the iPhone 15 Pro Max as you can get it for as little as $5.56 per month if you trade in an eligible phone and open a line with an unlimited plan. The company is offering up to $1,000 in bill credits over a three-year period for traded-in devices with a value that exceeds $230. Traded in smartphones with a value between $130 and $230 will get you bill credits of $850, while devices with a smaller value will earn you $350 in credits.

iPhone 15 Pro Max pre-order deals at Apple

If you're set on getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple, you're going to have to shell out north of $1,199. You can also get this one in 24 installments of $49.95 if that's more ok with your budget. If you have last year's 14 Pro Max and want to trade it in, Apple will give you up to $650 for it, which will considerably lower your bill.

