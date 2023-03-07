So, if you're looking to pick up a new Apple smartphone and or if you already have one and want to protect it a little better, be sure to pick a screen protector from the list of excellent options we've compiled below.

While it might not boast the Dynamic Island that Apple added to the iPhone 14 Pro , the iPhone 14 is still going to be the most popular phone in the new lineup thanks to its great price.

Our final pick sees JETech appear again, but this time with a bit of a twist - its privacy screening option lets you install a protector that massively limits viewing angles on your phone, to ensure that people can't peek over your shoulder or across a desk and see what you're reading or looking at. It's invaluable for work phones.

Another great low-cost option comes from Ailun, which has also got a three-pack to offer up at a price that's almost hard to believe. These aren't the thinnest slabs of glass out there, but they'll get the job done and protect your iPhone 14's display happily, and it's hard to argue with that impressive price.

JETech is a growing name in the screen protector world - for quite a few years now it's been making super low-cost protectors that are nonetheless impressively solid in terms of build quality. This three-pack for the iPhone 14 is no exception, delivering good protection and multiple spares all for less than the cost of one protector from a competitor.

This is the most expensive screen protector on our list, and for many people it'll simply be too much to consider, but if you want the ultimate in protection, along with some great blue light filtering to keep your eyes safe from strain, this is a mighty impressive option. It costs a bomb but offers superb clarity and protection, and really is wafer thin.

If you were really attracted to the idea of a matt finish on your screen protector after seeing Zagg's offering, but want to keep your costs a whole lot lower, this option from SuperShieldz is way cheaper. That does mean its fit and quality aren't quite as impressive but, with two in the pack, you simply cannot sniff at the value it offers up.

You know Belkin's a good brand for iPhone 14 screen protectors because you can literally find its gadgets and protectors in Apple Stores around the world. Buying online is cheaper, though, as demonstrated by this very decent twin-pack of protectors that will keep your iPhone 14's screen pristine.

It's double the price of Spigen's protector, so Zagg is coming from behind on that front, but its protector offers something a little different in the form of a really nice matt finish. This won't be to everyone's taste, but those who like it will really like it, so if you're looking for a more textural and unique finish on your display, and especially want to reduce glare, this could be the ideal choice.

Spigen has long been one of our favourite options for screen protectors, and a big part of that comes down to how well-made its applicator is. This plastic frame makes applying the protector really quite simple. That does mean you have some wasteful plastic to recycle once you're done, but the protector itself is also really reliable and works a treat, so it's a great package at a good price.

How we picked the best iPhone 14 screen protectors

The screen protector market is as flooded as it's ever been, especially for a phone as popular as the iPhone 14, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to know a good option when you find it.

When we test screen protectors there are a few key criteria, with the top one being protection - if scratches and drops are covered, that's great, but we also need to know that our phone won't get any damage through the protector. Another factor is how thin and how smooth the surface is, to ensure that it doesn't leave your very nice smartphone feeling less than premium.

That's why Spigen comes out on top in our testing, with a protector that's really good at its job but also feels more expensive than it actually is. Excellent truly premium options from Zagg and Belkin show that you can find top quality, while Supershieldz and JETech round things out with great lower-cost choices.