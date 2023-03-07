While it might not boast the Dynamic Island that Apple added to the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 is still going to be the most popular phone in the new lineup thanks to its great price.

So, if you're looking to pick up a new Apple smartphone and or if you already have one and want to protect it a little better, be sure to pick a screen protector from the list of excellent options we've compiled below.

Our picks for the best iPhone 14 screen protectors 2023

Spigen Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Best Overall Excellent design This excellent screen protector is easy to install and feels really great under the hand, making it a great choice.

Very reasonable price

Nice and glossy

Spigen has long been one of our favourite options for screen protectors, and a big part of that comes down to how well-made its applicator is. This plastic frame makes applying the protector really quite simple.

That does mean you have some wasteful plastic to recycle once you're done, but the protector itself is also really reliable and works a treat, so it's a great package at a good price.

Zagg ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite for iPhone 14 Great option Ideal for matt finish Zagg nails it with a simple screen protector that works really well, with a matt finish that some people will fall in love with compared to glossy options.

Decent installation process

Nice and durable

It's double the price of Spigen's protector, so Zagg is coming from behind on that front, but its protector offers something a little different in the form of a really nice matt finish.

This won't be to everyone's taste, but those who like it will really like it, so if you're looking for a more textural and unique finish on your display, and especially want to reduce glare, this could be the ideal choice.

Belkin Belkin Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Good value Clean protection Belkin has a really solid screen protector to offer up, and a two-pack means it has some solid value, too.

Good protection

You know Belkin's a good brand for iPhone 14 screen protectors because you can literally find its gadgets and protectors in Apple Stores around the world.

Buying online is cheaper, though, as demonstrated by this very decent twin-pack of protectors that will keep your iPhone 14's screen pristine.

SuperShieldz Supershieldz Anti Glare Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Amazing value Matt options This very affordable twin-pack offers up a matt finish at a way lower price, albeit with lower quality materials.

Matt finish

Twin pack

If you were really attracted to the idea of a matt finish on your screen protector after seeing Zagg's offering, but want to keep your costs a whole lot lower, this option from SuperShieldz is way cheaper.

That does mean its fit and quality aren't quite as impressive but, with two in the pack, you simply cannot sniff at the value it offers up.

Whitestone Dome Glass Whitestone Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Premium option Perfect for repairs For those who have a slightly damaged iPhone 14 display already, this premium protector could be the perfect solution both for a small repair and to protect it moving forward.

Great protection

Easy to apply

This protector from Whitestone is a little unique, in that it's not just intended to protect your phone moving forward - it has a clever system that can fill in and hide some small cracks that might already be on your display as you apply it.

That means it's ideal if you want to cover up some minor damage while also adding new protection, and explains why it's a little pricey.

In summary

There are some great options for iPhone 14 screen protectors above, with all of the choices we've made providing seriously viable picks. We tend to default to a Spigen protector since they're incredibly reliable, hence why it's our top pick, but it's always nice to have a value-conscious option from SuperShieldz, too.