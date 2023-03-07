While it might not boast the Dynamic Island that Apple added to the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 is still going to be the most popular phone in the new lineup thanks to its great price.
So, if you're looking to pick up a new Apple smartphone and or if you already have one and want to protect it a little better, be sure to pick a screen protector from the list of excellent options we've compiled below.
Our picks for the best iPhone 14 screen protectors 2023
- Spigen
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14Best Overall
- Zagg
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite for iPhone 14Great option
- Belkin
Belkin Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14Good value
- SuperShieldz
Supershieldz Anti Glare Screen Protector for iPhone 14Amazing value
- Whitestone
Dome Glass Whitestone Screen Protector for iPhone 14Premium option
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14
Excellent design
This excellent screen protector is easy to install and feels really great under the hand, making it a great choice.
- Really easy to apply
- Very reasonable price
- Nice and glossy
- A lot of waste after fitting
Spigen has long been one of our favourite options for screen protectors, and a big part of that comes down to how well-made its applicator is. This plastic frame makes applying the protector really quite simple.
That does mean you have some wasteful plastic to recycle once you're done, but the protector itself is also really reliable and works a treat, so it's a great package at a good price.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite for iPhone 14
Ideal for matt finish
Zagg nails it with a simple screen protector that works really well, with a matt finish that some people will fall in love with compared to glossy options.
- Offers up a matt finish
- Decent installation process
- Nice and durable
- Quite expensive
It's double the price of Spigen's protector, so Zagg is coming from behind on that front, but its protector offers something a little different in the form of a really nice matt finish.
This won't be to everyone's taste, but those who like it will really like it, so if you're looking for a more textural and unique finish on your display, and especially want to reduce glare, this could be the ideal choice.
Belkin Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14
Clean protection
Belkin has a really solid screen protector to offer up, and a two-pack means it has some solid value, too.
- Twin-pack value
- Good protection
- Fiddly to align
You know Belkin's a good brand for iPhone 14 screen protectors because you can literally find its gadgets and protectors in Apple Stores around the world.
Buying online is cheaper, though, as demonstrated by this very decent twin-pack of protectors that will keep your iPhone 14's screen pristine.
Supershieldz Anti Glare Screen Protector for iPhone 14
Matt options
This very affordable twin-pack offers up a matt finish at a way lower price, albeit with lower quality materials.
- Superb price
- Matt finish
- Twin pack
- A bit lower-quality
If you were really attracted to the idea of a matt finish on your screen protector after seeing Zagg's offering, but want to keep your costs a whole lot lower, this option from SuperShieldz is way cheaper.
That does mean its fit and quality aren't quite as impressive but, with two in the pack, you simply cannot sniff at the value it offers up.
Dome Glass Whitestone Screen Protector for iPhone 14
Perfect for repairs
For those who have a slightly damaged iPhone 14 display already, this premium protector could be the perfect solution both for a small repair and to protect it moving forward.
- Can hide small cracks
- Great protection
- Easy to apply
- Quite expensive
This protector from Whitestone is a little unique, in that it's not just intended to protect your phone moving forward - it has a clever system that can fill in and hide some small cracks that might already be on your display as you apply it.
That means it's ideal if you want to cover up some minor damage while also adding new protection, and explains why it's a little pricey.
In summary
There are some great options for iPhone 14 screen protectors above, with all of the choices we've made providing seriously viable picks. We tend to default to a Spigen protector since they're incredibly reliable, hence why it's our top pick, but it's always nice to have a value-conscious option from SuperShieldz, too.
