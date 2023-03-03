The iPhone 14 Pro took its place at the very top of Apple's lineup of new iPhones in late 2022, and is indisputably an outstanding phone.
It's got power to spare, a superb display and introduces the new Dynamic Island, hugely upgrading how its selfie camera cutout looks and functions compared to the older notched designs.
If you're a new owner or looking to pick up a 14 Pro, you'll want a screen protector (and perhaps a case, too) to keep it pristine - after all, this might just be the best iPhone around. Here are our top choices for iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors.
Our choices for the best screen protectors for iPhone 14 Pro in 2023
- Spigen
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 ProBest Overall
- Zagg
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ iPhone 14 Pro screen protectorPremium option
- JETech
JETech Full Coverage Screen Protector for iPhone 14 ProBetter price
- ESR
ESR Armorite Screen Protector for iPhone 14 ProInteresting design
- dbrand
dbrand iPhone 14 Pro tempered glass screen protectorSleek protection
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro
Brilliant protection
This excellent option comes with a really reliable way to fit it to your iPhone, making for fewer wasteful missed applications.
- Really easy to apply
- Clear and scratch-resistant
- Great pricing
- Wasteful due to plastic
Spigen makes really reliably impressive screen protectors across a range of flagship devices, so it's no surprise to see that its option for the iPhone 14 Pro is so excellent. Tempered glass means you get scratch-resistant, shiny glass that feels almost like there's nothing there.
Best of all, it comes with a plastic applicator that makes it way easier to get centred on your phone. This means less worrying about applying the protector wrong, although it also makes for a bulkier package with a bit more waste at the end.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ iPhone 14 Pro screen protector
Impressive extras
If you have a slightly higher budget, this protector from Zagg packs in some nice extra features including blue light filtration, something that will bring quiet benefits.
- Extra features
- Well-fitted
- Blue light filtration
- Quite expensive
If you've ever found yourself looking at your phone with tired eyes, you might want to consider splashing out on a more expensive protector like this one from Zagg. It builds in blue light filtration, without compromising the colour-accuracy of your display.
This should help you with eye fatigue, even before you get onto the screen protection and how it'll help withstand scratches and nicks.
JETech Full Coverage Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro
Great budget option
If you're operating at a lower budget and want some backup protectors spare, this package from JETech could be ideal.
- Really good value
- Still tempered glass
- Spares for later
- More fiddly to apply
- Slightly harsher edges
Some of us don't want to break the bank for a screen protector, though, which is fair enough - rather, being able to pick up a pack of three like this for less than a tenner is really attractive.
While you don't get a fancy applicator and the protector's edges are slightly harsher, you can't sniff at the value offered by JETech here, at all. You'll have two spare protectors for when you do end up damaging your first one, too.
ESR Armorite Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro
Sleek and subtle
This protector has an interesting design compared to most, with rounded hidden edges that can make it really sleek.
- Rounded edges
- Much harder to spot
- No thicker than JETech's
- A little pricier
ESR offers something slightly unique with its protector for the iPhone 14 Pro - rounded, camouflaged edges that blend more naturally into the phone's small bezels to make for a protector that is far less obvious.
For those who really want to look like they're relaxed about damage, then, it could be perfect, since it's harder to spot from any distance. Beyond that, it's not hugely different to JETech's for a bit more money, although you do get an applicator.
dbrand iPhone 14 Pro tempered glass screen protector
A great protector
This excellent screen protector is really impressively designed to fit the entire display of the iPhone 14 Pro, with no gaps or spare room.
- Excellent fit
- Great customer service
- Comes with a spare
- Slightly challenging to apply
Our final pick goes to one of our favourite brands - dbrand, with its colourful marketing copy and undeniably high-quality designs. The protector is no exception, with really impressive degrees of fit and finish to make it a perfect pairing with the iPhone 14 Pro.
You get two in the pack to make sure you apply it right, which is a bit difficult in the absence of an applicator, but once it's on the glass is some of the best we've tried.
What you need to know
Every protector featured on our list would make a worthwhile choice for your iPhone 14 Pro, with the main variables just coming down to how many spares you'd like, and whether you want to have an easier time applying it to your phone.
At the top, we've got Spigen's excellent tempered glass option, which we think is perfect for most people thanks to its easy application and strong protection. However, for those who want to spend a good chunk less, JETech's three-pack has you covered too.
