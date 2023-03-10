Apple's biggest smartphone is the iPhone 14 Pro Max, a gargantuan slice of a phone that also boasts incredible battery life and some stunning specs.

It's a very expensive handset as a result of all the improvements that Apple has squeezed in, though, so anyone being smart will stick a screen protector on their new 14 Pro Max to keep it safe. Here are the best options we've found right now.

Our picks of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors in 2023

Spigen Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Best Overall A great choice This excellent protector from Spigen is easy to apply to your iPhone 14 Pro Max, and offers really excellent degrees of protection. Pros Easy to fit

Great protection

Fair price Cons Not much wrong See at Amazon

Spigen has a knack for producing excellent screen protectors across a wide range of devices, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is no exception.

You get a nice thin tempered glass protector that will keep your phone safe from all manner of nicks and bumps, and it also comes with a really good applicator to help you fit it properly.

Zagg ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Highest quality Amazing standards Zagg's screen protector is probably the most impressive you'll find out there right now, but it also has a price tag to match that quality. Pros Great fit and finish

Really nice glass Cons Expensive See at Amazon

If you want the best option on the market for a screen protector, and you don't particularly care about how much it costs, this choice from Zagg could be for you.

Its only real downside is an inflated price since it's basically as thin and as lovely under the fingers as you could possibly want from a glass screen protector.

amFilm amFilm OneTouch Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Good value A great price amFilm offers up a great package for those looking to cut their costs as much as possible, with solid quality despite that price. Pros Really affordable

Solid quality

Two-pack Cons Can't match more expensive options See at Amazon

If you're more concerned with keeping your costs low after splashing out on an undeniably expensive iPhone in the form of the 14 Pro Max, this could be a great pick.

You get two screen protectors in the bundle, so you've got a backup in case anything goes wrong, and despite the cost, you still get a frame to help you align it correctly.

Zagg ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Great idea Ideal for privacy One way to get a new feature from a screen protector is with a privacy shield like this one. Pros Good protection

Privacy screen works well Cons Pricy

Dims display See at Amazon

If your iPhone 14 Pro Max is a work phone, or if you're simply someone who appreciates being able to rely on your privacy even in public, this Zagg protector offers a neat twist.

It stops people from being able to see what's on your screen at almost any angle other than front-on, which is really handy, in addition to its great protection. It does slightly dim your screen, though, we've found.

Ailun Ailun Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Budget privacy A useful alternative If you like the idea of a privacy screen but have a lower budget, this is a real option. Pros Affordable price

Effective privacy Cons Really dims display

Not very subtle See at Amazon

If you look at the Zagg privacy screen we've included above and thought it looked cool but don't want to spend that level of money, Ailun has a budget alternative in this twin-pack.

It's less subtle and blocks views more aggressively due to its budget-friendly pricing, but this very much gets the job done and will keep your screen private easily.

What you need to know

Spigen takes our top spot - it's the best marriage of build quality and price, giving you a really excellent screen protector that doesn't break the bank. There are solid options at lower prices, of course, and you've also got a couple of privacy-enhancing protectors if you're fussed about that.