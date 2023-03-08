After a few years making smaller smartphones, Apple returned to the old ways in 2022 by launching the iPhone 14 Plus, a jumbo-sized version of the iPhone.

So, if you've just picked up the larger phone that some might call the best iPhone out there right now, you may want to be confident in its durability - a screen protector is a must-have. Here are our top picks for you.

Our picks of the best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors in 2023

Zagg ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus Best Overall Top protection Zagg's excellent screen protector is undeniably pricey, but will keep your display completely pristine. Pros Superb build quality

Impressively thin Cons Overly expensive See at Amazon

A great screen protector from Zagg tops out our list, although its price has been steadily rising since launch in a manner that might lead you to other avenues.

Still, judged on its merits this is a great protector that comes with a fairly straightforward application kit that should help you align it right. It's thin and protective, and gets the job done perfectly.

Spigen Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus Easy application Simple and protective An excellent protector with a very fair price and probably the best application experience out there. Pros Great protection

Easy to apply

Good price Cons Some plastic waste See at Amazon

If you've had trouble in the past with applying screen protectors and finding you've aligned them wrong, this Spigen option is for you.

Its excellent applicator makes things really easy and reduces the risk of waste significantly (although it's all plastic so is some bulky waste in and of itself).

Belkin Belkin Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus Solid option A reasonable alternative A great screen protector that is a little fiddly to apply but will add a welcome layer of protection. Pros Good protection

Decent pricing Cons Fiddly to apply See at Amazon

If you're fine just using stickers to guide yourself instead of actual plastic braces or frames, then you'll be comfortable applying this good protector from Belkin.

This is a brand trusted enough by Apple to get its protectors sold in Apple Stores, so it's reliably going to be able to protect your iPhone 14 Plus from harm.

Supershieldz SuperShieldz Tempered Glass iPhone 14 Plus screen protector Good value Two for one For those who want a lot of bang for their buck, this twin-pack is aggressively priced and therefore hard to ignore. Pros Solid protection

Great price Cons Not the highest durability See at Amazon

Many of us are less concerned with fancy features and application helpers than we are with good value - which is what makes this pack from Supershieldz really attractive, given its super-impressive price.

You get two protectors in the pack and while they're not quite as slick and slim as others above, they'll still get the job done and protect your iPhone 14 Plus.

In summary

As always in the world of tech, you could spend a lot on a screen protector if you're motivated to find the slimmest but most protective option out there. We think this is probably provided by Zagg, but if you're happy to save a chunk of cash there are cheaper options for you to consider.