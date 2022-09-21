With every new iPhone model comes a fresh wave of cases and covers, and for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, that's no different. There's a plethora of options out there from a multitude of different companies. And they've arguably never been more important.

As buyers tend to keep their phones for longer - and spend more money on them than before - protecting that investment and ensuring it gets through its 2-3 years of service (or even longer) is virtually a necessity. Trying to make sense of all the options available can be something of a challenge though. So in this guide, we'll show you some of our favourites.

Whether you're after a simple designer-brand number, a leather wallet, a protective shell or one that compliments the design of your phone the best, our pick of options covers them all. We've tested a number of different cases already, and will continue to add to this list as we try more and bringing you the best of what's available.

It's worth noting, all of the following are generally available for all models in the iPhone 14 series; that includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Our Top Pick: Best iPhone 14/14 Pro Case

Pocket-lint Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe 1. Best overall Leader of the pack With a lovely soft-touch finish, a plethora of colour options and MagSafe support you get a great blend of features and benefits with the official Apple case. Pros Lots of colours to choose from

Lovely soft finish

Great fit Cons Quite pricey

Some other cases offer better protection $49 at Amazon

As we've found for a number of years now, likely the best case for most people buying the new iPhone 14 series is Apple's own Silicone Case with MagSafe.

It fits like a glove, and has a really nice soft-touch texture to the silicone back which makes it a pleasure to hold. Plus, Apple sells it in a wide range of stunning colours. The lilac pictured looks fantastic on the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro.

The Silicone material offers effective shock absorption for most daily impact, and the MagSafe compatibility means it'll stick to your iPhone like glue, and allow you to use external MagSafe accessories and chargers.

Apple iPhone 14 series cases we also recommend

While we have our all-round favourite, there may be other cases that suit you better. If you need something a bit more budget-friendly, more durable, thinner or just something a bit more exciting looking, you'll find other great options below.

Pocket-lint Incipio Duo 2. Premium pick Dual layer protection With its dual hard-shell and soft silicone design you get great impact resistance without adding lots of bulk. Pros Dual material design for effective protection

MagSafe support Cons Limited colour options $14 at Amazon

Incipio's Duo range is one of the company's best-selling options for a simple reason: you get protection without adding unreasonable heft to the device. It's been around for a while through various iterations, and is back for the iPhone 14 range.

The Duo combines a hard exterior shell with an internal silicone layer to ensure you get the shock absorption and hard-shell armour.

As an added bonus, you get MagSafe support with the latest range for iPhone 14 Pro, so it'll not only snap securely on to your phone, but you can snap additional MagSafe accessories on the back.

Pocket-lint Casetify Bounce 3. Best for corner protection Big impact absorption Casetify's new Bounce design offers really effective impact protection and absorption at the corners and comes in a lot of different designs. Pros Lots of corner protection

Snug and precise fit

MagSafe support Cons It's very expensive $92 at Amazon

Casetify has made a name for itself by offering thousands of different designs and styles of case for iPhones over the years. Its introduction of 'Bounce' in 2022 means you still get that, but with a lot more protection at the corners.

The case fits snugly, but has protruding impact-absorbing bumpers on all four corners so that if you drop it, it's going to absorb that energy and ensure the phone isn't damaged.

Add that to the countless number of design options available, and the inclusion of MagSafe, and you have a very attractive proposition. It's expensive but worth it.

Pocket-lint Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 4. Best for thinness Ultrathin and MagSafe, in one If you've been looking for an ultrathin MagSafe compatible carbon fibre-like case, look no further. Pitaka has the answer. Pros Really thin/lightweight design

Nice grippy but soft texture

MagSafe support Cons It's expensive

Some will find the design a bit plain $60 at Amazon

There's lots to love about Pitaka's MagEZ Case 3 for iPhone 14 series, but the biggest thing is its super thin profile. It's a case that even people who hate cases would tolerate, adding very little bulk at all to the phone, while still offering fairly decent impact protection.

The case's lightweight, but sturdy build, is thanks to the recycled aramid fibre construction which gives it that look of carbon fibre. It's subtle and attractive at the same time. And there's a generous protrusion around the cameras to ensure they're not easily damaged if the phone is dropped.

What's perhaps most surprising is that a case this thin also has MagSafe support, giving you an extra bit of reassurance that it won't drop off the phone, and means you can keep using all your other MagSafe accessories while it's on your phone. It is quite pricey though.

Pocket-lint Mous Limitless 5.0 5. Best for drop protection Ultimate drop protection If you're after a good looking case with very good impact protection, Mous' Limitless range is definitely one to consider. Pros Range of attractive backplates

Very good impact resistance

Fits really snugly Cons Not much in the way of colour $61 at Amazon

There's a chance that if you've ever watched YouTube, you've seen videos of Mous cases being dropped out of helicopters and all sorts. The reason for it is that the case offers really good impact resistance thanks to its construction.

The edges are filled with something called AiroShock which absorbs impact, while the exterior of the case has a rigid feel to it and has raised edges around all the important parts of your phone.

It comes with the walnut backplate (featured), plus bamboo, black leather, aramid fibre, speckled fabric and a white, pearlescent finish.

Pocket-lint Dbrand Grip (iPhone 14) 6. Best for grippyness The Dbrand Grip is - as the name suggests - grippy. It fits really well and has your choice of custom skin on the back. Pros Grippy, protective edges

Lots of designs to choose from

Durable and precise fit Cons Expensive

Skin isn't always precisely fit $55 at Dbrand

Dbrand is most well-known for its smartphone skins, but it also makes really good phone cases with a focus on one thing: grippyness. The Dbrand Grip features microscopic holes and texture to make it "impossible to drop" (their words, not ours).

The buttons are really nice and clicky, and the edges drop on the sides to make it easier to use your phone screen, while also providing an edge that protrudes around the corners and cameras to protect those if you do drop it.

Of course, being Dbrand, it also has the company's iconic designs on the back and you get to choose which skin design goes on the back, choosing from any of the usual offerings or limited-time patterns that are on sale when you buy it.

Pocket-lint Torro Leather Folio Case 7. Best for leather Great leather wallet case Torro has built a reputation for making affordable, good quality leather wallet cases. And it's back in 2022 with another well-designed, useful option. Pros Multiple leather colour options

Incorporates wallet/card holders

Magnetic closing Cons Leather wallets hard to hold open one-handed $38 at Amazon

Torro has been making great leather wallet cases for years, and selling them at relatively affordable prices. For the iPhone 14 Pro it's back with another folio, and this one cleverly uses magnets to keep it shut. No more elastic band getting in the way.

The Torro Leather Folio case is covered in full grain leather, and comes in seven different colours (Burgundy pictured). There's the classic black leather with red stitching option too, as well as the usual tan and dark brown, plus green, blue and teal versions.

There are slots for three cards, and a space for holding cash within the cover. It also has MagSafe support this year, making it even more convenient than ever.

Pocket-lint totallee Thin Case 8. Best for ultra thinness Minimal, super-slim case If you just want a plain, minimalist, super-slim case to scratch-proof your phone, this is the one. It's soft, matte and lovely to touch. Pros Super slim design

Really lightweight

Minimalist design Cons Very little impact protection

No MagSafe $18 at Amazon

For some, the only purpose of a case is to stop their precious phone from being scratched and doing so with as little additional bulk as possible. That's where Totallee comes in with its minimalist, super slim cases.

It adds almost no bulk at all and offers an incredibly thin layer of scratch protection around the sides and on the back of the phone. (For the screen, the company also offers glass screen protectors).

The Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Pro case comes in a number of different colours and finishes, but we like the matter, semi-opaque white model the best. It's not transparent, but it lets enough light through that it takes on the colour of the phone when it catches the light.

There's no MagSafe, but adding that would make the case thicker, and take away its biggest selling point.

Pocket-lint Kate Spade protective hardshell case 9. Best for design Glitter and sparkles Kate Spade offers some really attractive, eye-catching designs, including the pictured glitter effect. Pros Eye catching design

Good impact resistance around the edges

Great, secure fit Cons Design won't be to everyone's taste $63 at Amazon

For the most part, the Kate Spade protective hardshell case is the same as the Coach protective case, and offers a similar overall design and material build. Where it's different is in the actual designs available.

We love the eye-catching glittery look of the option photographed, and we're sure it'll appeal to a lot of buyers. What's more, looking inside the edges of the case, Kate Spade's team opted for a really shock absorband internal material to help with daily bumps and scrapes.

How to choose an iPhone 14 case

Picking a case isn't always easy. There are so many factors to consider when looking at the best way to accessorise your iPhone 14. We try to answer some of your biggest questions below:

Do iPhone 13 cases fit the iPhone 14?

This is a slightly complicated one, but the short answer is: no. Sadly, despite being mostly the same dimensions and size, the iPhone 14 buttons have been repositioned on the sides, which means that any button covers or holes won't be in the right place if you try to use an iPhone 13 case on the iPhone 14. The 14 is also slightly thicker, but only by a fraction of inches.

Do iPhone 14 cases fit the iPhone 14 Pro?

Again, sadly not. You can't just buy an iPhone 14 case and hope it fits the Pro. This is due to the camera hump on the back being considerably larger and needing a bigger cutout. None of your older 'Pro' model cases will fit either.

How much drop protection do you need?

This is certainly worth considering. You might be very careful with your phones, and mostly keep it on your desk at home, and rarely have it out in the open. For you, drop protection might not be absolutely necessarily. But if you're out and about, and have been known to drop or bang your phone against things, it's definitely worth looking at a durable, shock-absorbant case.

Do you use MagSafe?

As MagSafe enters its third generation of iPhone, there are more accessory options than ever for MagSafe. So if you see yourself using something like Apple's MagSafe Wallet, or a MagSafe PopSocket, or even a MagSafe charger, you're best getting a case that also includes support and has the built-in magnets. Thankfully, in 2022, there are more MagSafe compatible cases than ever. They might cost more, but they're worth it if you like using the feature. The good news is that it doesn't necessarily mean a chunkier case anymore.

What materials do you like?

Some materials look and feel nicer than others and - like a lot of things - this is entirely a matter of personal preference. Some absolutely love natural materials like leather or wood, others prefer the harder plastic shell with a slightly rough finish, or maybe you love the softer matter silicone.

Is your iPhone your wallet too?

If not, and you still like to carry around cards and cash with you, you can potentially reduce the number of items in your pocket by getting a wallet/folio style case, or a case with a card/cash compartment built into the back. If you're one of those who uses Apple Pay everywhere, and don't need a wallet at all, obviously you don't need a wallet-style case.