The Apple iPhone 12 reintroduced the gorgeous flat-backed design to the iPhone world, reminiscent of the iPhone 4, but these angular edges can make dropping the phone a terrifying prospect. You'll certainly want to pair your iPhone with a sturdy case in order to protect it.

Whether you want one that has support for MagSafe and snaps onto the back of your phone, or something with a more traditional approach, there's a bewildering amount of choice out there.

Either way, we've tested and assessed a huge range of cases for the iPhone 12 range. We've fitted them, used them for weeks at a time and compared their build quality, weight and impact protection, along with the all-important styling, in an effort to work out which are the best choices.

We've collected together some of the top options available, right here in this list.

Best iPhone 12 cases

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe 1. Best iPhone 12 case overall Ideal selection A superb in-house case from Apple that's difficult to look past. Pros Great range of colours

Fits like a glove

Not too chunky Cons A bit expensive

As is often the case, the case that will suit most people the best for the iPhone 12 is Apple's own soft case - although it's far from the most affordable option.

It fits perfectly, and the soft silicone finish is great to grip. Plus, you've got MagSafe on board in case you decide to pick up a snap-on magnetic accessory later.

Totallee 2. Best transparent iPhone 12 case Slim profile A superb, near-transparent case that offers really solid protection and lets you retain some of the phone's finish. Pros Really thin

Solid protection

Shows off your colour choice Cons Obviously a bit plain

For many people, the top priority is just getting a case that's as thin as possible, to protect from superficial damage without covering up the phone too much or making it too thick.

Totallee has the best of the bunch in that section, with wafer-thin, tight-fitting cases that have really impressed us.

We particularly like this clear version, which makes sure that your phone looks as good as it should.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe 3. Best clear MagSafe iPhone 12 case See clearly For a clear case with MagSafe, this is a great bet. Pros MagSafe compliant

Clean design Cons Divisive design

If you're taken with MagSafe, and want it in your case, but also want the colour of phone you chose to shine through, you might think about this clear case from Apple.

It's much like those for previous versions of the iPhone, with an obvious exception - those MagSafe magnets give it a funky, patterned look on the back. It won't be to everyone's taste, but it'll get the job done.

Spigen Mag Armor 4. Best tough iPhone 12 case Best for protection A superb case that cannily supports MagSafe while maintaining outstanding protection. Pros Really great protection

MagSafe compatible Cons Slightly chunky

It's taken a little bit of time for third-party cases to catch up with Apple's surprise reinvention of MagSafe, but Spigen's got a really great case here.

It's nice and matte black, with really solid drop protection and bumpers, but most importantly packs those magnetic coils to ensure that your MagSafe accessories and charger will work perfectly.

15:21 5. Best sustainable iPhone 12 case An alternative look For something a bit different, we love the look and feel of this cork case. Pros Beautiful texture

Ecologically friendly

Unique design Cons Minimal protection

For a step away from the mainstream, we're really taken with this handsome cork case, designed and made in Sweden and sensibly sourced to make sure that you can feel good about how your phone case was made.

It gives your phone a nice rustic look, and is soft to the touch, while it also adds impressively little bulk and clips on and off more easily than almost any other case we've tried.

It's a great choice for something a little less corporate in nature.

How to choose an iPhone 12 cases

Choosing a case for your new iPhone (or replacing an old or broken case) can feel like almost as big a decision as choosing the phone in the first place - it'll make such an impact on what the handset looks and feels like, after all. Here are some of the key questions to ask yourself before you pick a case.

What sort of look do you want?

The design of a case is really important, in our mind, but that might not be the case for you - it's all up to personal taste. After all, you might prefer a clear case so that your phone can actually be recognised, or you might instead opt for a more colourful or unique design. Whatever your approach, it's worth thinking about this as you check out the different options.

How much protection do you need?

Related to a case's design is how much protection it offers - and how much you need will be down to your own experience. Do you drop your phone often? Are the floors in your home largely hard and liable to damage a dropped item? You can check out how much a manufacturer rates its case for protection on almost all product pages, and see how high you can drop it from without fear, so definitely think about this if you know you're a little clumsy.

Are you going to use MagSafe?

Apple introduced the new MagSafe system with the iPhone 12, and it makes wireless charging even more reliable - but not every case is thin enough, or contains the right magnets, to work with the system. It's well worth your time to check on the product page whether it'll be able to stick to a charging puck, as this might be something you'll want down the line.

What's your budget?

Of course, as with any other tech accessory, your budget is the final but maybe the most important factor. If you're looking at Apple's own cases but know you can't afford them, you could find a less expensive option that looks pretty similar, although the quality likely won't match them. There are loads of options at different price points, so figure out your budget and you shouldn't have a significant issue finding a case to fit it.