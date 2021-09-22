There are fewer choices when it comes to tablets compared to smartphones, but there are still a number of decisions to be made. If you are reading this, it's likely you have already decided on Apple, and you are now trying to figure out which iPad is the right one for you and which model fits into how much you want to spend and what you would predominantly like to do with it.

Apple offers a number of iPad options ranging from 8.3-inches to 12.9-inches in screen size and I have reviewed all of Apple's current iPad options and used the older models too. Some of the older models are still available at a number of retailers, despite being discontinued by Apple itself, and you can normally get them for a decent price too. If you want all the detailed reviews on each model, as well as more in depth features on how the latest iPads compare to their predecessors or each other, you can head to our Apple hub to read all our separate features. Here though, I've complied my best iPad recommendations based on my experience with them, and what I use each model for. I've picked the best iPad overall, the best iPad for productivity and even the best value iPad option to help with your iPad purchasing decision.

Best iPad: Our top picks

It depends on what you are looking for from your tablet as to which iPad model is best for you. With that in mind, here's a run down of all the current iPads in Apple's portfolio and why you might choose them depending on what you are looking for.

Pocket-lint Apple iPad Air (2022) 1. Best iPad overall A perfect combination of power and portability $560 $600 Save $40 The Apple iPad Air (2022) opts for Touch ID over Face ID but within the power button at the top like the iPad mini and iPad (10th generation), offering a design in line with the more expensive Pro models. It has an M1 chip under its hood and 5G, plus it is compatible with the second generation and USB-C Apple Pencils, like the iPad Pro models. It's my choice for the best iPad overall because it not only delivers plenty of features and excellent portability, but there's a lot of power here too. Storage 64 / 256GB CPU Apple M1 chip Battery Up to 10 hours, USB-C Measurements 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm, 461g Colors Blue, Purple, Pink, Starlight, Space Grey Pros Excellent performance

Improved front-facing camera

Apple Pencil support (2nd Gen and USB-C) Cons No Face ID

Storage limited to 256GB

Rear camera isn't great $560 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $599 at Apple

The Apple iPad Air (5th generation) sits between the iPad Pro 11 and the cheaper iPad (10th generation) in the iPad line-up. Its design is the same as its predecessor and it sees Touch ID placed within the power button at the top and uniform bezels around the 10.9-inch display. The screen is the same size as the iPad (10th generation) but with a few additional features like an anti-reflective coating and a wider colour gamut, both of which do make a difference in everyday use. It misses out on the ProMotion technology found in the Pro models, but this isn't something you really notice in practice unless you are using this tablet predominantly for gaming. Overall, there's an excellent display here and one that is perfect for working, watching and surfing.

The colour options of the iPad Air (2022) are a little more muted compared to the iPad (10th generation) options making it a bit more serious overall, and there's an M1 chip under the hood, which is a huge power boost over the Air's predecessor that puts it in line with the 2021 iPad Pro models. The iPad Air comes with Apple Pencil (second gen), Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Apple Smart Keyboard support, making it a brilliant productivity tablet. There is a 12-megapixel rear camera like the iPad Pro, though it doesn't have the secondary ultrawide lens that the Pro has. You'll find a 12-megapixel front camera too though, which is a bump from its predecessor, allowing for support of some features like 'Center Stage.' There are also two speakers, up to 256GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery, which is charged via USB-C. There are also 5G capabilities if you want them. Overall, the iPad Air is a fantastic all-rounder tablet, offering enough power to use it for heavier duty tasks, but excellent portability too, making it my choice for the best iPad overall.

Pocket-lint Apple iPad (2022) 2. Best iPad for everyday use Perfect iPad for families $399 $449 Save $50 The Apple iPad (10th generation) has a processor bump compared to the iPad (9th generation), as well as the same design as the iPad Air, ditching the home button and moving Touch ID into the power button. It is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil (USB-C), and there is a repositioned front camera. For the everyday tablet, it's a perfect option. Storage 64 / 256GB CPU Apple A14 Bionic Battery Up to 10 hours, USB-C Measurements 248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm, 477g Colors Yellow, Blue, Pink, Silver Pros Lovely design and display

Solid performance

Logical front camera position Cons No anti-reflective or fully laminated display

No Stage Manager support

Base storage still 64GB $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $449 at Apple

The Apple iPad (10th generation) offers a complete redesign compared to the entry-level 9th generation model and its predecessor. Now, almost identical to the iPad Air, the iPad (10th generation) has Touch ID built into the power button at the top of the display, allowing for uniformed bezels around the screen and a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) display within a very similar footprint (248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm, 477g) to the 2021 model. There's still no fully laminated display or anti-reflective coating like the iPad Air - the latter of which is apparent in use - but the iPad (10th generation) does feature True Tone technology whilst also making a move to USB-C and upgrading the chip under its hood to the A15 Bionic. The battery stays the same as the 2021 model, but the colour options are more striking, with brighter and bolder options including Silver, Blue, Pink and Yellow.

It is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil - which you need an adapter to charge now - but it is also compatible with the newer Apple Pencil (USB-C), which some will find a better option. The iPad (10th generation) also repositions the front camera to the right edge when being held vertically. Aside from that, it doesn't have all the technology of the iPad Air, or the iPad Pro models, but with up to 256GB of storage, 5G capabilities if you want them, and a really lovely new design, it's hands down my pick for the best everyday tablet within the iPad portfolio. It's also a brilliant option for those after a family tablet.

​​

Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) 3. Best iPad for display An absolute powerhouse of a tablet with a stunning display $1049 $1099 Save $50 The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is the most expensive iPad available, as well as the most powerful alongside the 11-inch model. Launched in October 2022, this model is for those that want to treat their tablet more like a computer. It offers the same hardware as the 11-inch model but in a larger size and with a superb Mini-LED display. It's the tablet you'll want if you're after the biggest and best display out there, with plenty of power to boot. Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB CPU Apple M2 chip Battery Up to 10 hours, USB-C Measurements 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm, 682g Colors Space Gray, Silver Pros Stunning Mini-LED display

Huge amounts of power from M2 chip

Easy to use Cons Very expensive

Front camera should have moved

Battery life not exceptional $1049 at Amazon $1099 at Best Buy $1099 at Apple

In 2018, the iPad Pro 12.9 delivered a complete design overhaul with slimmer bezels, no Touch ID home button and flatter edges. This new design - available in Space Grey and Silver - allowed the 12.9 model to reduce in size (280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm) compared to the old 12.9 model, despite offering the same size 12.9-inch, 2732 x 2048 pixel resolution display and the 2022 model continues with this design, as did the 2021 model. An XDR display was introduced in 2021 though, which continues on the latest model, and it's absolutely glorious in use, whether watching movies or working. The 2022 iPad Pro 12.9-inch also offers an M2 processor - like the 11-inch model and the latest MacBook Air models - and it also comes with a feature called Apple Pencil hover and support for Wi-Fi 6E so there's more than meets the eye. The same front camera from the 2021 model is on board, along with up to 2TB of storage, a choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM, Thunderbolt/USB 4 for charging in and out, up to 10 hours of battery and 5G capabilities in the Wi-Fi and Cellular models. The rear camera remains the same as the 2021 model and Face ID is on board again too.

The iPad Pro 12.9 is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro 12.9 and charges wirelessly when attached, and it is also compatible with the Apple Pencil (USB-C) which goes into sleep mode when attached to the side of the iPad Pro 12.9. Like the Magic Keyboard, the Apple Pencil is still sold separately, making this one pricey tablet. It's also pretty heavy on its own at 682g, but especially when the Magic Keyboard is attached, weighing pretty much the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air. If you are after everything Apple has to offer in the biggest possible format, as well as performance in abundance and a stunning display, the iPad Pro 12.9 is the one you'll want.

​​

Pocket-lint Apple iPad Mini (2021) 4. Best iPad for portability Superb choice for entertainment on the go $400 $499 Save $99 The Apple iPad mini (2021) is basically a mini version of the iPad Air (2022) - while also adding a number of upgrades when it comes to hardware, including processor and front camera. It is compatible with the second generation of Apple Pencil, like the iPad Air (2022) and it's fantastic for portability. A great option if you're in the market for a small form factor tablet. Storage 64 / 256GB CPU A15 chip Battery Up to 10 hours, USB-C Measurements 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm, 293g Colors Space Grey, Pink, Purple, Starlight Pros Small form-factor with big display

Touch ID in power button

5G connectivity Cons No MagSafe charging

No Face ID facial recognition

No ProMotion (120Hz screen refresh rate) $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $499 at Apple

The Apple iPad mini 6 features a complete redesign compared to its predecessor, matching that of the iPad Air (2022) - which sits at the top of Pocket-lint's best iPad list - with uniform bezels around the display, flat edges and Touch ID placed in the power button at the top. The design is excellent, while the compact and portable build means you get a tablet powerhouse that is easily transportable and there are numerous hardware upgrades over the iPad mini 5 too. The iPad mini 6 runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which is a step up from the iPad (9th gen) that runs on the A13, and while it is a step-down from the iPad Air (2022), there are no problems with performance here. There's also around a 10-hour battery life, with charging taking place via USB-C, up to 256GB of storage, and you'll find 5G capabilities as an option too.

Elsewhere, like the iPad Air, the iPad mini 6 offers True Tone technology and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) compatibility. It also has the sharpest display of all the iPads available with a 326ppi pixel density across its 8.3-inch screen for a superb viewing experience. Compared to the older iPad mini 5, the iPad mini 6 also has an upgraded front camera, moving from 7-megapixels to 12-megapixels, which is the same as the iPad Air (2022) and it delivers the 'Center Stage' feature. Overall, it's an exceptional little tablet that is perfect for portability.

Pocket-lint Apple iPad (2021) 5. Best iPad for value Great budget option for solid user-experience $249 $329 Save $80 The Apple iPad (9th generation) offers much the same design as its predecessor. It has support for Apple Pencil (first generation only), Apple's Smart Keyboard and it is significantly cheaper than the iPad Pro models, as well as cheaper than the iPad Air. It's the entry-level iPad and great for those on a budget. Storage 64 / 256GB CPU A13 Bionic Battery Up to 10 hours Measurements 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5mm, 487g Colors Space Grey, Silver Pros Upgraded front camera

Robust design

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) support Cons Dated design

No touch-to-wake screen

Still charges with Lightning $249 at Amazon $330 at Best Buy $329 at Apple (US)

The 2021 standard iPad sticks to much the same design as its predecessor with a larger 10.2-inch, 2160 x 1620 pixel resolution display compared to the iPad 9.7. It's been succeeded by the 10th generation model - which sits at number two on our list and has a larger screen again - but it remains in the line as the entry-point to iPad, measuring 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5mm and weighing 487g. Touch ID is on board in the home button below the screen, as it was on the 8th generation model, so it's a slightly dated design now and there is no fully laminated display or anti-reflective coating like the iPad Air, though it does offer True Tone technology and it still offers a great experience.

The processor sees a bump to the A13 Bionic chip compared to the A12 in the 2020 model, and there is support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, like the iPad Air. It is compatible with the first generation of Apple Pencil too, as the older model was, though not the new Apple Pencil (USB-C). Colour options have reduced to only Silver and Space Grey too, ditching the Gold. There is up to 256GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life, which is charged via Lightning rather than USB-C like some of the newer models. You'll also find an 8-megapixel rear camera and 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle front snapper on this iPad, with the latter allowing for the 'Center Stage' feature first introduced on the iPad Pro (2021) - so it might look dated, but it offers many of the same features and user experience. If you're looking for an iPad on a budget, and you're not too worried about the latest design, this is a great model to consider.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) 6. Best iPad for lightweight laptop replacement Portable and mighty powerful The Apple iPad Pro 11 (2022) is one of the most powerful iPads available. It comes with super-slim bezels, Face ID and excellent specs including Apple's M2 processor and 5G. It offers support for the second-gen Apple Pencil - and the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and it offers all the latest features in a more compact format than the 12.9 model. This model is all about power in a portable format. Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512G / 1TB / 2TB CPU Apple M2 Battery Up to 10 hours Measurements 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm , 466g Colors Space Grey, Silver Pros Lightweight, slim and portable

Great sound from the four speaker system

Superb performance Cons No Mini-LED display

Expensive

Battery life could be better $799 at Best Buy $799 at Apple

The iPad Pro 11 succeeded the iPad Pro 10.5 with a completely new design in 2018 that was then refreshed in 2020, in 2021 and again in 2022. It ditches Touch ID for Face ID and squares off the aluminium edges for a more refined design, like the iPad Air and iPad mini, though colour options are more serious with just Silver and Space Grey on offer. The 11-inch model has a 2388 x 1668 pixel resolution display with ProMotion within its super slim 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm build, which weighs only slightly more than the iPad Air at 466g. Despite offering a lovely screen however, it isn't Mini-LED like the larger 12.9-inch model, which is why this model is slightly lower down our list. It is still an excellent display though, so don't be too put-off by that single specification.

Under the hood is the M2 processor, which is the same as what you'll find in the MacBook Air (2022), so it's pretty powerful and a step up from the M1 chip found in the 2021 iPad Pro models and iPad Air. It also comes in a choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage, and there's 5G connectivity too for those that want it. The front camera on the iPad Pro 11 is the same as its predecessor, with the 'Center Stage' feature that sees the camera track and follow you around the room, among other things. The battery is the same too, at up to 10 hours, like all iPads. There is a feature called Apple Pencil hover on the 2022 model though like the larger iPad Pro, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E, compatibility with the second-generation of the Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Thunderbolt/USB 4, allowing for faster data transfer. If you're looking for an iPad to serve as a laptop replacement but remain lightweight, the iPad Pro 11-inch is a great option.

The bottom line: Which model is the best iPad?

I picked the iPad Air as the best iPad overall for this list because it not only offers a serious amount of power for a tablet, but it is lightweight and portable too, making it a great all-rounder. If you want the best iPad Apple has to offer though, that's the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, while the best iPad for those on a budget is by far the iPad (9th generation), which although it has a dated design, it is still more than capable.

How do the iPad models differ?

There are four ranges within Apple's iPad line-up consisting of the iPad mini, the iPad, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro. The iPad mini was first introduced in 2012, and it is now in its 6th generation with the latest iPad mini having launched in 2021. There are a number of rumours surrounding the iPad mini 7, though it is currently unclear when it might appear. The standard iPad first launched in 2010, and it looks remarkably different now - check out our iPad history feature to see how much it has changed over the years. The latest model is the 10th generation, and it launched in 2022, though this model is sold alongside the 9th generation model from 2021.

The iPad Air first launched in 2013 with the latest model being the 5th generation, arriving in 2022. It's also changed quite a bit since the first device of its category, though it is now very similar to the standard iPad, which got a redesign in 2022.

Lastly, the iPad Pro model first launched in 2015 with Apple launching the 12.9-inch model first. It followed this up with a 9.7-inch model in 2016. We're now in the 6th generation of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model and the iPad 11-inch model, which has seen its screen size expand over the years, but its footprint remains largely the same.

How did I choose these best iPad picks?

I've used all the iPad models on this list extensively, so I have experience with all of them. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch is my go-to tablet for when I am working on the move and I don't want to bring my laptop with me, though it is big and heavy and the iPad Air is almost as powerful, but it is lighter and cheaper, so that's why it made the top of this best iPad list. You'll get a very similar experience across all iPad models thanks to iPadOS and while there are a few extra features on the iPad Pro models and the iPad Air, the standard iPad (10th generation) is a superb tablet for its price, and it's the one we use consistently as a family. All the iPads on this list have a place. They are all great in their own way, and they will all be the perfect choice for someone depending on what you want or need from your tablet.

What should you consider when choosing the right iPad for you?

There are a few things to consider when choosing the right iPad model for you. Firstly, what will you be doing on your tablet? If the answer is predominantly watching films or browsing the internet, then the iPad mini, iPad (10th generation) or iPad (9th generation) are all more than capable of that. If you plan to do work, or you plan to use your iPad for gaming, you would be better to consider the iPad Air or iPad Pro models. For those that will be using their iPad for drawing or doing more intense graphical work, for example, it's the iPad Pro you'll want. You'll also need to consider budget, as the iPad Pro models are expensive - very expensive - so it might be that the iPad Air can meet your needs and save you money, and the same might be able to be said for the iPad (10th generation) too. Lastly, remember that none of the iPads on this list come with accessories. You'll therefore need to buy a keyboard case separately for the iPad Pro models for example, or just a case in general for the iPad (10th generation) for example.