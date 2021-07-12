No matter if you went for the sizable 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or the slightly more portable iPad Pro 11, there's no question that they're some of the very best tablets you can buy - especially since they now have trackpad support.

That said, the lack of a keyboard can make some tasks a real pain. Thankfully, there are a number of ways to get around that issue, including a wide set of peripherals you can buy that allow for physical keyboard comfort.

There aren't quite as many keyboard options as there are cases, but we've rounded up a few for both iPad Pro devices that will help you type out those emails, notes and spreadsheets. As usual, we will keep updating this feature and adding more as they catch our eye.

Apple Apple Smart Keyboard 1. Best overall There's nothing quite like Apple's own accessories, including in the case of this great keyboard attachment, though it doesn't come cheap. Pros Stylish and compact

The Apple Smart Keyboard is a compact keyboard that attaches to the iPad Pro, via the smart connector on the rear of the tablets.

The connector allows for charging and two-way exchange of data, and it folds down to become a slim cover that protects the tablet's display when not in use. The keys feature a spill-resistant woven fabric, and the keyboard itself has a mixture of nylon and metal.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 2. Runner Up It might be pricey, but we do think that this is the best typing experience you can get on the iPad Pro - it's just not in many people's budget. Pros Trackpad built-in

Premium look and feel Cons Very expensive

Apple's newest keyboard option is undeniably expensive but is also a pretty superb bit of kit. It floats your iPad Pro off the surface slightly, creating a premium look and feel that's unbeatable.

The keys are also really great to type on, and it's the first case to bring in Apple's new trackpad support, with a typically excellent effort from Apple. This is the best keyboard experience going, but it doesn't come top for economic reasons.

Logitech Logitech Slim Combo 3. A Top Pick Logitech makes a range of great iPad accessories, and this is no exception. Pros Protects from all angles

The Logitech Slim Combo is available for both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11. It consists of a protective cover and a detachable keyboard for four use modes: Typing, Viewing, FaceTime and Reading.

The Slim Combo comes in blue and black colour options, features well-spaced, backlit keys and it also has a dedicated row of iOS shortcut keys. It connects to your iPad Pro via the Smart Connector so pairing is nice and simple and charging isn't necessary.

OMOTON OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard 4. Strong Contender If all you need is a keyboard, this is a well-priced choice that will get you typing in no time. Pros Great value

The OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11 (and every other size of iPad, for that matter).

It's smaller than a traditional keyboard, has a month's battery life based on continuous use, which is quite impressive. It connects to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth rather than the Smart Connector.

Logitech Logitech Keys-To-Go Bluetooth Keyboard 5. Also Great Another great product from Logitech - this time a smaller, less obtrusive option. Pros Great price

The Logitech Keys-To-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard is compatible with both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11. It has a super thin and light design, meaning it can tuck into your bag, between the pages of a magazine or even inside your coat pocket.

The Keys-To-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard connects to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth so there is no need for a cable but you will need to charge it every now and then.

Brydge Brydge Keyboard 6. Worth Considering A nice keyboard that has impressive build quality, Brydge is on to a winner here. Pros Premium aluminium finish

The Brydge BrydgePro keyboard is available for both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11. It is made from 100 per cent aluminium and the company claims it is thinner than the MacBook Air when combined with the iPad Pro.

The BrydgePro connects to the iPad Pro via Bluetooth and it features backlit, tactile keys with varying brightness levels. There is a three-month rechargeable battery on board and it comes in gold, rose gold, silver and space grey.