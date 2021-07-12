Leveraging the same M2 processor found in Apple's Mac lineup, both Apple's 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models pack power and productivity, especially thanks to an iPadOS that allows for Stage Manager support. With Stage Manager, you can run multiple windowed apps, even on an external monitor, and once iPadOS 17 launches this fall, you'll even be able to connect a webcam to the tablet as another workflow booster.

However, Stage Manager's potential isn't quite complete without the addition of a keyboard and trackpad that converts either iPad Pro model into a two-in-one laptop.

Since the release of trackpad support in iPadOS 13.4, we've seen a number of companies and accessory makers introduce keyboards designed for the iPad Pro, some with a trackpad, and some without. Below you'll find our top picks for the best iPad Pro keyboards we can find.

Best iPad Pro keyboards: Our top picks

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple Smart Keyboard 1. Best iPad Pro keyboard for portability $161 $179 Save $18 There's nothing quite like Apple's own accessories, including in the case of this great keyboard attachment, though it doesn't come cheap. Pros Stylish and compact

Spill-resistant fabric keys

Minimal impact on battery life Cons Pricey

No backlit keys $161 at Amazon $179 at Best Buy $179 at Apple

The Apple Smart Keyboard is a compact keyboard that attaches to the back of the iPad Pro using a series of magnets that hold the iPad Pro in place, while also lining up the tablet's Smart Connector. The connector facilitates providing power to the keyboard, as well as a way for information to pass to and from the keyboard back to the iPad Pro.

Pocket-lint

There are two distinct viewing angles you can place the iPad Pro to suit your needs, be it typing out a long email or drawing on the screen using the Apple Pencil. When you're done typing, the Smart Keyboard Folio folds down, acting as a protective case.

Unlike Apple's Magic Keyboard (read below for more on that), the Smart Keyboard Folio lacks a built-in trackpad, so you'll need to continue tapping and swiping on the iPad's screen in order to select items and navigate the interface. Those that keep their jet fuel coffee a little too close to their laptop will also be glad to hear that the keys are covered in a spill-resistant woven fabric.

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 2. Best iPad Pro keyboard for productivity $250 $299 Save $49 It might be pricey, but we think this is the best keyboard and trackpad experience you can get on the iPad Pro - it's just not in many people's budget. Pros Trackpad built-in

Premium look and feel

Multiple viewing angles

Backlit keys Cons Very expensive

Can impact battery life $250 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy $299 at Apple

Apple's Magic Keyboard is undeniably expensive but is also a pretty superb bit of kit. Your iPad Pro appears to magically float above the table thanks to strong magnets in both the iPad and the case portion of the keyboard. There are multiple viewing angles just by tilting the iPad Pro.

Communication and power are handled by Apple's Smart Connector, and that includes the ability to charge the iPad Pro via the Magic Keyboard's USB-C port that's built into the hinge of the keyboard itself. Charging via the keyboard's USB-C port frees up the iPad Pro's USB-C/Thunderbolt port to connect accessories or even an external monitor.

The Magic Keyboard is also the only keyboard from Apple that includes a trackpad, converting the iPad Pro into more of a laptop than a tablet. The keys are also really great to type on, but just note that the premium feel does come at a $300 premium price tag.

Logitech/ Pocket-lint Logitech Combo Touch 3. Best iPad Pro keyboard for students $200 $230 Save $30 The Logitech Combo Touch is part protective case, part keyboard/trackpad, and it's fantastic. It's more affordable than Apple's Magic Keyboard while still boasting some of the same features. Pros Has a row of media keys and device controls

Great typing experience

Detachable case with built-in kickstand Cons You can't use it on your lap

Bulkier than similar options $200 at Logitech (US) $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Logitech Combo Touch is similar to Apple's Magic Keyboard in that it offers a backlit keyboard and trackpad experience that's powered by the iPad Pro's Smart Connector, but that's where the similarities stop. Instead of connecting to the keyboard via magnets, the Combo Touch has a hard shell case that stays attached to your iPad at all times.

Better yet, you can detach your iPad Pro and the case that's protecting it from the keyboard at any time, giving you the option to use the tablet as, well, a tablet. On the backside of the case is a kickstand, similar to what the Microsoft Surface line has, which provides multiple viewing angles. The problem with the kickstand is that you can't really use the entire kit - iPad Pro with the keyboard attached - on your lap.

Zagg / Pocket-lint Zagg Pro Keys 4. Best iPad Pro keyboard for multitasking $138 $200 Save $62 Zagg's Pro Keys wireless keyboard for the iPad Pro uses Bluetooth to connect to your tablet, and can even be paired to and control a second device at the same time. Additionally, the keyboard is detachable, leaving a case on your iPad for extra protection. Pros Great value

Can connect to multiple devices

Doubles as a protective case Cons A Bluetooth connection can be laggy $138 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Target

The Zagg Pro Keys keyboard for the iPad Pro line is one of the more affordable options, but still grants you a wireless backlit keyboard that can connect to your iPad Pro and another device at the same time, such as your iPhone or Mac, allowing you to switch between both devices with a press of a button. In my experience, Bluetooth keyboards can have a bit of lag between key press and when it registers on the iPad. Normally it's only when you first wake up the iPad and keyboard, but it's something to keep in mind when going this route.

There's a case that covers your iPad Pro for added protection for drops of up to 6.6-feet, according to Zagg. The case doesn't have any sort of stand built into it like the Logitech Combo Touch, however. Instead, the case magnetically attaches to the keyboard, which has two different viewing angles.

Zagg estimates the keyboard's battery life lasting up to a year with an hour of daily use. In other words, that estimate is accurate for minimal use, so plan on having to charge the keyboard throughout the year.

Logitech / Pocket-lint Logitech Keys-To-Go Bluetooth Keyboard 5. Best iPad Pro keyboard for mobile use $58 $70 Save $12 Logitech's Keys-To-Go offers a slim, and very portable Bluetooth keyboard that works with the iPad Pro. It's idea for someone who wants a keyboard, but already has a case or doesn't want the extra bulk of an attached keyboard accessory. Pros Great price

Ultra-portable design

Good battery life Cons Lacks an ergonomic feel $58 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy $70 at Logitech

The Logitech Keys-To-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard is compatible with both iPad Pro models due to it using Bluetooth for connectivity. It's impressively thin and light design makes it easy to toss into your bag alongside your iPad, or even carry around inside your coat pocket.

Despite its small size, there's a dedicated row of keys for controlling device settings and media playback, including a home button to get you back to the iPad's home screen at any time. Uniquely, it's also battery powered, which Logitech estimates three months of battery life if you use the keyboard for two hours every day.

Best iPad Pro keyboard: The bottom line

The best iPad Pro keyboard, in my opinion, is Apple's Magic Keyboard with trackpad. It simply offers the best, full-featured experience you can get with the iPad Pro. Yes, it's also the most expensive option, but with that you get a direct connection between the tablet and the keyboard via Apple's Smart Connector, a backlit keyboard, plus an extra port to keep your iPad's Thunderbolt free for an external monitor, storage or even a webcam once iPadOS 17 is available. However, Logitech's Combo Touch is a worthy contender that allows you to save some money while also getting the majority of the same experience as the Magic Keyboard, but saving you some cash in the process. And if you really just want a keyboard, there's always Logitech's Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard that's as compact as it is capable.

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Editor's Choice $250 $299 Save $49 It might be pricey, but we do think that this is the best typing experience you can get on the iPad Pro - it's just not in many people's budget. Brand Apple Backlight Yes Battery Powered via Smart Connector Num Pad None Compatible Devices 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro USB Passthrough Yes. USB-C for charging the iPad Pro Pros Built-in trackpad

Premium look and feel

Multiple viewing angles

Backlit keys Cons Very expensive

Can impact battery life $250 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy $299 at Apple

How did I choose these iPad Pro keyboards?

I've used some form of an iPad as a laptop replacement - complete with a keyboard accessory - since the iPad Air 2 was released in 2014. More recently, Currently, I'm using a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple's Magic Keyboard. However, I've also used almost all the keyboards on this list, and for those I haven't personally used, I was able to pick them based on reviews and direct user feedback.

Are Bluetooth keyboards better for the iPad Pro?

It depends. If you want a keyboard that can be used with more than just your iPad Pro, then a Bluetooth keyboard is the way to go, since you can pair it with any Bluetooth-capable device. However, there can be some lag when using a Bluetooth keyboard with the iPad Pro, which is frustrating if you're a frequent typer.

Can I use a Bluetooth mouse with the iPad Pro?

If you decided to get a keyboard that lacks a built-in trackpad, you can absolutely still pair a wireless trackpad or mouse with the iPad Pro and use it as you would with any other computer or laptop. Personally, I prefer using a trackpad because iPadOS is better suited for gestures and swipes.

Why should I use a physical keyboard with the iPad Pro?

By adding a real keyboard to your iPad Pro, you don't lose out on any features, but you do gain extra screen space due to the software keyboard no longer taking up a portion of the screen. Autocorrect still works, and you can take advantage of many of the same keyboard shortcuts that are present on the Mac, directly on your iPad. Not to mention, it's much easier to type long emails or documents using a real keyboard instead of tapping on the pad's glass.