At just 5.1 mm thick, Apple's latest iPad Pro is the company's thinnest product yet, making it vital to have a protective case to keep it safe. It isn't cheap either, starting at around $1,000 for the 11-inch model. The best iPad Pro cases will protect your investment from drops and scratches and prolong its lifespan.

Our team specializes in testing the latest phones and tablets, and the process usually involves trying out various cases on them to see which ones fit and work best. For this list, we picked the five best iPad Pro cases for every user and budget, so nobody's left out.

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Best iPad Pro cases: Our top picks

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Pro Best overall iPad Pro case The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is a sleek and stylish way to protect your iPad Pro thanks to its all-black look and carbon fiber design. There's no compromise on functionality, and the thick body with reinforced corners protects your iPad while the origami stand ensures it stays upright on your desk. $30 at Amazon $50 at Spigen

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Promoted pick In partnership with Supcase Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro is an exoskeleton for your iPad Pro with a screen protector that locks into a polycarbonate backing. This case offers MIL-STD-810G 516.6 shock resistance and includes a stylus holder, integrated kickstand, and port covers to keep dust and moisture out. $30 at Amazon $34 at Supcase

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro Best iPad Pro case with a keyboard Logitech's Combo Touch iPad Pro is an affordable alternative to the Apple Magic Keyboard and offers better versatility with its slimline case, function keys, and built-in kickstand. You can remove the detachable magnetic keyboard in a second, and it doesn't require batteries because it's powered by the Smart Connector. $260 at Logitech

ESR rotating case for iPad Pro Best adjustability iPad Pro case The rotating iPad Pro case from ESR is height-adjustable and allows easy switching between various screen orientations. It's hard to beat the protection offered by the slimline silicone inner sleeve and magnetic outer case, which look great in purple, black, brown, or blue. $60 at Amazon $55 at ESR

Tomtoc Portfolio Case for iPad Pro Best storage iPad Pro case The spill-resistant TomToc Portfolio Case offers all-around protection for your iPad Pro with MIL-STD 810-certification. A tough hard shell with a microfiber lining prevents damage from drops, and the interior mesh pockets and elasticized segments can safely store your accessories. $42 at Amazon $33 at Tomtoc

Matekxy case for iPad Pro Best budget iPad Pro case Matekxy's case keeps things simple with a transparent back cover and polymer frame with reinforced corners to absorb shock and impact. It complements your iPad's slim design and has a scratch-resistant acrylic backing that won't turn yellow with heavy use. $20 at Amazon

The bottom line: What's the best iPad Pro case?

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is the best iPad Pro 2024 because it offers front and back protection in a stylish business-like design. Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro Series offers unsurpassed protection for the iPad 2022 and older models with its durable two-piece design. The Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro is the best option if you need to type because of its detachable magnetic keyboard and premium feel.

Related 5 big upgrades the new iPad Pro has over previous models Apple's latest Pro tablets bring efficiency and power to a form factor that's now thinner-than-ever.

How we choose the best iPad Pro Cases

We love testing the latest iPhones and iPads to see what they're about and usually add cases to keep them protected as we take them on the road and work in coffee shops. For this list, we tried to add as much variety as possible to appeal to every user and budget.

All our picks will protect your shiny new iPad Pro from the risks of daily use, and some go a step further with snap-on screen protectors and magnetic keyboards.

Everyone's looking for the best value, and our premium picks justify their cost with outstanding protection and features. The more affordable options get the job done and prove that quality doesn't need to be costly.

FAQ

Q: Should I get an iPad case with a pencil holder?

It's worth getting an iPad case with a pencil holder to prevent your Apple Pencil from getting lost or damaged. Having it conveniently attached to your case will also save you from wasting time searching for it in your bag.

Q: Is a hard case or a soft case better for my iPad?

It depends. Hard cases are often more durable and offer better protection against impact and scratches, but they can be heavy and bulky. Soft cases are slimmer, lighter, and have good shock absorption, but they are less durable and can often stretch after heavy use.

Q: What are the best iPad case brands?

Supcase, Spigen, and ESR are known for their quality iPad Pro cases and offer excellent protection for iPad Pros.