Apple's iPad Pro range is chockablock full of super tablets that boast so much functionality that they're pretty capable as your main computer if you're so inclined (especially when more recent models are paired with the excellent Magic Keyboard).

That said, they're also pretty expensive - the sort of tablet that you can sometimes use a bit gingerly, wary of the risks associated with using it, given that one accidental drop or hit could dent or scratch it.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best iPad Pro cases on the market for you to browse so that if you've got a tablet to protect, you've got some of the very best protection to choose from.

Amazon Apple Smart Folio 1. Best overall Apple's own case is pretty much the best out there - doing the job of protection and making for a great stand. Pros Simple and elegant

Useful as a stand

Colour-matched Cons Should be more affordable $65 at Amazon

Regardless of what size or type of iPad you're using, there's a good chance that Apple's own covers are the most likely case to work for you, and the iPad Pro is no different - its Smart Folio cases are really great. You get a shell around the iPad itself, as well as a folding cover.

That'll automatically wake the tablet when you open it, as well as put it into sleep mode when you close it, and also lets you arrange the tablet for viewing at different angles on surfaces. It's a design that's proven hugely popular over the years, and is still the best pick available for most people.

Apple Apple Magic Keyboard 2. Premium pick If you want a keyboard with a trackpad, this is the only choice for now, but watch out for that price. Pros Amazing functionality

So silky to use

Decent protection Cons Really expensive $279 at Amazon

Apple's introduced a whole new world with the recent addition of trackpad support to iPad OS, and is the first on the scene for obvious reasons, with the extremely impressive Magic Keyboard attachment. It'll turn your iPad Pro into effectively a hybrid laptop, great for working on and able to handle most tasks.

That said, it's massively expensive and many people will question the wisdom of buying it rather than just having separate devices. There are also no function keys. That's for you to decide, but if you're looking to add a trackpad to your iPad Pro this is the best you'll get at the moment.

Speck Speck Balance Folio Case 3. Great value A great case from Speck that protects your iPad Pro without making it much larger. Pros Good protection

Great price

Colours available Cons Not as sleek as some others $30 at Amazon

Speck is reliable when it comes to cases for Apple products, and has the added benefit of generally attaching price tags that are nice and fair - as in the case of this folio case.

It's a little sturdier than Apple's own folio and therefore a little bulkier, but with a much more advantageous price it stands as a really good option if you already broke your budget buying an iPad Pro in the first place.

Casemade Casemade Smart Folio 4. Quality leather For a classy look, it's all about leather. Pros Lovely materials

Will age nicely Cons A little bulky $64 at Amazon

Perhaps you're looking for something a little more.. timeless, though. Casemade's leather folio case is a lovely little clip-on case for your iPad Pro that's soft to the touch and does a solid job of disguising the sheer techiness of the device.

It's also got the option to fold into a stand, as pictured above, which is important for being actually useful, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a nice, affordable leather case.

Otterbox Otterbox Defender Case 5. Pure protection If you know yourself well enough to want added protection, this case could be the answer. Pros Great protection

Smart features Cons Very chunky $116 at Amazon

For more serious protection, you might want to look away from Apple's own stylish efforts. Otterbox's Defender case is about as rugged as they come, and while it isn't particularly cheap, you'll get a reassuring degree of cushioning from it.

It's got a fairly clean, business-like look, too, and can accommodate an Apple Pencil nicely. While it might be a little chunky for some people's tastes, it's a great way to make sure that a drop isn't fatal to the looks or functions of your tablet.

Summing up

So, there are indeed plenty of options out there if you're looking for a case to fit that brand-new iPad Pro, or to replace an older bit of protection. That said, while options from Speck and Casemade impress, we still find ourselves falling back on Apple's own efforts as the best options - its folio case simply fits like a glove and makes your iPad Pro feel so, so nice to use - albeit without as much protection as alternatives offer.