The iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is a big device. But that size comes with a lot of benefits. You get a state-of-the-art 12.9-inch Mini LED display, Apple's quick M2 chip, and the accessories let you essentially turn it into a laptop. In fact, Apple uses the same M2 chip they use in several MacBook products, so it is basically a laptop with a touch screen that runs iOS instead of macOS.
- Spigen / Pocket-lint
Best screen-protector overall
- ESR / Pocket-lint
Best value screen protector
- SuperShieldz / Pocket-lint
Best film-style screen protector
- Spigen / Pocket-lint
Best matte screen protector
- Bellemond / Pocket-lint
Best for Apple Pencil users
- ZAGG / Pocket-lint
Best with a blue light filter
- ProCase / Pocket-lint
Best privacy screen protector
- Secpeak/ Pocket-lint
Best budget option
With all of its benefits, it's still essentially a 13-inch display, which is massive by tablet standards. It's not difficult to knock this thing onto any number of potential obstacles. That's where a good screen protector comes in. It'll protect your huge screen while also warding off fingerprints and scratches. Also, screen protectors for the 2022 iPad Pro 12.9-inch also work for the 2021 and 2020 variants, provided they are also 12.9-inch models.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector designed for iPad Pro 12.9 inchBest screen-protector overall
The Spigen tempered glass screen protector for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is as good a place to start as any. Not only does Spigen make generally good products, but this model also comes with a tray that helps make installation easier. If you were wondering, it's also case-friendly. They can be a bit expensive, especially since you're only getting one, but Spigen's installation tray is quite good, so you should only need one.
-
ESR 2 Pack Screen Protector for iPad Pro 12.9-inchBest value screen protector
The ESR 2-pack Armorite screen protector for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is arguably the best value on the list. You not only get suitable screen protectors from a reputable brand, but you also get two of them for less than the price that some competitors sell one. It even includes an installation tray so that you can keep the second screen protector as a backup. Like most protectors, this goes on sale rather frequently as well.
-
Supershieldz (3 Pack) Designed for iPad Pro 12.9-inchBest film-style screen protector
Supershieldz makes a reasonably good pack of film-style screen protectors. These are soft instead of hard, and each has pros and cons. If soft film is your style, it's hard to be Supershieldz at this price. You get three screen protectors for under $10. That's when it's not on sale. They also sell matte versions in case you want a protector with a little bit of texture. It's a good deal overall, and the screen protectors work well.
-
Spigen PaperTouch Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorBest matte screen protector
The Spigen PaperTouch is a lovely matte glass screen protector. The PaperTouch part adds texture to the screen to reduce glare and work better with the Apple Pencil. That makes this a particularly engaging choice for people who often draw on their iPad Pros. Aside from that, this protector is just as good as Spign's transparent screen protector, so you're getting a good product either way. Oh, and this does come with the tray for easier installs.
-
Bellemond - 2 Pack - Smooth Kent Paper Screen ProtectorBest for Apple Pencil users
The Bellemond Kent Paper Screen Protector is excellent for Apple Pencil users. Like the Spigen, it has a texture that helps the Apple Pencil glide more effortlessly across the screen, which helps with more even and accurate strokes. It does this without affecting touch sensitivity or clarity on the iPad Pro. It also comes in a two-pack for about $20 when not on sale, which isn't a bad price. We wish it had an installation tray, though.
-
ZAGG - InvisibleShield® Glass Elite VisionGuard+Best with a blue light filter
It's no secret that Zagg sells an expensive screen protector. However, they pack so many features into these things that they're worth discussing regarding great iPad Pro screen protectors. This Zagg comes with only one protector, but it does come with a tray to ease installation. On top of that, the protector comes with a blue light filter, an anti-microbial treatment that Zagg says helps keep it clean, and an oleophobic coating.
-
ProCase Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the iPad Pro 12.9Best privacy screen protector
ProCase makes a reasonably good privacy screen protector for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Like most privacy screen protectors, it darkens at angles, keeping people from snooping over your shoulder, which helps a bit with privacy. Unfortunately, ProCase doesn't include an installation tray, but you can buy a 2-pack of them in case you need an extra. However, the single protector goes on sale more often and at deeper discounts.
-
Secpeak 1+1+2 Pack Screen Protector for iPad Pro 12.9Best budget option
If you want a screen protector for under $10, the Secpeak is a pretty good choice. It comes with a two protectors, including a paper-feel protector and a tempered glass screen protector. You also get two camera lens protectors should you choose to use them. That's four protectors for under $10, which makes it a decent deal. Just be careful when installing because there is no installation tray to help you out.
Best screen protectors for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Which one is best for me?
Well, there are four different variants above. Those looking for glass can choose the Spigen, Zagg, SecPeak, or the ESR 2-pack. You can get the Bellemond and the Spigen PaperTouch if you're looking for the paper-style feel for your Apple Pencil. ProCase makes the privacy protector, and Supershieldz sells a competently done soft film protector.
Arguably, the more important thing is what else you want. More than half of the options above include an installation tray to help improve your odds of correctly applying the screen protector without messing it up. That's a great way to go if you aren't 100% confident in your screen protector application abilities.
Do all 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen protectors work with all variants?
All 12.9-inch screen protectors fit the 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022 models. Unless Apple changes the dimensions of the next one, it'll probably fit that one too. That's one of the nice things about buying Apple products. They are remarkably consistent between product models. So, shop away, regardless of which 12.9-inch iPad Pro you have.
Is it good to put a screen protector on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro?
Honestly, I would, even if you didn't choose any of the screen protectors above. I might not with smaller iPads where something like a case can deliver adequate protection. However, with a big screen, too many things can go wrong, especially since this device is designed to take with you like a laptop.
Do I need a screen protector to use the Apple Pencil?
Nope. You can use the Apple Pencil on a bare iPad Pro screen. The screen protector helps aid in a few things, like smoother gliding, but not having one doesn't actually prohibit use.