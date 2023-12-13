The iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is a big device. But that size comes with a lot of benefits. You get a state-of-the-art 12.9-inch Mini LED display, Apple's quick M2 chip, and the accessories let you essentially turn it into a laptop. In fact, Apple uses the same M2 chip they use in several MacBook products, so it is basically a laptop with a touch screen that runs iOS instead of macOS.

With all of its benefits, it's still essentially a 13-inch display, which is massive by tablet standards. It's not difficult to knock this thing onto any number of potential obstacles. That's where a good screen protector comes in. It'll protect your huge screen while also warding off fingerprints and scratches. Also, screen protectors for the 2022 iPad Pro 12.9-inch also work for the 2021 and 2020 variants, provided they are also 12.9-inch models.