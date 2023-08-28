With back-to-school season in full swing, both students and parents are likely scouring the web for the best iPad deals right now. With a plethora of models and configurations to choose from, finding the perfect iPad to suit you or your child's needs can be a daunting task. So, we've curated a comprehensive guide to the best iPad deals available. From budget-friendly options to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we found some nice iPad discounts for you.

It's worth keeping in mind that the holiday shopping season is just around the corner. With Black Friday and Amazon Prime Deal Days approaching, you can expect an even greater influx of discounts on iPad and iPad Pro models. But whether you're a student gearing up for a new semester or simply on the hunt for an upgrade headed into the holidays, Pocket-lint will keep you updated on the latest iPad deals in this guide. Bookmark the page and keep checking back.

The best iPad deals right now

If you're wondering where to start, the 10.2-inch iPad deals steals the spotlight as the best iPad deal right now, offering a compelling blend of performance and affordability.

Pocket-lint Apple iPad (9th generation, 2021) $279 $329 Save $50 I really like the 10.2-inch iPad for its versatility and affordability. It's a great option for casual use, entertainment, and even productivity with the support for accessories like the Smart Keyboard. The A13 Bionic chip ensures smooth performance, and the upgraded storage from 32GB to 64GB is a nice touch. With this $50 discount at Amazon and Walmart, it's an even better value for anyone looking for a solid all-around tablet. $279 at Amazon $279 at Walmart

The best iPad Air deals right now

A step-up from the 10.2-inch iPad in terms of power, display, and overall sophistication, the iPad Air is worth getting if you need a bit more. And we found a model on sale.

Apple/Pocket-lint Apple iPad Air (5th Gen.) $551 $599 Save $48 The iPad Air is a fantastic option for those who want a tablet that's a step above the base model. With the powerful M1 processor, impressive display, and support for the Magic Keyboard, this tablet can handle demanding tasks with ease. The $48 discount sweetens the deal, making it an enticing choice for users who need a bit more power without breaking the bank. $551 at Amazon

The best iPad Pro deals right now

Deals come and go fast on the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12-inch iPad Pro, so act now.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $999 $1099 Save $100 The 11-inch iPad Pro is a powerhouse with its M2 CPU and stunning Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. I particularly appreciate the addition of Face ID for security and convenience. This model is a great fit for creative professionals and those who need top-notch performance. While the discount is relatively modest, it's still a worthwhile reduction for a premium iPad. $999 at B&H Photo

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $1049 $1099 Save $50 The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the ultimate tablet for those who demand the best performance and display quality. The Mini LED panel, M2 chip, and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil make it an artist's dream. While the discount might not seem huge, the savings are still meaningful, and investing in this model is a smart choice for professionals who rely heavily on their devices. $1049 at Amazon

These iPad deals offer a range of options for different users and their needs. Whether you're looking for an affordable all-around tablet, a compact option, or a cutting-edge device for demanding professional and creative tasks, the discounts detailed above, although varying, make the iPad even more appealing to buy now.