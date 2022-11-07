Apple finally updated the design of the basic iPad in late 2022, updating its hugely popular tablet with the all-screen look that has graced the iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups for a little while.

It's a really welcome change that you can read all about in our full review of the tablet, albeit one that comes with a price hike, but with a new design comes renewed worrying about dents and nicks.

If you want to keep your iPad pristine, you'll need a case - we've gathered a selection of the very best options for the new iPad, below.

Apple Apple Smart Folio The best The best option for most people is Apple's own sleek Smart Folio, and we agree. Pros Simple

Well-made

Jazzy colours Cons Not the most protective

Can wear down See at Amazon

As has often been the case, Apple's own effort is simply the best you can opt for in most cases. Its Smart Folio cases are always great, and this is no exception.

It covers your iPad's display with a folding barrier that can also become a kickstand at two heights, letting you use the tablet in multiple ways. With nice colours to pick from and protection that adds almost no bulk at all, it's a classy solution.

Apple Apple Magic Keyboard Folio Incredible design A superb case that adds loads of productivity options for your tablet. Pros Fantastic keyboard

Great build quality

Perfect fit Cons Expensive See at Amazon

If part of why you've picked up the 10th-generation iPad is that you want to unlock some more productivity from your tablet, you could instead shell out for Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio.

It adds a keyboard and trackpad to the table, letting you basically use the iPad as a de facto laptop, while again remaining impressively low-profile and offering some protection. It's quite expensive but completely deluxe.

Logitech Logitech Combo Touch Classy alternative A great case that's better value than Apple's own in some ways. Pros More affordable

Great keyboard

Protective Cons A little boring looking

Chunkier than Apple's See at Amazon

For those looking to use a trackpad and keyboard without blowing a major budget, Logitech has come through with an immediate alternative.

The Combo Touch isn't as swanky-feeling and doesn't look as sleek, but it gets the job done for a good chunk less cash, and also adds perhaps a little more protection against drops.

OtterBox OtterBox Defender Really rugged This great case is really protective, perfect for more rugged situations. Pros So rugged

Great protection

Kickstand Cons A bit ugly

Adds some chunkiness See at Amazon

Some of us know very well that we'll likely drop our tablet at some point, even if it's new and beloved. Alternatively, we might need to use the tablet in more rugged environments.

This case from OtterBox is perfect for that niche - it's got great drop protection with raised edges that should protect the iPad's display in most scenarios. It's ideal for those of us who need a little more protection.

Speck Speck Balance Folio Impressive protection A great case that's less pricey but still gives you really useful protection. Pros Good value

Solid protection Cons Businesslike looks See at Amazon

If you want a case that protects all sides of your iPad, this folding option from Speck isn't too expensive, but is reliable enough to give you peace of mind.

It's great for standing your tablet up when viewing media or typing, and is well-made with solid materials, making it a great lower-budget option for your iPad.